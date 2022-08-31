So, we’ve been talking about drought and aridification for the past several weeks as the world’s lakes and rivers go dry.

Now we’re dealing with floods.

Torrential rains have torn Pakistan apart, killing more than a thousand so far and displacing 33 million. They’ve fled their homes, and they might never come back. The floods are destroying houses, roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, factories, everything in sight. A third of the country is underwater right now. I’ll go out on a limb and say these vie for the worst floods in recorded history. Survivors there are describing the destruction as apocalyptic.

That country will never be the same.

Meanwhile, floods have crippled Jackson, Mississippi. The city can’t provide drinking water to its residents. The governor has ordered an evacuation. Anyone who stayed is now standing in line waiting for water. Schools have closed. I’m already seeing photos of people hoarding resources.

We’re talking about a major U.S. city, a state capital.

It’s occurring to me that maybe the average person doesn’t understand the relationship between drought and flood, but we need to start talking about them, because they’re tied together.

They lead to the same problem.

When you go months without rain in extreme heat, it parches the soil. The ground dries out and starts to crack. It loses its ability to absorb water. Meanwhile, heat and drought disrupt the regular weather cycle. So when it does finally rain, you don’t get a regular amount of a period of time.

You get a bunch at once.

You get a deluge.

The water has nowhere to go, so it gushes through cities and neighborhoods. The turbidity overwhelms local water treatment and distribution, sometimes even forcing them to shut down. That’s happening in Mississippi right now. That’s why nobody has clean water, or even toilet water.

It doesn’t help that Jackson has neglected their water system for years, failing federal inspections and generally letting problems get worse.

We see a lot of this incompetence lately. Whether it’s at the local or national level, the leaders we’ve elected aren’t paying attention. They’re doing what I often complain about, relying on thoughts and prayers and waiting until disasters hit before they lift a finger to do anything. They don’t practice the precautionary principle.

Time and again, they react.

In Missippi’s case, they actually got hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in their water system. It looks like they pretty much pissed it away.

This is a problem.

Sure, we can talk about taking care of ourselves and preparing for disasters, but it’s getting to the point where I don’t think personal responsibility and prepping can compensate for the epic level of bad leadership we’re seeing in the U.S. I don’t know about you, but I don’t think I like the idea of every single person in my state having to supply their own drinking water. Even if I managed to get by with my own backup systems, I’d be living under constant threat of someone breaking into my home and attacking me, just for my food and water.

That’s not viable.

I don’t want to live like that.

There’s a decent chance I will. Even where I live, we’re under “extreme drought” conditions. I’m looking at historical photos of rivers in my region that dried up in the 1940s and 50s. They were bone dry.

You could walk across them without getting wet.

They were pure dirt.

Like I keep saying, we can prep all day. What we really need is for these “leaders” to either do their jobs, or at least get out of the way and let someone else do the job for them. That’s the only way forward.

Meanwhile, I’d like to leave everyone with yet another unsettling warning. What happened in Pakistan can and will happen in the U.S., and other developed countries. It’s already starting. You can donate to relief efforts, but if you really want to help, then I would suggest educating yourself about water conservation and making it a part of your daily life. Pakistan is suffering because western countries have overconsumed resources and polluted the world. If we really care about people there and everywhere else, we have to stop. It’s pure racism to sit back and think the apocalypse that’s starting there won’t come here.

It will.