How many times has the pandemic ended now?

I’ve lost count.

The pandemic officially “ended” back in May, but the virus just won’t cooperate with the affluent decider class. As I wrote the other day, the media is trying to celebrate a new “milestone” by selling a fake drop in excess deaths. That part isn’t surprising. They’ve been trying to end the pandemic for years.

Here’s the strange part: I would’ve thought the CDC would at least quietly announce somewhere they were changing their baseline for calculating excess deaths. They wouldn’t just keep it a secret.

Would they?

Well, anyone who’s popping champagne over a “drop” in excess deaths isn’t looking at the real numbers. I ran my own stats using CDC data. It shows that our health agencies have definitely been moving the goalpost.

Even The Economist raised an eyebrow.

Here’s what they said:

Our central estimate for the world’s current total mortality rate exceeds projections from 2019 by 5%, or 3m lives per year.

They describe Covid as killing at a “slower, steadier pace than in 2020-21.” We flattened the curve, but not exactly how we expected. Misguided and misinformed by everyone with a microphone, the public wound up creating a virus that spreads freely all year long, with micro-surges every season.

Then you have the OECD’s numbers:

It looks to me like we’re still running with an excess mortality rate anywhere from 6 to 14 percent, depending on the week. Even during the spring, we were hitting close to 9 percent. That’s not what I would call “over.”

Here’s what else I did:

After my previous post, someone pointed me in the right direction for the CDC’s monthly mortality counts for 2014-2019. With that, I could dig into the numbers. Some Covid minimizing troll said I should factor in population growth, so I did. Hey, why not? I calculated my own mortality rates by dividing total deaths Jan-May by the population for each individual year. Then I averaged the rates from 2014-2019 to get a pre-pandemic baseline (shown below).

Here it is:

My own excess mortality rate.

Magically, my own spreadsheet math corresponds with The Economist and The OECD. We’re looking at an excess mortality rate that’s still considerably higher than anything we saw before the pandemic started. Remember, this chart takes population growth into account. It shows 5.5 percent excess deaths.

At least the excess death rate is moving in the right direction.

It’s still not anywhere close to “normal.”

Next, I made another chart to visualize the raw numbers, with a pre-pandemic average of deaths per month, 2014-2019.

Here it is:

My own monthly mortality chart.

You can’t look at that chart and say with a straight face that excess deaths have gone down. They’re still well above where they were. We’re doing better than we were during the last few winters. Then again, look at 2022. That was the winter the media told everyone Omicron was “mild.” More people died during the winter of 2022 than in 2021, despite vaccines. That should be a stain on the national conscience. Instead, the public pretends it never happened.

One big question remained.

The CDC has been reporting a steep decline in excess deaths this year, and I wanted to see how they were getting there. So I went through their data and made a list of their expected weekly deaths over the course of the pandemic. Then I compared that to my own 2014-2019 average of actual weekly deaths.

Here it is:

This chart makes a number of things obvious:

First, it looks like the CDC has been moving the goalpost farther and farther over the last three years. Their expected deaths don’t come anywhere near the actual weekly averages before the pandemic—with one very strange dip in early 2022. I double-checked that to make sure it wasn’t my mistake.

I guess someone got a little optimistic.

They changed course quickly.

If you ask me, they should be using the black line to calculate excess deaths. Of course, that would make the situation look pretty grim. They come out far better when you use the much higher prediction.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I don’t understand math. But this chart tells us the CDC never really used actual pre-pandemic averages to calculate excess deaths. It looks like they’ve always come up with their own predictions that flatter the right egos. They even moved them up over the last couple of years. Even as they tell us everything’s fine, they’re planning for more of us to die.

That’s not what we meant by raising our expectations.

All of these charts tell a story:

We’ve had absolutely terrible leadership throughout the pandemic, regardless of who was president or what the media were saying. They’ve all put far more attention on spin than actually doing anything to help us. They’ve all engaged in their own versions of misinformation and fake news.

Here’s the weird thing:

As some experts have noted, we should expect excess deaths to be dropping because, well, governments around the world have been trying their best to cull their most vulnerable for the last three years.

But it’s not dropping.

It’s settling.

These charts paint a different narrative from what the media want us to believe. Everything is “better” than it was, but it’s not fine. Our leaders haven’t earned the right to congratulate themselves. They’ve done nothing but lie and gaslight us at every turn. We still have tons of work to do when it comes to clean air and learning how to “live with Covid.” They’re barely trying. If anything, they’re getting in the way and making it harder for us to do what’s necessary. We owe a big thanks to each other, and that includes the doctors and researchers who are taking Covid seriously and embracing the full uncomfortable truth.

You don’t get to move goalposts in real life.

Viruses don’t play those games.