A healthy six-year-old girl just died from the flu.

The story talks about all the things her community is doing to “honor her” and how they’re “rallying to show support.” None of the anchors say a word about doing anything to prevent more child flu deaths. I’m sorry, but a lot of us are tired of seeing stories like this on the local news. The real tragedy is that six-year-old girls don’t have to die from the flu in the 21st century.

It’s preventable.

Still, ERs are sending children home with IV bags.

They’re out of penicillin.

They’re out of beds.

A senior pharmacist in Britain recently said, “There’s no drugs.” These shortages are starting to ripple across North America. Most people assume their government would say something or do something if it were really that bad, but that’s the mistake. Our governments have largely decided that the economy matters more than a few hundred six-year-old girls and boys. They’re betting they can smile and lie their way through it, and we’ll just play along. They’ve used celebrity doctors to appeal to our most selfish, superficial interests. We don’t have to accept it.

We can show them we’re better than this.

USA Today just ran a story about one family’s harrowing, 30-hour search for a hospital bed after their 8-year-old got sick with the flu. The story tells other parents to prepare by scouting hospitals and packing a go-bag with snacks. It doesn’t mention masks or air quality, not even once.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University says this:

Also in Britain, nine children have died from strep throat, a mild illness that most of us fight off without a problem. It’s so bad that schools and public health officials are talking about saturating children with antibiotics to protect them from common illnesses. That’s a rare, desperate move. Doctors are normally reluctant to overprescribe antibiotics. They don’t want to create drug-resistant superbugs. So you know we’re in uncharted territory right now.

It’s probably not even possible to blanket children with antibiotics. Like the pharmacists have said, we don’t have enough.

Most of the mainstream media won’t say a word about Covid’s long-term impact on children. Even The Guardian sidesteps the problem, focusing on lockdowns as a possible cause. There’s plenty of evidence that Covid impairs your immune system. Some doctors are trying to speak up.

As one pediatric heart surgeon says:

“Everybody talked during COVID about wanting to get herd immunity but what we've gotten instead is a herd immune deficit. COVID hurts our immune systems and it's causing children to get sicker than they should.” —Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi

Real journalists are trying to sound the alarm with varying degrees of intensity. As a piece in The Conversation says, “Viruses have been doing strange things since the COVID pandemic started. For example seasonal winter viruses spread in summer 2020, and no one is entirely sure what caused the outbreak of hepatitis in children in 2021. And until 2022, monkeypox outbreaks outside of Africa only involved small numbers of people.” That’s all changing. On top of all these outbreaks, a rare fungus called Candida Auris is spreading in Las Vegas. It used to only cause problems for the immuno-compromised. This year it killed 63 people.

It’s time to stop blaming lockdowns and masks.

Here’s a piece from Kaiser Health News:

“Covid is deranging the immune system,” said John Wherry, director of the Penn Medicine Immune Health Institute and another co-author of the January study. “Some patients, from their very first visit, seem to have an immune system in hyperdrive.”

A major study published in PLOS Pathogens found that infection with Covid hampers your immune system. There’s a good summary in Science Daily explaining how it “could make patients more susceptible to secondary infections during, and immediately after recovery from a bout of COVID-19.” Several more studies have shown that even mild cases can do the same thing. They can “derange” your immune system and make you more vulnerable to other infections. Scientists are still figuring out the details, but we know enough.

These bad outbreaks of RSV and flu are happening in countries like Sweden too, even if they never had lockdowns.

It can’t get much clearer:

Forget immunity debt. We have extremely clear evidence that catching Covid sets you up for severe illness from other germs. We’ve seen this trend throughout 2022, with more outbreaks of all kinds of diseases.

We’re watching it happen right now in children. We’ve been pressured to send kids back to unsafe schools under the guise of learning, when the real agenda was to get their parents back to work. Now we’re watching the fallout of that terrible decision. Politicians and corporate media are trying to shirk their responsibility. They’re trying to blame the very things that would save our kids, and they’re doing it to save their own careers and stock portfolios.

Many of us already know how the history books are going to narrate this decade. They’re going to describe how the super-rich bullied a bunch of spineless politicians and lazy reporters into sacrificing an entire generation of children, simply because protecting them felt too expensive.

Don’t listen to them.

We should be wearing N95 masks in public, especially around children. We should be rushing to install air purifiers in classrooms. We should be getting everyone vaccinated and boosted for Covid and flu. We should be encouraging parents to stay at home with their sick children, not threatening them.

Little girls don’t die from the flu because of random tragedy. Someone made a decision to ignore the basic principles of public health. Someone chose to expose her to a virus, and then she died.

Someone killed her.

So I’m going to ask, where’s the anger? Where’s the outrage? Where’s the urgent action? Where’s our protective instincts?

If you’re still reading, you can stop this right now.

You can go to a hardware store and buy a box of N95 masks.

I recommend the Aura by 3M.

You can buy a HEPA purifier for a classroom.

There’s Coway, Honeywell, Rabbit Air, just to name a few. Literally anything that uses a HEPA filter will help.

You can update your vaccines.

You can cool it with the holiday parties. Sorry, but the lives of our children matter more than that.

There’s no excuse for healthy children dying from preventable illnesses. There’s no defense in shrugging and assuming something “must’ve been wrong with them.” That’s a cheap out, because no person on earth has perfect DNA. There’s something wrong with all of us, and the job of a virus is to find that thing and exploit it. The entire point of civilization is to make life better for the next generation. If we’re not going to do that, we might as well give up.

Let’s protect our children now, so we don’t have to hold moments of silence in their honor after they die.

This isn’t right.