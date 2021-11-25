You see it everywhere.

People are going bankrupt and dying because they can’t afford medicine. They’re working 70, 80, and 90 hours a week while slowly crumbling from stress and heart disease. Some of them can’t even afford a place to live, despite having full-time jobs. They’re giving up sleep. They’re choosing which meal they’re going to eat that day.

This is America.

You don’t have to look at this world if you don’t want to. You can pay attention to the 10 percent who are doing extremely well. You can create echo chambers full of affluent people, and you can accuse everyone else of catastrophizing, as a way to soothe your conscience and emancipate yourself from any sense of genuine responsibility.

When someone dismisses discussions about poverty as “doomsaying,” they’re making a decision to ignore not only the evidence but the daily flood of testimony about the very real struggles people face. They’re saying they don’t really want to hear about it, they’re going to keep voting republican, or not voting at all, and waiting for billionaires to show up at the eleventh hour like the grinch who stole christmas.

Heads up, they’re not.

People don’t understand poverty.

Poverty runs rampant in America. The government underreports it, because they use an outdated definition. They also rely on a census, an imperfect snapshot of the population. Mark Robert-Rank does an excellent job deconstructing the poverty level. He shows why it’s a pretty lousy indicator of how many Americans are struggling.

Consider the thresholds.

You’re not officially “poor” in America unless you’re making $12,880 a year or less as a single individual, or about $26,000 if you’re supporting a family of four. Here’s the thing, tens of millions of Americans live somewhere marginally above the poverty line. Their lives don’t magically improve because they’re making $30,000 a year instead of $26,000.

Life doesn’t work like that.

The federal poverty line doesn’t reflect trends like the astronomical rise in housing costs over the last few decades. You’d also be amazed at how quickly your extra cash gets eaten up by emergencies like flat tires, illness, and fluctuations in utilities. When you define poverty by a rigid cutoff like income, you ignore how scores of Americans are one accident or one ER visit from being functionally poor, but denied access to public assistance because they don’t qualify. Other more precise measures show that almost 18 percent of us are currently living in dire circumstances.

Almost 40 percent of Americans have experienced some kind of deprivation or scarcity within the last few years.

It’s a pretty big slice.

I can give you more statistics, but let’s talk about the people I know, my coworkers and students. Most of them technically live above the poverty threshold. They work full time, usually on top of attending classes. You wouldn’t know they “weren’t technically poor.”

They spend a vast majority of their money on rent, at the cheapest apartments they can find. It leaves them perpetually strapped for cash. They rely on food pantries and Goodwill to get by. They have no expendable income at all. Every day is a choice between whether they eat lunch or dinner, and whether they buy gas or textbooks. This isn’t a one-off, or a bad month. For them, this is it. This is their lives, forever.

This is how statistics lie. You can throw around the fact that “only” 11 percent of Americans live in poverty. It’s an arbitrary, misleading figure. A far greater percentage deal with food and housing insecurity. If you pay attention, you can see what’s happening. Americans work like hell to keep themselves alive, with no hope of mobility.

That’s what matters.

People don’t understand quality of life.

We’ve established that tens of millions of Americans are functionally poor. They just don’t meet our government’s definitions. As for the substance of their lives, I’ll tell you what I see, and what I read about:

When you’re functionally poor, you might live in a studio apartment the size of a suburban teenager’s bedroom.

You might not have a fridge.

You might have a bunsen burner for a stove. You probably don’t have a dishwasher, or a laundry machine. You might have a car, but it breaks down several times a year. So you take public transportation, which is notoriously unreliable in most cities. That’s not just an inconvenience to deal with. It’s an extra burden to plan for.

Your boss doesn’t care why you’re late.

They just fire you.

When you’re functionally poor, you don’t get to relax. After work, you spend your free time taking care of your basic needs, and planning for the next day. Everything takes ten times longer.

You don’t own your time.

People don’t understand overwork.

Money isn’t everything.

That’s usually an argument designed to justify flat wages. In this case, I’m talking about the people who might make $40,000-$50,000 a year, which is well above the federal poverty line. Let’s talk about how many hours a person works in exchange for that extremely modest salary.

Again, you can find misleading statistics to support the idea “everything’s fine.” You can go to Statistica and point to a standard week of 30–40 hours, then feel justified calling Americans lazy. You can ignore articles like this one, showing that people around the world are routinely logging 60 and 70 hours a week, and that it’s literally killing them.

Or, you can talk to people.

See, there’s a big discrepancy in the workplace between the hours we work, and the hours we’re allowed to report. Take almost any job in America, including mine. If you’re a “salaried” employee, it means you simply do the work your bosses expect of you, regardless of how much time it takes. Job creep is a problem here.

