Let's Protect Children Now, So We Don't Have to Mourn Them Later
Everyone can do something.
A healthy six-year-old girl just died from the flu.
The story talks about all the things her community is doing to “honor her” and how they’re “rallying to show support.” None of the anchors say a word about doing anything to prevent more child flu deaths. I’m sorry, but a lot of us are tired of seeing stories like this on the local news. The real tragedy is that six-year-old girls don’t have to die from the flu in the 21st century.
It’s preventable.
Still, ERs are sending children home with IV bags.
They’re out of penicillin.
They’re out of beds.
A senior pharmacist in Britain recently said, “There’s no drugs.” These shortages are starting to ripple across North America. Most people assume their government would say something or do something if it were really that bad, but that’s the mistake. Our governments have largely decided that the economy matters more than a few hundred six-year-old girls and boys. They’re betting they can smile and lie their way through it, and we’ll just play along. They’ve used celebrity doctors to appeal to our most selfish, superficial interests. We don’t have to accept it.
We can show them we’re better than this.
USA Today just ran a story about one family’s harrowing, 30-hour search for a hospital bed after their 8-year-old got sick with the flu. The story tells other parents to prepare by scouting hospitals and packing a go-bag with snacks. It doesn’t mention masks or air quality, not even once.
Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University says this:
Also in Britain, nine children have died from strep throat, a mild illness that most of us fight off without a problem. It’s so bad that schools and public health officials are talking about saturating children with antibiotics to protect them from common illnesses. That’s a rare, desperate move. Doctors are normally reluctant to overprescribe antibiotics. They don’t want to create drug-resistant superbugs. So you know we’re in uncharted territory right now.
It’s probably not even possible to blanket children with antibiotics. Like the pharmacists have said, we don’t have enough.
Most of the mainstream media won’t say a word about Covid’s long-term impact on children. Even The Guardian sidesteps the problem, focusing on lockdowns as a possible cause. There’s plenty of evidence that Covid impairs your immune system. Some doctors are trying to speak up.
As one pediatric heart surgeon says:
“Everybody talked during COVID about wanting to get herd immunity but what we've gotten instead is a herd immune deficit. COVID hurts our immune systems and it's causing children to get sicker than they should.”
Real journalists are trying to sound the alarm with varying degrees of intensity. As a piece in The Conversation says, “Viruses have been doing strange things since the COVID pandemic started. For example seasonal winter viruses spread in summer 2020, and no one is entirely sure what caused the outbreak of hepatitis in children in 2021. And until 2022, monkeypox outbreaks outside of Africa only involved small numbers of people.” That’s all changing. On top of all these outbreaks, a rare fungus called Candida Auris is spreading in Las Vegas. It used to only cause problems for the immuno-compromised. This year it killed 63 people.
It’s time to stop blaming lockdowns and masks.
Here’s a piece from Kaiser Health News:
“Covid is deranging the immune system,” said John Wherry, director of the Penn Medicine Immune Health Institute and another co-author of the January study. “Some patients, from their very first visit, seem to have an immune system in hyperdrive.”
A major study published in PLOS Pathogens found that infection with Covid hampers your immune system. There’s a good summary in Science Daily explaining how it “could make patients more susceptible to secondary infections during, and immediately after recovery from a bout of COVID-19.” Several more studies have shown that even mild cases can do the same thing. They can “derange” your immune system and make you more vulnerable to other infections. Scientists are still figuring out the details, but we know enough.
These bad outbreaks of RSV and flu are happening in countries like Sweden too, even if they never had lockdowns.
It can’t get much clearer:
Forget immunity debt. We have extremely clear evidence that catching Covid sets you up for severe illness from other germs. We’ve seen this trend throughout 2022, with more outbreaks of all kinds of diseases.
We’re watching it happen right now in children. We’ve been pressured to send kids back to unsafe schools under the guise of learning, when the real agenda was to get their parents back to work. Now we’re watching the fallout of that terrible decision. Politicians and corporate media are trying to shirk their responsibility. They’re trying to blame the very things that would save our kids, and they’re doing it to save their own careers and stock portfolios.
