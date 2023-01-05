Well, here we go again.

There’s a pattern with minimizers, especially the professional kind who tout prestigious credentials. Every time there’s a disturbing new development, the first thing they do is hit the media to downplay it. It doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about pandemics or climate change.

There’s never a reason to “panic.”

Ever wonder why?

For example: A number of epidemiologists are sounding alarms over Kraken, and they’re doing it for good reason. It has already earned the title of most transmissible variant yet, and there’s clear signs that it represents an “antigenic leap” from prior strains. We could be dealing with a recombinant so different that it deserves to be treated as an entirely new SARS virus. Meanwhile, hospitals in Ireland are dealing with an “apocalyptic surge” that’s worse than anything the staff have ever seen. They say whatever’s causing the illness is killing us faster.

This variant has already spread around the world. We only know because someone leaked the data to Eric Feigl-Ding, who shared it widely. Some journalists are calling it one of the biggest cover-up scandals in the history of public health. Honestly, it feels like the latest angle to the Great Reset. Last year we were sold the idea to own nothing and be happy. Now we’re getting an upgrade, whether we want it or not. We woke up, and it was already installed.

Know nothing, be happy.

It fits.

The public remains astonishingly unaware of what’s going on around them. Unless you’re a parent or a pediatrician, or you make an effort to stay updated, you probably don’t know there’s a global shortage of children’s medicine and antibiotics. Maybe you don’t know how bad the bird flu outbreaks have gotten. It’s just impossible to find eggs. Maybe you don’t know that major cities across the world are running out of water every summer, or that climate change is the real reason things like butter are more expensive. If you don’t, it’s not necessarily your fault. Look at what goes on the front page. Our president maintains total silence. Congress runs political tourist traps. It looks like incompetence.

Maybe it’s a distraction.

They’re providing entertainment.

Whether they know it or not, our politicians are no longer leading the country. They’re not solving our problems. They’re not even trying. Sure, they capped insulin prices, but only for seniors on Medicare.

If politicians don’t know their role, the billionaires who funnel dark money into their campaigns and bank accounts certainly do. They love how the rest of us are going to work, shopping, eating out, and making fun of Kevin McCarthy. If he can’t be in charge, he can at least deflect our gaze from the abyss. Hardly anyone is paying attention to our real problems right now.

The will to ignore is filtering down through our experts, even our therapists. Increasingly, they advise us not to manage our mental health by organizing and exercising agency over our problems, but to resign ourselves to them. More and more, they tell patients to ignore the issues that cause them anxiety.

They encourage avoidance, as if that’s healthy.

When threats emerge, it’s important for us to change our behavior in order to reduce or even prevent impending harm. Professional minimizers sabotage these efforts when they immediately address the public, posting messages like “Don’t panic” and “Let’s not jump to conclusions.”

They’re implementing economic policy.

They don’t even know it.

We anticipate this reckless optimism from the average person, and we’ve even come to expect it from a handful of elitist medical pundits who go on CNN or MSNBC in order to promote themselves at our expense. However, there’s a third category of minimizer out there, the academic epidemiologist or climate scientist who aspires to establish themselves as a public influencer.

They’re not helping.

I’m going to focus on tweets by one epidemiologist over the last 2 years, one who teaches at a prestigious university’s school of public health. This person has impressive credentials. Unfortunately, they’ve abused those credentials in order to constantly downplay new threats. Every single time, they were wrong. In fact, you could call this a case study in how experts can be catastrophically arrogant, while expressing condescending attitudes toward “nonexperts” and portraying them as fearmongers. We’re going to discuss how this kind of messaging consistently leaves the public uninformed and unprepared.

It’s the perfect example of know nothing, be happy.

Let’s start with a recent tweet:

Jan 4, 2023:

Worried about the new XBB 1.5 variant? Before you panic, look at COVID rates in New England (75% xbb 1.5) - versus the Chicago area (6% XBB 1.5). See the big wave of cases in New England? I don’t either. Just because we have a new variant doesn’t mean a new surge is coming. Still early to say for sure.

By now, some of us have learned to spot the red flags in a message like this. There’s an anatomy to it. First, this expert chooses loaded language to portray anyone with legitimate concerns as “worried.” Next, they elevate that concern to “panic,” then they point to one very small piece of preliminary evidence that suggests there’s nothing worth paying attention to. Finally, they hedge their prediction by saying something like, “It’s still early to know for sure.”

This is classic minimalist rhetoric. It ignores context and history. It excludes relevant information. It indirectly shames viewers by immediately describing any sense of concern or urgency as “doom” or “hysteria.”

It silences.

As it turns out, this person has used almost the exact same messaging going back to late 2020, when health officials were encouraging the public to be cautious about travel and holiday gatherings. That messaging has kept up throughout the pandemic, especially during the Omicron surge.

Take a look:

December 1, 2021

We’ve gotten to a point where the word “variant” is something that induces fear and panic in our population. That’s a problem…

December 5, 2021

It’s tempting to see the # of omicron cases in other places increasing and think “omicron is more transmissible.” But even if it were only equal to delta, we would expect to see some ongoing cases… So please, until we know more, don’t panic.

December 6, 2021

Just to confirm that this is what we’re panicked about. I know there’s a lag between infection and death. But Omicron has been circulating in South Africa for over a month, and we’re only seeing 20 COVID deaths/day nationwide…with no increase…in a population of ~60 million.