Our bosses are constantly trying to lower their bottom lines by hiring fewer workers, and then squeezing more out of us. So, you wind up working nights and weekends. Your boss reports to HR that you’re technically working 40 hours a week. It’s a lie. If you complain, you’re invited to work somewhere else. The problem is that everyone does this.

So, it doesn’t matter where you go.

This is why people burn out.

It doesn’t matter “how good life is now.”

One of the most callous things I hear from people who’ve never been poor is that “life is better than ever.” This argument looks at misleading statistics like the poverty level. It looks at things life aggregate life expectancy and child mortality, and technological advances.

So, really?

What “life is better than ever” really means is that it’s better for you. It’s better for certain classes of people. You’re not having to think about everything that’s been sacrificed for that.

It’s not better if you’re part of the marginalized group that’s been exploited for the sake of these advances. It’s not better if you live in a country that’s been ripped apart for its natural resources. It’s not better if you’re a part of China’s soul-crushing 996 work culture, or a Goldman Sachs employee mentally disintegrating under the company’s 90-hour work weeks. See, being poor and overworked means you don’t partake in these modern luxuries everyone’s so thrilled about. You’re lucky if you have a fridge, or a stove. You’re lucky if you have time to take a shower, or a nap.

The “life is better than ever” argument is designed to hide disparity and inequality by looking at big averages. By the way, these averages are always looking at the immediate past.

It doesn’t take into account future projections. When you look at the future, things get bleak in a hurry. The forecast for millennials is that we’re expected to live shorter lives, wracked by difficulties brought on by climate change and instability, as well as economic declines across the board. If you pay attention to what’s going on now with shortages and burnout, then there’s a lot to be deeply concerned about.

According to Michael Hobbes, millennials are facing the scariest financial future of any generation since the great depression. In fact, one if five millennials is currently living in poverty. Every single year, the outlook gets drastically worse for people under 50.

Surprised?

This is what you learn when you pull your head out of the clouds and pay attention to the world.

But if you just want to focus on the positive, then sure, life has been pretty great for the top ten percent over the last twenty years. They’re living it up on the backs of everyone else.

We’re sick of it.

Mega billionaires broke the world.

It continues to amaze me how some people continue to stick up for billionaires, ignoring what they do to the world.

Look, I don’t care who they fuck.

That’s not the point.

The point is how billionaires made their wealth. As some of us have painstakingly shown, they didn’t work hard.

Here’s what they’ve done:

Designed hostile workplaces

Violated labor laws

Overworked their employees

Eviscerated unions

Established monopolies

Stole from competitors

Sold our data

Marked up vital medicines 100-1000%

Authorized and promoted hate

Facilitated misinformation

Plundered natural resources

Polluted the world

Spent billions to corrupt our democracy

This is just a short list. These aren’t unfortunate side effects of building their fortunes. They weren’t accidents.

These aren’t unintended consequences. It’s literally how they did it. This is what people need to understand. The bullet list above is a blueprint for making a billionaire. It’s what you have to do. They didn’t cause a virus to circulate around the world, but they designed the very conditions that made everyone’s lives so much worse, and it preceded the pandemic by decades. We just weren’t paying attention until now.

Our pain was their gain.

They engineered it.

They’re not interested in making amends for any of this. They want to keep doing it, with our blessing. As we speak, they’re maneuvering to privatize natural resources. They want to control everything.

Yes, humans have always had to work for our survival. The difference between that and slavery is that slaves don’t simply work. They work under cruel conditions to an early death, and they don’t enjoy what they produce. Whatever they make, the vast majority of it goes to someone else. This is how predatory, late stage capitalism works:

You work all the time.

In return, you make next to nothing.

You can barely afford to live, and you skate by on debt. Poverty combined with debt means you’re never free. The rich assholes in control maintain power so they can pass it down to whoever they see fit, whether it’s family or a handful of lawyers and sycophants.

Economic mobility goes down the drain.

As several journalists have made clear, billionaires don’t use philanthropy in a good faith effort to improve the world. They use philanthropy to manipulate public sentiment, and to force their own ideologies onto us, often in ways that benefit themselves. They use it as a smokescreen to maintain their wealth, and to keep the world exactly as it is.

We’re never going to convince billionaires to save the world by being nice to them. They trashed the planet, and they broke our society. They continue funneling dark money into our political system to thwart the very change we’re trying to bring about, while paying the thinnest lip service to values like a living wage or net zero emissions. They do this in pursuit of their wealth, with full knowledge. There’s only one way to reverse this damage, and it’s by taxing the hell out of them.

There’s nothing wrong with capitalism itself. Under these mega billionaires, that’s not where we’re heading. We’re on a fast track to neo-feudalism. We need more people to wake up and stop it.

We’re killing ourselves for money.

We’re killing each other.

We’re the squids.

