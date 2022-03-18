A lot of people never ask why something happened.

Have you noticed?

Gas prices go up. They make assumptions. They go down. More assumptions. The general public seems to believe every crisis we face exists on its own. They want easy solutions, but not real ones.

Alas, here we are.

So, about gas prices.

It’s easy to think they’re heading back down because of optimism over Ukraine. Nobody seems to be talking about how lockdowns in China over an extremely concerning new variant have tamped down demand, which is why the cost of oil has recently plummeted. Celebrating that is like cheering because your kitchen fire has gone out, while the rest of the house burns down.

Generally speaking, our politicians are happy to take credit for anything good that happens, even when they know they’re not responsible. When something bad happens, they blame someone else.

Most people go along with it.

It’s kinda sad.

There’s a definite theme here, and it’s how easily we get played. The truth is, our problems are all highly connected. In many cases, they call for the same kinds of solutions. They’re often very dull.

They’re not cinematic.

Our problem is that we want to solve every crisis with theatrics. We want there to be an easy villain, and a clear hero.

We want to fight with guns.

When it comes to this endless pandemic, guns and theater have done nothing. Hope and wishful thinking have made things worse. This entire time, there were a handful of very simple strategies. A lot of people got tired of them almost immediately. They started complaining about how “uncomfortable” they were. Our noble, unified front fell apart within a couple of months.

I’m noticing the same pattern with Ukraine. Just the other day, I watched a video by an American who claims he traveled there to fight. He got awfully disappointed when the Ukrainian armed forces gave him a gun and then shipped him off to the front lines in Kyiv. He complained about not having enough ammo. He complained about being attacked by Russian troops.

He tried to desert. To his dismay, he found out that Ukrainian border agents were sending deserters back into combat.

I don’t know what he expected. If you travel halfway around the world to fight in a war, then you’re going to fight in a war. You’re not going to get suited up like John Wick. You’re going to get sent to the front lines with ten rounds. You’re not going to be given countless magazines to waste.

You’re going to get attacked.

Sadly, this sounds like the perfect American war story. This is the exact same kinda guy who was complaining about masks and lockdowns after two weeks. They want praise for bravery. They want to fight for freedom…

Except not really.

Guns are hardly ever the solution.

I suspect Americans are eager to get hooked on a crisis that conforms to the narratives they’ve grown up beleiving in.

They want to handle one crisis at a time, one villain at a time, with guns and weapons and sactions. They want clear, convenient explanations for everything in their lives, and for everything to move in a straight line.

That’s not how our problems work.

They’re tangled.

Messy.

When you dig deeper, you see that war in Ukraine is intimately tied to the pandemic. They’re the same problem. They’re the result of our inability as humans to manage our desires and our expectations. War is caused by greed. It’s caused by men like Putin who want to control another country’s resources. It’s caused by weapons manufacturers and arms dealers and defense contractors who work behind the scenes to make sure half the world is always fighting over something.

Conflict is profitable.

Violence sells.

The pandemic has dragged on for the same reasons. We just can’t stop the economy. We can’t do things differently. The politicians and big pharma CEOs undermine the best solutions, putting money first.

Disease is profitable.

Sure, we eventually realize that both are bad for us long term. We eventually end them, but we also let them drag on.

We let millions die.

These days, climate change hovers in the background over all of these problems. It’s driving more disease, more pandemics. It’s exacerbating supply chain problems, and consuming our resources. All of our top experts have predicted climate change will fuel more wars, which consume more resources, which destroy more infrastructure, which creates more scarcity. We caused these problems, and now we’re making them worse with our simple-minded solutions.

It all goes back to the same problem.

We don’t examine causes. We don’t see the connections between problems. Our solutions (drilling for more oil, making threats, invading countries, etc) create more problems, and those problems feed back into the spiral. We don’t even seem to notice how our bungled wars and diplomatic failures over the last 20 years, along with our sluggish action on climate change, practically paved the way for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s all connected, darlings.

We’re just as responsible for this war as Putin.

We’ll never admit it, though.

The biggest irony is that we could actually solve a lot of our problems by being a little lazier. All we’d have to do is just sit on our asses a little more, and relax. We would spread less virus. We would consume fewer resources. We would have the time and mental space to see things clearly. We would have the peace of mind to actually think about things. We would prevent more wars.

We could get into fewer fights.

We would sleep better.

We would be happier.