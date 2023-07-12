This week, there’s yet another tone-deaf, elitist article floating around about struggling students that completely ignores Covid.

According to The New York Times: “Despite billions in federal aid, students are not making up ground in reading and math.” They’re actually starting to see students backslide, losing the knowledge and skills they had. Across all age groups, students are falling behind. Like every other article, this one mentions pandemic lockdowns or stress as a possible cause. It cites an economist, who recommends longer school days, longer school years, even a fifth year of high school. As many of us know, these “solutions” will only make the problem worse.

It doesn’t mention Covid brain damage.

Not even once.

And yet…

Study after study has shown that Covid causes severe brain damage and disruption. According to Harvard medical professor Anthony Komaroff, “COVID can damage the brain in many ways.” We’ve known about the cognitive impacts of Covid since October 2020, when researchers published on it in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, noting a significant impairment “linked to the underlying inflammatory processes.” In other words, we had evidence that Covid caused brain inflammation that lasted for weeks or months after the infection.

It was ignored.

According to the American Medical Association, Covid brain fog remains a common and persistent problem for millions. Patients describe “the feeling that their brain is lost in a maze, and they can’t find their way back.”

Here’s Stanford neuroscientist Michelle Monje:

Inflammation in the brain can cause dysregulation of a number of different cell types and have lasting consequences to cognitive function. Understanding that when the pandemic struck and we saw how profoundly immunogenic, how profoundly inflammatory even relatively mild cases of Covid could be, I really worried about a neurological health crisis. And I think we’re watching that unfold right now. The rates of persistent cognitive symptoms in the people who’ve recovered from Covid is frankly alarming.

This Stanford neurologist goes on to describe the “remarkably high rate” of persistent cognitive problems that doctors are seeing in Covid survivors. They include struggles with focus and attention, information processing, and memory. Many of these survivors say, “I feel like I have dementia.”

It doesn’t have to be a severe infection.

Mild infections trigger an immune response that causes brain inflammation. That brain inflammation disrupts the ability of your neurons to communicate with each other. We still don’t know how long it lasts. Some people get back to normal after a few months. Others might never recover. In every case, Covid survivors need specific treatment to restore healthy brain function.

It’s the only way they’ll get better.

Studies have shown that Covid elevates your risk of memory problems by 77 percent, even in mild cases. They’ve found that Covid can destroy synapses in your brain, resulting in cognitive impairment on par with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Another new study confirms that Covid can fuse brain cells, hampering their ability to function the way they should.

More studies are showing us that children and teenagers face the same risk of Long Covid as adults. In fact, neuroscientists are especially worried about how Covid inflammation will harm brain development in children and teens. They’re still learning about it. Last year, many scientists tried to warn the public against going back to school without masks or any other protections.

School boards largely ignored them.

A case study reported in Frontiers in Pediatrics found that a mild case of Covid can cause so much cognitive disruption in teenagers that they can’t do basic math and struggle to remember simple lessons.

Despite all of these warnings, schools did a complete turnabout last year on public health. In some cases, they were catering to aggressive anti-masking parents. In other cases, school board officials were simply replaced by angry anti-mask activists who bullied experts instead of listening. Either way, students spent all of last year without remote learning, masks, or even accommodations.

Now we’re seeing the consequences.

Schools received $122 billion in the final Covid relief bill. Nobody talks about what happened to the money. It’s actually misleading to say the money was given straight to the schools. That’s not what happened.

It was given to the states.

The states were supposed to distribute that money to schools, primarily to invest in clean air and make them safe for in-person learning. They didn’t. In particular, red states sat on the money. Governors from Texas to Iowa bragged about sending students back to “in-person learning” early.

They rejected clean air.

They ended lockdowns and remote learning as soon as possible. If you live in a red state, then you know that many schools with struggling students now hardly saw any pandemic disruptions at all.

It’s a myth.

It’s true that lockdowns had a disproportionate impact on low-income students, but the mainstream media doesn’t discuss why—not anymore. It’s because states have always withheld money from poor school districts. When the pandemic hit, these schools didn’t have the resources to move online. Worse, their parents didn’t make enough money to pay for internet access. So their kids wound up doing their homework in fast food parking lots. Two years ago, politicians had the chance to change things by raising the minimum wage.

They refused.

There probably is learning loss beyond Covid brain damage, but it has nothing to do with the lockdowns. The pandemic simply exposed the vast wreckage of public education. As education experts have told us for decades, the entire system needs an overhaul. The school regime we have now doesn’t educate anyone. It’s a network of daycare centers for working parents.

It’s fundamentally unjust.

Learning loss is simply the latest excuse that everyone’s using to explain away problems that require long-term attention.

If we want our kids to do better, then we have to invest in clean air in schools and healthcare for everyone. We have to take Covid brain damage and disruption seriously. We have to diagnose it.

We have to treat it.