Many of us already know how the history books are going to narrate this decade. They’re going to describe how the super-rich bullied a bunch of spineless politicians and lazy reporters into sacrificing an entire generation of children, simply because protecting them felt too expensive.
Don’t listen to them.
We should be wearing N95 masks in public, especially around children. We should be rushing to install air purifiers in classrooms. We should be getting everyone vaccinated and boosted for Covid and flu. We should be encouraging parents to stay at home with their sick children, not threatening them.
Little girls don’t die from the flu because of random tragedy. Someone made a decision to ignore the basic principles of public health. Someone chose to expose her to a virus, and then she died.
Someone killed her.
So I’m going to ask, where’s the anger? Where’s the outrage? Where’s the urgent action? Where’s our protective instincts?
If you’re still reading, you can stop this right now.
You can go to a hardware store and buy a box of N95 masks.
I recommend the Aura by 3M.
You can buy a HEPA purifier for a classroom.
There’s Coway, Honeywell, Rabbit Air, just to name a few. Literally anything that uses a HEPA filter will help.
You can update your vaccines.
You can cool it with the holiday parties. Sorry, but the lives of our children matter more than that.
There’s no excuse for healthy children dying from preventable illnesses. There’s no defense in shrugging and assuming something “must’ve been wrong with them.” That’s a cheap out, because no person on earth has perfect DNA. There’s something wrong with all of us, and the job of a virus is to find that thing and exploit it. The entire point of civilization is to make life better for the next generation. If we’re not going to do that, we might as well give up.
Let’s protect our children now, so we don’t have to hold moments of silence in their honor after they die.
This isn’t right.
It takes a moment of stillness and breath everyday to acknowledge the reality that we live in a society that would much rather make up anti-science terms like “Immunity Debt” to explain away our lack of care for our children than to provide basic care and sacrifice that would help end this nightmare. The common confusion, even for myself, is the conflicting knowledge that “these are otherwise caring and kind people” is getting to the point where enough time and example has passed to entertain that that very possibly was never the case at all.
Scientists last year told us point blank that any COVID infection could leave you functionally immunocompromised. You might feel fine (hell, we’re still figuring out if mild COVID puts you more at risk for long COVID). You might not even KNOW your immune system took a hit. But there was always a risk that you’d be more vulnerable to otherwise “normal” pathogens; and no one would find out until it was too late. Now, did they know the extent of that risk? Maybe. In the articles I was reading at the time, I think they still needed more data to come to a firm conclusion.
But it wasn’t a matter of “if”. It was a matter of “we know this is going to happen, but we don’t know how bad it’s going to be.” Anyone who saw the COVID numbers in the U.S. should’ve looked at those reports and realized we need MORE caution, not less. Too many people caught Covid to begin with. If even 1% of those people became immunocompromised, we were gonna be screwed.
And now. Would you look at that. It’s just death all the way down except now your kid is dying of the flu like it’s 1850. People have already talked about how hard it is to grieve when everyone else has decided the pandemic is over. COVID deaths are getting treated like a 2020 fad. The spillover deaths that we KNEW were going to come unless we got things under control? The media will spin it as an unfortunate accident.
And once again I point out: if we didn’t have lockdowns and safety measures back in 2020, more PARENTS would have died. WHO would be left to take care of the kids then? We’ve already got a mass surge of kids who lost their primary guardians due to COVID. And 200,000 COVID orphans (by an early estimation last year). That’s the math that none of the “immunity debt” shillers want to address.
Also not to derail the point of the post but I fully believe that mass gun violence has desensitized people to the death of (white) children. If there’s one thing about WASPs - they love a moral panic and they love to scream save the children. But kids are dropping left and right and there’s no uproar? No coalition of suburban moms? We saw more energy against the childhood obesity epidemic. At some point, it became acceptable for (white) kids to die en masse in service of someone else’s bottom line. And they’re our first line of defense when it comes to de facto public support, so god help us all.
Remember back in 2020 how they said Covid wasn’t too bad because children wouldn’t catch it? I’ll admit - a part of me believed that if the pandemic ever had kids as the primary target, we’d see a more serious, collective response. But yet again. Look at us now.