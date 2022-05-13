Babies are starving.

I’m reading about the formula shortage right now, and it’s hard not to shake with rage at the indifference of our leaders, including the FDA. They and Abbott Labs were both fully aware of major problems in their plants almost a year ago, and they ignored them. They blew off whistle blowers.

They allowed bacteria to fester.

I almost can’t believe I’m writing that sentence about America in the year 2022. So many people don’t get it. Single, childless men are hopping on social media and telling women to “stop worrying about formula,” and just breastfeed their babies. If only they knew a single thing about motherhood, they wouldn’t spread such uninformed, arrogant drivel. They would know how many parents out there need formula, even if it’s just to supplement their breast milk.

Anyway…

This crisis is unfolding at the very moment our supreme court plans to force women into motherhood, writing about the “domestic supply of infants.” Our president urges politicians to send billions of dollars to another country in a vain show of unity against fascism. He continues to dangle student loan forgiveness in front of voters, while chiding them for protesting outside the homes of the supreme court justices for stripping away our human rights.

A third of the country can’t stand to hear about what’s actually going on, whether it’s shortages or heat waves. We tell them we’re standing at the brink of collapse, and they respond by complaining about “doom and gloom.”

It’s really something.

If we’re falling back into the dark ages, it makes sense that a growing number of Americans would start blaming our attitudes for everything that’s wrong. After all, doctors used to believe sickness was caused by “bad humours.” If you were ill, it was because you had too much bile or phlegm.

It was your fault.

Humourism was a convenient way to shoulder peasants with all the responsibility, leaving the elite to do whatever they wanted. This detestable logic survived in western culture, and resurfaced in twentieth century as positive thinking and the law of attraction. All of this nonsense about manifesting your desires and thinking your way to good health, it’s just humourism rebranded.

There’s nothing wrong with us.

There’s a reason why social media is full of anger and despair. We’re being shoved into mass infection superspreader events with deadly, disabling viruses. Companies are luring people into job interviews with promises about competitive salaries and work from home options, then confessing it was a lie. I see teachers required to attend indoor commencement ceremonies, and they’re not even allowed to wear N95 masks because it would botch the vibe.

We’re being forced to birth children into what climate scientists fully predict to be a dystopian hellscape in 5–10 years, maybe even sooner.

We can’t feed our babies.

Nurses are having to insert feeding tubes to keep them alive.

I’ve surveyed our Democratic senate candidates. I’ve got to be honest, they’re a pathetic bunch. They’re taking money from the fossil fuel industry and sabotaging green legislation. They’re talking about frakking and drilling. They’re fear mongering about surges of immigrants across the border.

They’re campaigning for border walls.

One of them, a former Pennsylvania mayor, chased down a black jogger with a shotgun. He assumed he was a criminal. While a normal person might’ve called the police, this guy went full vigilante.

I’m trying to be optimistic.

It’s hard.

The normalizers keep banging on our eyes and telling us we have to save democracy. We have to fight fascism. Blah. Blah. Blah.

I know how to resist.

First off, I’ll vote. But maybe that’s not the answer. I’m seeing more and more people adopt a mentality that I’ve written about before.

It’s called passive resistance.

It’s powerful.

Passive resistance is about opting out of the political and social order. You do the bare minimum at work. You don’t buy anything. You don’t go anywhere. You do just enough to survive. Otherwise, you don’t feed the machine.

I love this idea.

On the one hand, I believe in educating yourself and doing whatever you can to fight climate change and make our leaders know how angry we are. On the other hand, so much of the “action” I talk about is actually inaction.

It’s about doing less, and being happy.

After all, we need a break.

We’re depleted.

Passive resistance does two things at the same time. It gives us the rest we desperately need. It also shows our leaders just how fed up we are. If they can’t deliver, we won’t deliver. We won’t be the productive consumers they want. We aren’t going to have sex and make babies.

We’re not going to grow the population. We not going to smile. We’re not going to practice positive thinking and the law of attraction.

Here’s what we’re going to do:

We’re going to sleep. We’re going to spend time with our families. We’re going to take care of them. We’re going to show everyone how tired and fed up we are. We’re going to skip the commencement ceremonies.

We’re not going to spend money on vacations. We won’t buy gas and plane tickets. We’re going to degrow the economy.

We’re going to make it hurt.

I’m remembering a line from The Hunger Games, where Katniss Everdeen tries to find an appropriate slogan for the resistance.

If we burn, you burn with us.

I like it.