Hey, girl. I see you caring about things.

Will you calm down?

It’s just stressing you out, and it’s really distracting me. I’m trying to listen to this podcast about Marcus Aurelius.

The world’s going to be just fine. We’re just at the beginning of a huge geopolitical conflict with nukes. Don’t worry about that Putin guy. He’s a coward. I researched it. Everyone in my Slack group agrees with me.

We’re just going to play nuclear chicken with a verified sociopath. Don’t worry, we’ve stockpiled plenty of radiation meds.

You’ll be fine.

You don’t understand climate change like I do.

Hey, girl. I see you talking about climate change.

You’re wrong about it.

Climate change isn’t going to hurt you. It’s just going to create hundreds of millions of refugees. It’s just going to trigger new plagues and famines. It’s just going to batter every coast with thousand-year storms.

See, nothing to worry about.

We actually really need to be careful about making too many solar panels. They might kill the grass. Also, I saw a bird fly into a wind turbine the other day. It freaked me out. Okay, okay. I didn’t see that.

But I could have.

You should worry about what would happen if all the birds get chopped up by wind turbines. It’s a real possibility. God, it’s hard to imagine that much carnage. I mean, little beaks and feathers strewn everywhere…

It would take centuries to clean that up.

You should listen to me.

I’m an expert.

You’re getting too emotional about societal collapse.

Hey, girl.

I see you reading about societal collapse on your phone.

Put that away.

That’s bad for your mental health. You’re acting hysterical. I can tell by how calm and still you are. Your measured breathing and slow heart rate are a dead giveaway. Get a grip. Look out your bedroom window. Those wildfires are miles away. You can barely smell them at all.

If you’re scared, just move somewhere in the middle of the country and buy a small farm like I did. Take out a second mortgage on your house, and get some solar panels. Drill a well. Oh, and build a secret arsenal full of high-powered assault weapons in case someone tries to steal your stuff when civilization collapses. Oops, I mean if civilization collapses, lol.

See, problem solved.

You’re really exaggerating now.

Hey, girl. I see you talking about that tornado that just destroyed your house and twisted your driveway into a concrete pretzel.

You called it an F6.

That’s actually impossible. Let me explain the Fujita scale to you. See, an F5 tornado has windspeeds up to 318 miles per hour. The tornado that shredded all your trees into mulch had windspeeds of 700 miles per hour, but nothing comes after an F5 on the Fujita scale. It’s just an F5.

If you need help understanding this, let me know:

Stop calling it the strongest tornado ever. All we know right now is that it’s the strongest tornado in this state’s history. It’s really too early to start talking about world records. It’s a bit premature.

Plus, you called the tornado “faster than sound.”

Actually, the speed of sound is 761.2 miles per hour. A tornado with internal winds at 700 mph falls well below the cutoff. When you exaggerate like this, it’s actually really hard to take you seriously.

You know?

Your hunger sounds entitled.

Hey, girl.

I hear you talking about food shortages again.

Let’s take a breath and get some perspective. Your generation has gotten a little spoiled with all these grocery stores.

Maybe you should learn how to grow your own food, even if it’s 110 degrees outside every day. You’re sitting there complaining about these heat waves and droughts, but I don’t see any positive thinking on your end.

Look, my dad has an underground bunker full of MREs, but I could totally raise my own chickens and cows if I had to.

Just think outside the box.

Get creative.

Start a gratitude journal.

Hey, girl.

I see you asking that corporation to share that river. Don’t be greedy. That river belongs to Mark Schneider, the CEO of Nestle.

He bought that river with money he earned through grit, resilience, gratitude, and a positive attitude. If you hadn’t spent the last ten years acting hysterical about climate change, maybe you’d own a river right now.

Don’t blame him for these droughts. He’s actually a really nice guy. If you can’t afford $20 for a bottle of water, maybe you should reevaluate your relationship with money. Your problem is you hate the rich.

I know you’re thirsty and it hurts to breathe, but you’re not going to get anywhere by shouting at CEOs. Be nice to them.

Show some gratitude.

You should seriously consider starting a gratitude journal. I know paper and pens are hard to find right now, but you can always scrawl what you’re grateful for into the scorched earth with a twig.

Give it a chance.

I don’t see you offering solutions.

Hey, girl.

I see you’ve lost weight. Lookin fine. Remember, try not to think of it as famine. Think of it as extended intermittent fasting. It’s important to keep a positive outlook. It’s good for your mental health.

Anyway, did you hear?

Elon Musk is almost ready to leave for Mars. I love that guy. He comes up with solutions. You could learn something from him.

Anyway, I came here to ask you for some hel—

I mean…

I came here to give you an opportunity to practice some kindness.

I’m not saying I’m out of food and water. I’m not saying there’s thick towering clouds of dust on the horizon, tumbling our way. I’m not saying I’m scared at all. I’m totally stoic about the whole thing.

You look scared. That’s what bothers me.

According to Epictetus, fear is a useless emotion.

I just want to get your perspective. Clearly you think we’re out of food and water, and we’re about to be engulfed by clouds of ash and brimstone.

I want to give you space to voice your concerns.

I’m listening.

I’m finally willing to admit you might’ve been partly right about everything, but your negativity really hurt your cause.

Honestly, this is all kinda your fault.

Now if you’re going to dig a foxhole for us to hide in, I suggest you use a polite tone to cushion any insecurities I might feel. Otherwise, I’m not going to help. I’m just going to stand here and get blown to smithereens.

Hey, it’s not so bad.

Smile, girl.