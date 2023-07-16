Recently, a burger joint called In-n-Out banned masks for all of their employees. You can only wear one with a doctor’s note now, and you can’t even wear your own. You have to wear one they provide for you. In the past, In-n-Out has made a point of refusing to enforce vaccine mandates, saying they won’t police their workers or force them to do anything against their will.

Once again, we see the irony.

The ones who make the biggest stink about “personal rights” and “individual freedoms” don’t care about any of these things. They’re using these ideas to push their own agenda. And what a petty agenda they have, forcing someone else to smile because it makes them feel good.

I thought In-n-Out was the kind of place where rugged individualistic survival dads hung out. Are they really so sensitive they need the drive-thru girl to smile at them when handing them their food?

It doesn’t add up.

Anyway, many of us dreaded this.

We figured that backing off mask mandates wouldn’t be enough for anti-maskers. Eventually, they were going to start pushing policies that infringed on our rights to protect ourselves. Now they’re doing it. They’re going from “my body, my choice” to “my place, my rules.” It won’t stop.

Like every form of idea cancer, this one will spread. More companies will start adopting these policies and banning masks at work. They might even start banning customers from wearing them. I can also imagine red state politicians banning masks in public places. There’s no end to the B.S. reasons they can come up with. That’s what they’re best at, making excuses.

Why would fascists care what we do with our bodies? Because that’s what fascism is. It doesn’t leave you alone. It needs a rotating group of marginalized groups to target and channel the collective anger. When the public gets bored antagonizing one group, it’s someone else’s turn.

Tag, we’re it.

Study after study has shown that masks work on an individual level. They only falter as a public health intervention because, well, the vast majority of the public never gives them a chance. As we saw back in 2020, people wear them under their noses and chins. They take them off all the time. They’ll even say they wear a mask when they don’t. None of these are the mask’s fault.

It’s ours.

If you remember, these anti-maskers were giving death threats to nurses and assaulting teachers a couple of years ago. They got what they wanted. They don’t have to wear a mask anymore.

It’s not enough.

Now they’re entitled to see everyone’s smiles at their favorite burger joint. That’s how they’re framing it, as a personal right to “customer service.” Imagine being so emotionally fragile and volatile that you have to force strangers to smile at you. Otherwise, it makes you angry.

Imagine defining personal rights and freedoms in such a way that it justifies forcing other people to do what you want while maintaining your own ability to do (or not do) whatever you feel like.

It’s getting tedious.

We’ve been down this road with these fascist types several times now. It always leads to the same ultimate confession. As one of them told me the other day, “I don’t owe you anything. That’s how the real world works.”

That’s what they really think.

It really is all-or-nothing for them. They can’t conceive of anything like shared responsibility. They hate it. They see freedom as a zero-sum game. Respecting someone else’s rights diminishes their own.

Gaining a right means taking away someone else’s. They were never going to accept a world where some people mask and others don’t.

It was always a lie.

There’s a reason they hate masks so much. It’s why they can’t even stand the sight of one. It conflicts with their rugged individualism.

Most of them aren’t rugged at all.

They’re cosplaying.

They aren’t living in wood cabins on the frontier. They aren’t chopping their own firewood. They don’t hunt and forage for food. They don’t wash their clothes in the stream and hang them up to dry.

Toss them into the wilderness for a week.

See what happens.

These Covidiots go around talking like they don’t owe the world anything, but they aren’t thinking it through. They can’t go two weeks without their sports bars and Supercuts. They have meltdowns.

It drives them nuts.

I never thought wearing an N95 mask would qualify as a form of civil disobedience, but that’s where we’re heading, isn’t it?

A properly fitting N95 mask represents a truth that fascists hate being reminded of: Nobody ever achieves anything by themselves. Sometimes, the best way to protect yourself also means protecting others. A mask reminds them that their rugged individualism isn’t real.

It’s play pretend.

If nobody owes anyone anything, then fast food workers don’t owe anyone their smiles. These fascists should take their own advice.

They should deal with it.