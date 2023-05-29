According to the media, all of Gen Z want to make $174,000 a year. They want to work from home in their pajamas four days a week.

And they want everything for free.

It sounds familiar…

In the real world, the average Gen Z worker barely makes $30,000 a year. If they have a college degree, they might make $47,000. Meanwhile, they’ll spend an average of $1,700 a month on rent. If you don’t mind living in a crawlspace or an attic, you can probably find something cheaper. Thanks to corporate greed (inflation), most of us spend at least $300 a month now on food.

By the way, what’s your story?

You can share it…

Increasingly, young people are spending nearly all of their income on the basics: food, clothing, and shelter. The rest goes to bills.

But hey, Jim Cramer saw some 20-somethings living it up at the bar he owns, so it must mean they’re all secretly flushing their paychecks on margaritas and tapas, which he gladly sells them. I don’t know, but if Jim Cramer really cared about young people so much, maybe he should ban them from his restaurant and stop profiting off their poor spending habits. Instead, he taunts zoomers and asks them, “Did you live in your car on the side of Interstate 5?”

Jim Cramer doesn’t know most zoomers don’t want cars. They can’t afford them. They prefer ride-sharing. Faced with skyrocketing rent, more than half of them have moved back in with their parents.

Here’s the thing:

I know Jim Cramer doesn’t speak for his entire generation, but he thinks he does. He speaks to tens of millions of them. He speaks to my dad and most of my relatives. They think he’s a financial genius.

Millennials aren’t doing much better than zoomers. We’ve been in pretty much the same boat for the last ten years.

And yet, all we hear is:

“They’re the most entitled generation in history.”

“They’re not mature enough to vote.”

“All they do is watch Netflix.”

“They’re so lazy.”

Mainstream media outlets pump out a constant stream of financial entertainment for older generations about our spending habits and income expectations. That’s exactly what it is: entertainment, with a side of propaganda. If you try to find out what Gen Z actually earns, the first thing Google’s algorithm throws at you is some clickbait: “Gen Z wants the highest salary of all generations.” Stories like this focus on the sensation, only adding the necessary context halfway down the article, which they know a lot of their readers will just ignore.

It’s a scam.

They all know what their typical reader is going to do. They’re not going to read the entire article. They’re not going to think deeply. They’re going run around the internet, flapping that title around and shouting about entitlement. They’re going to call their friends and go, “Can you believe my granddaughter thinks she should be making $200,000 a year? Who does she think she is?!”

I know because that’s what most of my relatives do.

They’re not really trying to be malicious.

For them, it’s just gossip.

They enjoy it.

After all, righteous indignation triggers a huge dopamine burst in the brain. That’s why so many of our friends and relatives have gotten addicted to these outlets. It feeds them. They’re hooked on it.

My in-laws think poor people just spend too much time on their phones. They believe you can still get a mortgage for $300 a month. My father-in-law loves telling stories about his lazy, messy tenants. “I walk in there and there’s just piles of clothes everywhere. The sink is always full.”

He’s not a horrible person, but he does buy 100 percent into the commonplace that young people are lazy, messy, and wasteful. It’s what he always hears, and not just from Fox News, but everywhere.

This corporate formula works wonders.

It generates tons of traffic, which translates into ad revenue. Meanwhile, it hurts us. It makes it harder for us to actually express what we’re going through. It impedes our economic progress. It rationalizes inequality. I mean, if we’re just going to blow our paychecks on margaritas, why bother giving us raises?

Right?

A more accurate title would say Gen Z has to pay more than any generation in order to stay off the streets. They work harder and longer hours than any other generation. They know they’re going to need high six-figures in order to make up for the extreme poverty they’re living in now, if they ever hope to own a home or have a child like their parents want so desperately. (Simply delivering a baby costs several thousand dollars now, out of pocket.) The official narrative says they work fewer hours and they demand more flexibility. In reality, they put in more unpaid overtime for less money than older workers. They’re more likely to work multiple jobs to get by, and less likely to meet their basic needs.

The mainstream media has been doing this dance for decades. You can go back 20 years and find stories about the outrageous expectations of 18–34 year olds. If you’re an older millennial or Gen X, then think really hard. You probably remember being knocked around for how entitled you were.

I’ve noticed something else.

Most Americans around the age of 50 aren’t doing that great, either. They work harder and longer hours than their parents did, for less. They’re less likely to own a home, and less likely to enjoy a comfortable retirement. The media soothes that away by telling them they’re better than younger generations.

It gets better.

On top of these stories about entitlement, the media will crank out another rich, sugary layer of stories about really successful young people who made a million bucks selling makeup or sex chocolate. If you read the fine print on these posts, there’s always more context like affluent parents or an extreme amount of risk that had low odds of paying off.

There’s an agenda here, too.

These fluff pieces about exceptional young people convey the message that most of us really are just lazy or pessimistic. As long as these outlets can find a small handful of anecdotes about zoomers or millennials who beat the odds, they can cast reasonable doubt on the actual trends. There’s a term for that.

It’s called Texas sharpshooter fallacy.

Basically, these stories focus on a small subset of data. They draw a bullseye around the outliers. They draw conclusions about entire generations based on a small slice of entrepreneurs who got lucky, and in some cases did something ethically dicey to make their money. Readers love it. Apart from reinforcing their own biases and preconceptions, it’s also just downright gratifying to read about a pretty young woman who lived out of her car for six months while building her startup, selling barbecue sauce or designer handbags.

Americans love underdog success stories more than anything. Affluent Americans read them and go, “See? Gen Z is just lazy. If they all lived out of a car for six months and ate stale Cheetos for lunch, they’d be rich.”

You know what?

It works.

They’re happy to recycle the same myths over and over. The rich have been pulling this move since Horatio Alger published Ragged Dick back in 1868, at the height of the Gilded Age. Eastern cities were suffering a crisis of homeless children in the 19th century. Instead of doing something about it, Americans bought rags-to-riches stories and comforted themselves with the idea that if kids worked harder, they’d make something of themselves.

We’re right back where we started.

There’s a larger, more sinister strategy at work here as well. Not only do these stories rake in tons of views and feed stereotypes, they also successfully pit one generation against the other. Billionaires and their dark money groups know very well that when you point groups against each other, they fight over crumbs. So they try to create fault lines along as many different demographics as possible. They’ve been doing this to us since the colonial days.

They want a big flaming wall of tension and resentment between millennials, zoomers, boomers, and headbangers. They don’t want any of us actually trying to understand each other.

It serves them.

Now that I’m getting older, I’m making a point of resisting these narratives. I’m not going to beat up on Gen Z. I’m going to try harder not to beat up on boomers, either. I’m going to try harder to remember that millions of older Americans aren’t like Jim Cramer. They struggled, too, like us.

If we want progress, we’ve got to stop beating up on each other and start working to support each other’s interests.

The elite don’t want that.

It scares them.