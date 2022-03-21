The mainstream news has it completely wrong.

Of course, what’s new?

While the TV stations and newspapers cover every single bombing in Ukraine, parroting the Biden administration’s “tough stance” on Russia and China, a number of very big crises are brewing. None of the pundits or op-ed columnists are talking about them, but they’re turning our world upside down.

For starters, the CEO of one of the world’s largest fertilizer producers is warning us there’s going to be a global food crisis. Of course, parts of the world already know what that feels like. Famine has hit countries like Afghanistan, where 95 percent of the people aren’t eating enough.

We’ve seen nothing yet.

Nobody’s going to win the war in Ukraine.

Russia will turn it into a heap of rubble to make an example out of them. Meanwhile, sanctions and wartime devastation are going to deprive the world of roughly 30 percent of its usual wheat market.

In the U.S., the wheat market is so panicked right now that farmers can’t sell their crops. That’s what happens when we let capitalism determine who gets to eat. Nobody can afford to give food away. Even food banks over here have to pay for it. It’ll wind up in dumpsters before it’s free.

It’ll rot in the fields.

That’s just the beginning of our problems.

Between the two of them, China and Russia control nearly half of the world’s fertilizer supply. Not only do they control the fertilizer itself, they control the key ingredients like ammonia and phosphate. Even if the U.S. were to pour money into domestic fertilizer production right now, which they’re starting to do, it’s going to take years to pull off. It’s also going to drive up food prices even more, because energy costs in the U.S. are higher in general.

This is a really, really bad time to have a war.

Normally, talk about wheat markets and fertilizer supply is just abstract economics. But recently, it’s become very real for Americans.

We’re noticing the thinner shelves.

We’re feeling the higher prices.

Climate change is playing a much larger role in our numerous unfolding crises than people want to admit. Natural disasters have hampered production and supply chains, adding to the pandemic disruption. Drought has already decimated parts of our agriculture system. Now that major food and fertilizer suppliers are at war, it’s going to get worse for everyone, including developed nations who previously thought they were immune to these kinds of problems.

Well, not anymore.

If you think it’s somehow selfish or entitled to worry a little bit about food production while people are dying in Ukraine, I guess you haven’t thought very far ahead. It won’t be long people families in America are deciding which of them get to have dinner. Honestly, that’s always been a reality for the poorest Americans. This year is going to make things even harder for them.

We’re in an avian flu pandemic.

Countries like Britain are already seeing their worst avian flu seasons ever. Experts have called this strain “highly pathogenic,” which means extremely contagious and extremely deadly. This is exactly what experts warned us about when they said climate change would accelerate the spread of disease.

They weren’t just talking about people.

So far, it doesn’t sound like many people have fit the puzzle pieces together yet. So let me put it this way: What happens when you combine a global wheat shortage with an avian flu pandemic that leads to tens of millions of turkeys and chickens being culled? I think you get a worse crisis.

You get even thinner shelves.

You get even higher prices.

The ice caps are starting to melt.

The poles are experiencing record high temperatures, far above what they should be for this time of year. It’s deeply concerning. This is on top of what we’ve already seen with heat waves, wildfires, and melting glaciers.

Honestly, I would plan for severe weather to have a dramatic impact on agriculture and supply chains going forward. Rising sea levels bring all kinds of problems in addition to what we normally think about. They don’t just put cities under water. They contaminate drinking supplies. They destroy crops. They damage ports. It’s going to be a nightmare to deal with.

These aren’t just flukes.

You’re not selfish for prepping.

I’ve come to embrace prepping. More and more people have. There’s this stereotype that preppers are crazy conspiracy nuts who hoard canned beans and spend their lives in bunkers, waiting for nukes to drop.

Not anymore.

Smart preppers are the ones learning basic survival skills. We’re talking about learning how to cook without electricity, how to get clean water, and how to stay cool during a heat wave without AC.

It’s not selfish.

It doesn’t diminish society.

Honestly, I’m not sure what we owe a “society” full of selfish jerks. If they’re not even wearing an N95 mask, if they’re not even trying to get their heads around global warming, if they’re shaming us and pressuring us to put our own lives and healths at risk for their “normal,” what do we really owe them?

Not much, in my opinion.

We’re already in a worsening pandemic.

The world seems to have forgotten about Covid.

Well, that won’t last much longer.

Britain is already paying for its arrogance. They ignored their scientists and dropped all of their restrictions. Now they’re seeing another surge from another variant. They’re doing what they can to spin the crisis, but we’re in the age of crises that are too bad to spin. You can’t spin a fifth of your teachers out sick, and so many students absent that you have to close down schools.

You can’t spin stores and restaurants closing down due to staff shortages. You can’t spin the collapse of your workforce.

All of this is coming to America soon. Sure, we can have a debate over whether this wave will be better or worse. It’s a pretty stupid debate if you ask me. A surge is a surge, and it would be easy to stop.

Anyway, we’re going to feel the consequences of this surge, regardless of what our officials do to spin the news or suppress the data. You can’t spin the immediate and long term economic fall out.

It’ll be too obvious.

We have no idea how foolish we look.

The typical American really doesn’t seem to grasp how screwed we are right now. Biden is projecting strength, but it’s all smoke and mirrors. We’ve allowed ourselves to become completely dependent on other countries for our most basic necessities. They know it. Now they’re acting on it.

For the last decade, we’ve brought pain to nations like Iran and North Korea with sanctions. It worked. But you can’t threaten super powers with sanctions, because they have the power to fight back. They have considerable economic leverage, along with nuclear weapons and real armies. We can’t just push them around. Unfortunately, we’re trying to.

The end result?

All of this is blowing up in our face.

If anything, the U.S. should be humbling itself right now and putting their energy into saving what’s left of the global supply chain, while also doing everything they can to stabilize markets and finally get down to the business of creating sustainable energy grids while we still can.

And yet, we’re not doing that.

In fact, we’re doing the opposite.

We seem to be sabre-rattling at the most powerful nations on earth. We seem to be doubling down on fossil fuels, like an addict who keeps promising they’ll quit tomorrow, after one last high.

What can you do?

I would humbly suggest stocking up on bulk items now. I would suggest getting seeds and watching YouTube videos on homesteading. I would suggest widening your palate, and learning to enjoy your life without all of these luxuries and conveniences we’ve been used to. Stop driving around to three and four different stores to find the ingredients you want for that special casserole.

Learn to cook and eat what you can find.

Slow down your life.

Say and do whatever you can to transition (back) to remote work, so you’re not having to waste money on gas.

Stay home.

Spare yourself the mounting misery and anger of people who insist on living their old normal lives. These people aren’t paying attention. They’re not thinking about the larger forces behind their higher gas and grocery bills. They aren’t going to understand why it takes forever to get their Chick-fil-A sandwich, why Starbucks is closed early, and why all the teachers are home sick. They’re just going to react, and I don’t want to be around for it.

Do you?