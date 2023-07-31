You might’ve seen recent headlines about saguaro cacti keeling over in Arizona after spending nearly a month above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Not even a week later, The Washington Post ran this absurd story: “Your body can build up tolerance to heat. Here’s how.” I’m not linking to it.

That’s how bad it is.

The Post presented this piece as a “climate solution.” The content sounds about as vapid as you might imagine.

It smacks of privilege.

Yes, your body can adapt to hotter weather if you exercise in hotter weather. Anyone who exercises knows that.

Here’s the thing:

It’s not just getting a little hotter. It’s getting so hot that saguaro cacti are deflating in the desert. They evolved roughly 20,000 years ago. They’ve spent millennia adapting to a hot desert environment. They live up to 200 years in the hottest, driest environments on the planet. These cactuses are saying, “I can’t take it anymore,” and sagging over dead. And we’re being told we can adapt.

Imagine the hubris.

Of course, even this WaPo article assumes we’ll have air conditioning to save us—that in fact we’ll need such air conditioning to give us the breaks we need to actually build up any heat tolerance. Without said air conditioning, you’re simply hurting your body while subjecting yourself to torture.

That’s the fine print.

I got curious about what temperature the human body can actually withstand, and it’s somewhere around 108F degrees. That’s when your proteins start to denature. A wet bulb temperature beyond 95F can kill a person in about six hours. No amount of heat tolerance can save anyone from that.

Yesterday, the city of Phoenix racked up its 31st day with temperatures at 110F or above. They’ve already had to completely halt new development in the metro areas for any housing that requires groundwater. So, we can safely say that it’s on the fast track to becoming uninhabitable.

In fact, it’s already there.

It strikes me as just a little ridiculous that out here in reality, parts of the world are becoming absolutely uninhabitable, and wellness writers are just now telling us to start building up our heat tolerance.

As some critics have pointed out, this feels less than clueless. It feels like a subtle shift toward the personalized and highly individualistic solutions we’ve been presented throughout the later years of the pandemic. You know, it’s the “you do you” of climate change, and it’s not going to work, either.

I don’t think it’s even supposed to.

It feels like we’re being prepared and conditioned to start blaming heat deaths on someone’s “low heat tolerance,” as if it’s just another precondition that helps them rationalize indifference in the face of mass death.

Maybe the staff at WaPo and other newspapers realize how absurd their solutions sound. Maybe the entire goal is to trick the public into thinking they can, in fact, build up some kind of magical resistance to 110F. I find myself thinking, “the general public couldn’t be that gullible, could they?”

I guess we’ll see.

If you die in a heat dome, the media wants everyone to put on their concerned face as they gently suggest it was your fault.

That’s not a climate solution.

It’s a malicious excuse.