Well, we did it.

The U.S. broke the world record for daily coronavirus infections. We topped a million cases on Monday. States are declaring emergencies. Hospitalizations have surpassed 100,000 this week. According to The Washington Post, we’ve now matched the worst of the summer surge, with more child hospitalizations than ever. Hospitals are canceling surgeries to free up ICU space as we speed toward new highs, with a velocity that ensures the worst is still on its way. The National Guard is currently at my local hospital, for the first time ever during the pandemic. Even Texas is begging for help. We could’ve avoided all this. We chose not to, again.

Doctors and nurses are having mental breakdowns on social media and quitting their jobs. Patients are lined up in hallways. My friends and family are starting to come down with “mild” Omicron that they describe as utterly debilitating. My in-laws are looking for an urgent care doctor right now, and having trouble finding one. They let their guard down on Christmas, gathering with unvaxxed relatives. Now we’re just hanging on and hoping everything turns out okay.

Last week, people were telling us to calm down, saying it was “ridiculous” to expect we’d ever reach this point.

They were wrong.

Again.

Our leaders have broken with reality.

There was a point when some of us still thought we could rely on our leaders to help us in times of crisis.

I’ve given up on that.

The mayor of New York gave a speech about “swagger” in response to questions about the impending collapse of hospitals. The state’s governor said she’s “always wondered” about the difference between hospitalizations with versus for Covid, as doctors and nurses beg for relief because they can’t provide care for all their patients.

Our president keeps giving the same speech over and over, while declining to take the same measures other countries have at curbing the spread of disease. Some governors, like Ron DeSantis, went weeks without addressing Omicron, surfacing only to talk about “hysteria.”

This isn’t leadership.

This is nothing but magical thinking, the belief that you can solve a problem by doing something completely unrelated. This kind of thinking has infested our leaders, and it’s making us lose the last little bit of faith and trust we had in a corrupted system.

It’s pathetic.

America runs on magical thinking.

Here’s our biggest weakness:

Time and again, Americans don’t listen to common sense. Tens of millions of us demonstrate a pathological desire for good news, even when it’s a complete distortion of reality.

Omicron has exploited this flaw in our national consciousness. Experts warned us that even though it appeared “mild,” the sheer infectiousness alone would cause enough severe cases to overwhelm and shut down our hospitals, driving more of our healthcare workers to quit, leaving what’s left of our system in complete tatters.

Americans didn’t want to hear it.

For most of December, major news organizations pumped out story after story emphasizing the “mildness” of Omicron, and lecturing us on the need to “stop living in fear of Covid.”

They were wrong.

Again.

Not only were they wrong, they helped drive the tidal wave of illness and death they’re now reporting on. As Umair Haque and others have pointed out, they never admit their mistakes. I suppose they can’t, because then they’d make themselves liable for damages.

At least the mainstream media is starting to sing a different tune now. Although it’s somewhat validating to those of us who were dismissed as “doomsayers,” it’s a poor consolation prize. All we wanted was to avoid the worst case scenario. Now we’re right smack in the middle of it, and people didn’t realize until it was too late.

We have to stop this cycle.

America in particular has a very, very bad habit of ignoring warnings. Worse, we seem to do exactly what we shouldn’t. We don’t just disregard the yellow traffic light that says “slow down.”

We slam down the accelerator.

Then we wonder why things keep crashing.

The most humiliating part of the Omicron surge is that we should’ve known better. We’ve made this mistake several times now. We didn’t prepare for the beginning of the pandemic. We didn’t prepare for the winter surge. We didn’t prepare for delta. You’d think after all that, we would’ve made a plan for the worst case scenario with Omicron.

We didn’t.

Now Omicron is calling the shots.

Omicron will close the economy. It will close schools. It will crush supply chains, all because our leaders relied on magical thinking instead of actually coming up with a strategy.

There’s a reason why our leaders would want to heed warnings and prepare. When you don’t, you lose control of the situation. You wind up in the worst position, having to react to a crisis instead of enacting your contingency plans. Think about it. The contingency plan for Omicron wouldn’t have been that bad. It would’ve been a few more weeks of pandemic measures, of transitioning to N95 masks and building up our testing capacity. There was nothing especially hard about this.

Now we’re scrambling.

People haven’t suffered because of the virus, or because of “fear mongering.” They’ve had to pay for the chronic lack of planning by our leaders, and the toxic optimism of our peers.

It makes me sick.

Omicron will go down as the starkest example of what happens when we, as a society, blow off warnings and cling to hope in the face of facts and common sense. We can’t keep doing this. We have to become more agile in the face of threats. They’re coming at us faster than ever, and leaving us with less and less time to prepare.

We have to get more proactive. We have to stop relying on empty rhetoric about “hope” to get us through.

It’s killing us.

Our capacity to respond is crumpling.

There’s another consequence of our sluggish reaction to crises, and that’s an overall diminished capacity.

For example:

The next variant is likely on its way. One was already detected in France, likely even more resistant to vaccines than Omicron. The WHO is already downplaying it, refusing to acknowledge the most basic fact: There will be a variant worse than Omicron, and we should be ready.

Haven’t we seen this movie enough times?

We’ve reached a point that many of the “doomsayers” have been talking about for months now. We can barely wrap our heads around one national or global emergency before the next one rears up.

This is life now.

It’s floods, fire storms, tornadoes, blizzards, arctic blasts, pandemics, variants, and things we don’t even have names for yet. These are hitting us in succession, one right after the other. We have less time to recover, and less time to plan for the next one before it hits.

The ones who laugh and sling around accusations of “doomsaying” are the very ones exacerbating our problems.

They’re the ones filling up hospitals right now, cursing out nurses from their ICU beds and driving them to quit. They’re the ones who rush out to panic buy and hoard essential goods. They’ll be the ones who aren’t prepared for the next emergency, and they’ll wind up consuming more resources because they need rescuing, from themselves.

All of this means our fail safes are giving way.

We’re increasingly on our own.

It’s on us now.

Doomsday prepping has started to go mainstream.

I thought I’d never say that.

Our leaders have shown us their true colors this past month, and it’s not reassuring for all the other problems we face.

I’m not talking about digging bunkers and filling them up with rifles and beans. More and more of us are packing emergency “go” bags with home-made MREs. We’re learning how to store up food and supplies on a budget. We’re investing in the capacity to survive without running water, or even electricity if we have to, all on short notice.

Magical thinking is a luxury that Americans can’t afford anymore. It’s time to get practical and proactive.

There’s ways to plan for hard times without panic-buying and hoarding supplies to make life harder for everyone else. For example, my family is working on rain catchment systems, so at least we can wash clothes and flush toilets manually. My point isn’t to list out all the details, but to describe the mindset shift that’s going to define the 2020s and beyond. It’s about fewer gadgets and more self-sufficiency.

Don’t buy robots that are going to break down, leaving you helpless and reliant on leaders who don’t care about you. Don’t wait until they say “Oops, we made a mistake. Sorry.”

By then, it’s too late.