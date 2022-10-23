While everyone obsesses over almost everything else, one of our most precious resources has dried up right under our feet.

The Mississippi river has run totally dry in places. Where it hasn’t dried completely, it’s so low that ships can’t pass. The river acts as a backbone for American supply chains. We send everything from grain and fertilizer to oil and coal up and down the river. It’s the most energy-efficient way. One barge carries the equivalent of 70 freight trailers. If ships can’t pass, then farmers can’t move their crops to market, which means they don’t get paid.

Which means less food, and higher prices…

The fallout from shipping delays alone will cost $20 billion. That’s just the start of our woes. Meteorologists say we’re not going to get serious rain until January. So this problem won’t be going away.

It’s just going to get worse.

There’s a special twinge of irony here, because I literally just recommended a book that tells us to imagine what it would be like to turn on the faucet and watch no water come out. (That book is Margaret Klein Salamon’s Facing The Climate Emergency.) Pretty soon, we won’t have to imagine it.

We’ll be living it.

Federal engineers are rushing to build an underground levy right now to keep seawater from contaminating drinking supplies.

I’m going to be blunter than the news. We’ve lost the Mississippi, just like we’ve lost several other major rivers this year. This kind of drought is going to turn into the new normal, and that means we have to get better at using our water. By “we,” I mean everyone. No more excuses. Even if we get lucky and rain returns, we really shouldn’t be counting on miracles to see us through our crises. That kind of thinking is exactly how we keep making everything worse.

I’m also going to stop right here and address any climate deniers and minimizers who want to say it’s “always” like this.

No, it is not.

The world’s rivers haven’t dried up like this in hundreds of years. In fact, it has probably never happened quite like this in human history. The last time anything remotely like this happened was the dust bowl in the 1930s, or the Texas drought of the 1950s. Both of those catastrophes were driven by humans. Yes, some places are dry—but 80 percent of the U.S. should not be experiencing “troubling drought.” Countries shouldn’t be losing nearly a quarter of their crops. And we sure as hell shouldn’t be running water parks right now. The fact that we continue developing like crazy in places like Arizona just underscores the fact that most Americans just don’t get it. They’re choosing to live in denial.

It was only in the last few years that a majority of Americans actually acknowledged the reality of climate change. Unfortunately, most of them still think we have until 2050 to act. We don’t. Every single person who tries to explain these warning signs away is making things worse.

It has to stop.

North America is entering a 1,000-year mega-drought cycle. We’re also learning that drought is the norm for about half the country (which means water conservation, not reckless water consumption). Climate change has made things far worse, but in the end it’s our overuse of water that’s slamming the last nail in the coffin. We just can’t stop building water parks in the middle of the Arizona desert. Humans love to think we can conquer nature…

Until we can’t.

I’ve been researching and writing about water for a solid year now. There’s no way to overstate or exaggerate the severity of every major river drying up in just a year. None of this was supposed to happen for decades.

This isn’t just “bad.”

It’s not just “getting worse.”

It’s disheartening to see how so many people are reacting. They’re treating dried-up river beds like tourist traps, flocking there to take selfies next to old shipwrecks and rock formations. Millions of others are just shrugging. The super-rich are looking at water as an investment opportunity. I’m not making this up. As we speak, they’re looking for every means, including illegal ones, to supply water to thirsty Americans in drought-stricken regions where lakes, reservoirs, rivers, wells, and dams are drying up. They’re planning to make a fortune off it.

Westerners are bad, but Americans are the worst when it comes to normalcy bias. Some people are paying attention, but not nearly enough. They think someone—maybe god—will save them.

Nobody’s coming to save us.

Nobody’s going to restore the world’s rivers. Nobody’s going to magically pull food out of the ground if there’s no water left, or all the farmers have gone out of business. We’re all responsible for this. It’s corporations. It’s politicians. It’s us. It’s every person who’s not paying attention right now.

Here’s the one big thing that people don’t seem to get: Every crisis like the Mississippi hacks away at our infrastructure. The droughts, the storms, the floods, they’re battering our capacity to respond.

We have to declare a climate emergency now. We have to impose water restrictions. No more manicured lawns. No more luxurious baths and showers. No more car washes for the hell of it. No more swimming pools. No more waterparks. Like I’ve said many times now, we should be thinking about water all the time. We should be upgrading our infrastructure while we still can.

We should be installing things like sink twice and, if we can afford it, installing even more serious water recycling systems.

Cities should be doing it, too.

The longer we wait, the more we lose. We lose the ability to transport materials on ships. We lose power that was generated by dams. We lose vital factories. We lose farms. We lose businesses. We lose the capacity to make solar panels and wind turbines. And so on. The window is closing. If we don’t begin a massive mobilization to transition our grids and start managing our resources better, nature is going to step in and do it for us.

We’re running out of warnings.

We have reached a crisis point. I’m not a religious person, but we’re literally watching things happen that were predicted in the Bible, except there’s not going to be any angels or demons, just us fighting. Some people just won’t get it, not until they’re fighting over the last bottle of Dasani.

Then it’ll be too late.