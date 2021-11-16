Sleep costs money.

Regular people understand what it’s like to drown in noise pollution. It’s always something. It’s trains right by your apartment. It’s your neighbor’s dogs. It’s their parties. It’s the cars swooshing by with their windows down and music cranked up. It’s the drag racers across town. If you want to get away from that, you have to pay.

You have to buy a house.

Good luck with that.

You need more than money, though. You need a cushy job tricked out with benefits. It doesn’t hurt to have a boss who cares about your feelings. Last night I caught a tweet about a truck driver who had to quit. His company wanted him to drive from New York to California without stopping for sleep. (In case you’re wondering, that’s illegal. It didn’t matter.) What happens in trucking happens everywhere.

We’re not just sleep deprived.

We’re sleep broke.

Sleep is a hot market.

Everywhere we go, we’re reminded we don’t get enough sleep, like it’s our fault. The internet throws advice in our face all day long about the quality of our sleep. It bombards us with apps.

You can make a ton of money by telling people how to sleep better. In fact, some of the most popular books and articles of all time offer simple little hacks that promise better sleep.

It’s all just noise.

Some of us spend more time consuming sleep advice than actually sleeping. The kind of advice we get doesn’t work when our jobs keep us up past midnight, and our landlord sends construction crews to our apartment at 6 am, for six months straight.

Unless you have money and privilege, you don’t decide when you sleep. Someone else does. They don’t take your mindfulness and wellness into account. It’s about profit.

We’re sleep insecure.

I’m tired of advice about sleep.

Look, we get it already.

Sleep is important.

The problem is you have to buy it, and it’s expensive. You need job security. You need the power to say no when your boss throws more work at you on a Friday afternoon, or asks you to give up a weekend, or dangles a promotion in front of you in exchange for late nights.

You need a cash cushion.

There’s entire industries that profit off sleep deprivation. I’ve got bosses who literally cheer when someone works for 30 hours straight. They celebrate us for giving up our sleep, until we burn out. Then they team up with the influencers and start lecturing us. If we had the money, we’d quit these jobs. Some of us are doing it anyway.

We can’t take it anymore.

Sleep works for the rich.

Sleep is for the rich.

All that advice works great if you have control over your time, and stress lives only inside your social media feed. You can exorcise your demons into your phone and shut it off. You don’t have to think.

It must be nice.

Imagine having enough money that you can afford not to worry about climate change, social unrest, supply shortages, or the housing market. Everything’s going to be fine for you. Sleep comes easy in that world. You have the luxury of shutting out reality.

If someone dropped a duffel bag of cash on your door with instructions on how to launder it, I bet your sleep would improve.

Mine would.

Nobody will let us sleep.

There’s a lot of good reasons you can’t sleep.

Most of them aren’t your fault.

It’s easy to blame our screens. The problem goes much deeper, and it takes a much more holistic approach. We have to start talking about work culture, and things like labor laws.

That’s not fun, or simple.

There’s one person I know of who actually dealt with all this, and it’s Arianna Huffington. She discusses our obsession with sleep deprivation in her book, The Sleep Revolution. Very clearly, she calls out the hyper-capitalist culture that’s driving us into exhaustion. She criticizes the way we applaud people who brag about sacrificing sleep. She doesn’t exactly use the word “bullshit,” but it’s right on the tip of her tongue.

She gets it.

If we’re actually going to transform our society, letting everyone sleep more would be a great start. We could stop celebrating sleep martyrs. From there we could talk about reforming healthcare, so people with sleep disorders can get the therapy they need.

The conversation around our sleep is toxic. It’s full of gaslighting, where gurus tell us how to “get a better night’s sleep” without addressing the coyote in the room, our oppressive culture.

Make America sleep again.

We know what happens when people don’t get enough sleep. They wake up in a horrible mood. They spend most of their day in a fog, making bad decisions. They lose their tempers. They act on impulse.

It’s not pretty.

Sleep explains a lot of what’s wrong in America, and maybe the entire world. Almost half of us are barely sleeping seven hours a night, and it’s usually closer to five or six. We think it’s enough. It’s not. Our politicians do the same thing. They brag about how little sleep they get.

They trade their sleep for money and power.

So do the rest of us.

It would be fine if CEOs and politicians wanted to live on their own sleepless, angry little island. Unfortunately, they’ve been charged with leading the rest of us. Look at their decisions. Look at how unhealthy everyone is. We need more than a couple of YouTubers to pull us out of this mess. Our laws and pay scales need a systemic overhaul, starting now.

We’ve got to stop glorifying sleeplessness, then blaming people for their own burnout. It’s ruining our brains, and our culture. We need all the energy and brain power we can muster for this era.

Imagine if the world actually slept.

We might have a future.