“Are you sure?” he says.

That’s the director of my daughter’s preschool, trying to graciously decline my offer to install another air purifier. I insist. It’s based on a number of studies that basically say the more you have, the safe you are. Four HEPA purifiers do a good job of clearing the virus out of your standard classroom.

My preschool director finally agrees. He doesn’t know there’s a national shortage of amoxicillin, a drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children. He’s surprised to find out. One mom in Colorado recently had to call 20 pharmacies to get it for her 4-year-old daughter.

She calls it “liquid gold.”

There’s also shortages of Tylenol and other common medicines. A lot of experts are doing the usual, trying to manage the panic and tell us parents that maybe our children don’t need medicine. If our child gets a fever, we can just give them a cool bath and cross our fingers, like it’s 1902.

So I bring the air purifier. On my way inside, I see unmasked children coughing on each other. I see adults not wearing masks. I see them acting exactly the way the mainstream media tells them.

This is going to be a long winter.

This isn’t normal

Whatever you believe, I hope we can agree it’s not normal for there to be a shortage of antibiotics in multiple countries. It’s not normal to talk about blanket prescriptions of antibiotics for children to protect them from strep throat. That’s what doctors in Britain are debating now.

Look at this chart:

A reasonable human being doesn’t look at that chart and say, “Maybe we’re just having an early flu season.” That kind of thinking is deranged. It doesn’t line up with what we’re seeing, which is children suffering.

Pediatric organizations are asking for a national state of emergency. More and more evidence is telling us that Covid has done something to children’s immune systems. More and more doctors are coming forward. It’s not lockdowns. It’s not immunity debt. It’s children paying the price for our inaction.

Of course, it’s more than inaction.

It’s worse than neglect.

I’ll explain.

Parents were radicalized

Earlier this year, the medical piranha known as Vinay Prasad penned a number of articles advocating against vaccinating children against Covid. He made a YouTube video calling it “bad public health policy.” He also railed against masks, distancing, and even indoor ventilation. A number of public health influencers took up his message and discouraged it all. As a result, barely 10 percent of children under five got the Covid vaccine. Only 38 percent of children under 12 got it, and less than 70 percent of teens under 18 did.

See for yourself:

Now, many schools won’t even accept donations of masks or air purifiers. They’ll send them back. They think they’re harmful.

They’ve been radicalized.

Things aren’t going much better for flu shots, either. Barely 40 percent of children have gotten vaccinated this year. A few weeks ago, we were hovering around 30 percent. The news media has attributed this poor number to “vaccine fatigue.” That doesn’t make sense, because most parents didn’t get their kids vaccinated for Covid, either. They’re not tired.

They’re misinformed.

Take a look:

Now we’re seeing an enormous surge in all kinds of diseases in children. They’re getting sick with everything. They’re winding up in the hospital. We’re running out of crucial medicines. Some children are dying, and con artist doctors are trying to blame it on lockdowns and masks, the very things they’ve been railing against for three years. They’re even blaming vaccines.

It’s deranged.

As you can see, Americans and western countries didn’t really do lockdowns. We didn’t really do masks. We didn’t really do vaccines, either. We never gave these solutions a chance.

Instead, con artists tricked us.

The public is buying it, maybe out of misplaced guilt. You don’t have to feel guilty for being misled. You just have to wise up.

Please.

Children were weaponized

Clearly, we’re seeing a backlash against children’s public health. It’s being orchestrated by narcissistic public health influencers and rogue journalists. They’ve decided to build their careers by attacking real science and conflating it with “woke culture.” They’re doing it on purpose.

They’re claiming they want to protect children and families.

In reality, they’re using us.

If you read Vinay Prasad’s work closely, you notice something. He doesn’t provide much evidence for his opinions. Instead, he goes out of his way to tell people what they want to hear. He manufactures public opinion. Then he uses public opinion as evidence to support his predetermined beliefs.

Here’s an example:

Most parents have chosen not to give the Covid-19 vaccination to their kids. The CDC’s endorsement further puts the public health establishment not just out of step with other nations, but with most American parents. This risks deepening the lack of trust and authority in the agency. To this day, the CDC advises Americans who were exposed to Covid to wear a mask in their own home for 10 days around others. It’s no wonder that the CDC has badly lost credibility with many Americans. We need the public to believe in medically essential vaccines and be willing to give them to their children. To add an unnecessary and controversial vaccine to this list—at the risk of some states or local actors mandating it—undermines the broader good of public health.

That’s Prasad writing for The Free Press, a libertarian newsletter that pretends to be on the side of parents. For most of this article, Prasad explains that parents shouldn’t get their children vaccinated because…

They don’t want to.

He says it’s unnecessary, but he doesn’t explain why. Here and elsewhere, he repeats the falsehood that children don’t get as severely ill from Covid, when we know they do. Now we have the facts. As it turns out, children and infants are just as vulnerable as the rest of us.

Here’s Bloomberg on a recent CDC study:

Hospitalizations increased eleven-fold for those infants from December 2021 to August 2022, during the time when omicron and its subvariants were dominant, according to a study published Thursday in CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Hospitalization rates peaked in late July, when the BA.5 strain accounted for the majority of US infections, the study said.

So, we dropped masks. Infant hospitalizations shot up before we could get them vaccinated. Children got sick, and now they’re getting even sicker this winter, with everything, and we’re running out of medicine.

Health influencers used children as a moral cudgel to justify relaxing protections. They bombarded us with photos of sad kids wearing masks. They talked about learning loss and immunity debt. They spent the last two years whipping up outrage over all kinds of imaginary fears, from critical race theory to drag shows. They used children as an excuse to get what they wanted.

Now children are paying for it.

It’s evil.

Drag shows don’t keep me up at night

As the country runs out of children’s medicine, sham experts and hack journalists are going on about doctors trying to hijack pediatric medicine. I’m not sure I can describe the hurt and anger informed parents like me feel when we see our children used as fodder in their culture wars, when we’re trying to protect them from real death. Vaccines didn’t do this. Masks didn’t do it.

Malicious information did.

They did.

These people claim to care about my child. They claim to speak for me. They claim to represent my best interests. They don’t. They’re putting my child in danger, and I despise them for it.

As a parent, I’m not worried about drag shows. I’m not worried about critical race theory. I’m not worried about learning loss, or the damage that face masks might do to my child’s speech development.

None of these things have hurt us.

They’re alt-right boogiemen.

I’m worried about angry, misinformed parents. I’m worried about bad doctors and lazy journalists. They pose the greatest threat to my child’s health. They’re the ones who keep me up at night. They’re the reason hospitals are collapsing. They’re why parents can’t find ICU beds.

It’s not just misinformation anymore.

It’s misinformation with a butterfly knife. It’s misinformation that puts kids in the hospital and traumatizes entire families.

It’s misinformation that kills.

Kids didn’t sign up for this

Let’s recap.

Nobody is trying to hijack pediatric medicine, except for hack journalists and lousy doctors who want to make money. There’s good reasons to get children of all ages vaccinated against Covid and the flu. There’s good reasons for them to wear masks. There’s good reasons for them to get better air quality. I’ve written at length on these topics, and the evidence is overwhelming.

Right now, parents can’t get basic antibiotics for their sick children. They’re spending days searching for hospital beds while their kids suffer. They didn’t sign up for this. All parents like me want is for schools and daycares to protect our kids. They don’t need protection from vaccines and masks.

They need protection from con artists.

They’re the real threat.