December 10, 2021

What matters in the end is the # of severe cases, not the variant.

December 11, 2021

Encouraging data from the last 3 days in South Africa… 3 days is too early to call anything, but it’s looking good for us, not Omicron.

December 17, 2021

Cases are rising in places where Omicron has taken hold. But even there, this winter is much better than the last.

December 18, 2021

Much has been made of how rapidly Omicron outbreaks spread—but little is made of how rapidly they fall… A fast start doesn’t mean an inevitable tidal wave… Nationwide, COVID cases and positivity are still high—but an encouraging sign that the wave is already settling down in South Africa’s epicenter.

December 20, 2021

Despite the potential Omicron takeover, cases during that time have only increased 20%, and hospitalizations are flat. Isn’t this good news?

December 23, 2021

A final present for the holidays: COVID cases are rising in the US, but they are now falling sharply in South Africa and have stabilized in Denmark (including Omicron) and England. So please be careful (and get vax’d/boosted). But it’s OK to be optimistic for 2022 as well!

***Massive Omicron wave ensues***

January 20, 2022

The US COVID forecast is getting more optimistic every week. 2 weeks ago, 20k deaths per week was the low bound. Last week, it was the consensus estimate. This week, it’s near the upper bound. Hang on a few more weeks—we’re almost on the downslope.

January 30, 2022

A major problem in public health communication is that the story is only big when things are bad. Meaning we have a tendency to highlight the bad things—because those stories get attention… Unlike previous waves, the present spike didn’t even dent our mobility. We’re living life almost at the same level as we were before the pandemic (just with masks on, in some places)… Cases are going down… Over a million lives have been saved… The economy is functioning… We’re living our lives nearly like before… How many fields can list success stories like that?

February 1, 2022

What made the most recent wave of COVID-19 difficult to prevent is ironically that symptoms were milder (because we had more immunity). Everyone has a mild cough or sore throat from time to time, esp in the winter. So, many transmissions occurred before people changed their behavior.

February 9, 2022

Can we give our leaders (and ourselves) a break, just appreciate that things are getting better?

Whew, that was a lot.

According to this person, it’s great the economy was functioning and everyone got to enjoy a typical holiday full of consumer activity. Too bad for those 20,000 people a week who believed Omicron was mild and died. Some of them did get vaxxed. They masked. They got sick anyway. Nobody around them was taking the threat seriously, because the media decided it was better to:

Know nothing, be happy.

For a little perspective, here’s what was happening while aspiring medical pundits and mainstream media outlets were deceiving us:

CDC Data/Excel

It would take months for all the facts to come out, but the Sentinels and Cassandras were right. Not only did Omicron produce a huge wave of severe illness and death, it also created a slow devastating burn of Long Covid cases. Now millions of Americans are dealing with chronic illness and permanent disability, even if they had a mild infection during the winter of 2021-2022.

Worse, we’re now finally seeing that mild cases of Covid carve a path of destruction through our immune systems. Not only do we not have herd immunity, we’re more vulnerable to diseases than ever.

And finally, the numbers confirm that we’re seeing a dramatic rise in mortality caused by Covid brain and organ damage.

This pattern has happened several times now. There’s a cycle of denial, and it always concludes with the minimizer stressing the importance of normal activities and “living normal lives.” They’re brazen about this, and they flagrantly disregard collective needs in order to satisfy their own desires. Even when they’re proven wrong, the most they’ll say is, “let’s give ourselves a break.”

We need the public to get better at spotting minimizer moves.

Here’s what they look like:

The pejorative use of words like “panic,” “fear,” “hysteria,” and “worry,” especially to downplay calls for urgency. Ommission of key context to assuage anxiety. Hyperfocus on “hopeful” indications, however tentative they are. Hedging statements like, “too early to call,” or “need for more information.” (Lack of information merits caution, not the opposite.) Disingenuous references to being “vigilant,” immediately after encouraging their audience to ignore or neglect potential threats. Vague assertions to “be careful” without outlining specific steps everyone can/should take to protect themselves and others. Contradictory assurances that a threat doesn’t exist, while simultaneously assuring audiences “it will be over soon.” The insistence that life carries on as “normal,” regardless of who can’t participate in that normal, or who it harms. Binary thinking, so that you’re either “optimistic” or “panicked,” with no scale or spectrum in between.

You’d think these experts would take a hint.

You’d think they would admit there were wrong, at least to themselves. You’d think they would develop some awareness about how their personal, pathological need for optimism impairs their judgment.

They don’t.

We’ve seen otherwise intelligent, well-educated people with impressive credentials make one bad call after another. They don’t seem to understand that even as they occasionally mention plans for action, their overall tone and messaging actually persuade the public to be less cautious.

They encourage less action.

For most Americans, being “optimistic” in the face of a threat has meant disregarding basic precautions and doing nothing. It has also meant ridiculing and shaming anyone who tries to address reality.

It’s not okay.

My point here isn’t to lay blame on an individual, but to illustrate the anatomy of denial. This denial runs all the way to the top now, to the highest offices. It has become a matter of public policy. It’s not special to radical right-wing conservatives. This lesson doesn’t just apply to Covid. It applies to climate change, supply chain problems, and how they’re all connected.

We live in an era marked by growing threats. There’s going to be a growing aura of denial and wishful thinking. They wanted us to own nothing and be happy. Now they want us to know nothing and be happy.

Please, don’t fall for it.