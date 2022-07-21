There’s nothing more egregious than owning a private jet, and using it to fly every single place you go. That’s what Kylie Jenner’s been up to for the last two years, zipping from city to city, sometimes spending as little as three minutes in her plane per trip. That’s right, she’ll hop in her jet and fly for three minutes. There’s a new report out detailing just how much carbon she’s dumped into the atmosphere. It’s a lot. Let’s face it, she’s a climate brat.

Look, I wish Kylie Jenner didn’t matter.

I wish none of us had to think about her, because she has contributed absolutely nothing to humanity at this point.

She’s a net loss.

That’s kind of the point. That’s what infuriates so many climate and social activists about this family. While we spend our entire lives figuring out ways to reduce our carbon footprints, and to advocate for a healthier planet, the entire Kardashian family is undermining all of it.

They’ve made pollution their livelihood.

Their lifestyle is an abomination.

Here’s the most important point about Kylie Jenner and the rest of her family. They’re not just harmless celebrity influencers.

They don’t just sell makeup.

They’ve made a fortune off destroying society. They promote toxic beauty standards while claiming to promote feminism and body positivity. They’ve ruined the lives of thousands of young women through that alone. They weave this narrative of life as a series of endless parties and vacations, a lifestyle of reckless consumption that produces an endless stream of waste. Their mansions consume enormous amounts of electricity. And they have the audacity to tweet about climate change, as if they care, when it’s nothing put halo casting.

Then there’s their abhorrent labor practices.

Every single one of them has been caught in bed with sweatshops, feigning ignorance every single time. “We didn’t know it was happening.”

Well, ignorance is awfully convenient.

It might be easier to believe the Kardashians if there weren’t also constant reports from media consultants to landscapers about the low pay and unbearable working conditions. Kim and her mom spend all day exploiting other people for their labor, and then get up at a conference and complain that nobody wants to work. Seriously, this family has the moral conscience of slugs.

This is the Kardashian brand.

This is why Kylie, Kim, and Khloe pump out 24/7. They aren’t just selling makeup and clothes. They’re plugging a worldview where the ultimate goal in life is to amass a closet full of $5,000 handbags, and spend your time zooming around the world in a private jet, acting like a business mogul.

I can’t stand it.

“You’re just jealous.”

If you really want to see how deep the Kardashians have infected our society, take a minute to consider all the millions of wannabe influencers out there who read critiques of the Kardashian lifestyle and then say:

“You’re just jealous”

Seriously?

Yeah, you got me. The reason I’m upset is because I don’t have my own private jet to pollute the skies, or a mansion that guzzles down electricity hundreds of thousands of kilowatt-hours at a time. I want a closet full of ugly, over-priced handbags I never use, and three more closets full of disposable fast fashion.

Where do I sign up?

It’s sad that so many Americans can’t even mount a response more intellectually-sophisticated than “you’re jealous.” They can’t conceive that someone might care about something beyond their own personal comfort and luxury, and it’s such an alien idea to them even they reject it.

No, to them, the only possible explanation for outrage at the Kardashian lifestyle is envy, because we don’t have what they do.

How pathetic…

I’ll tell you what I’d do with $100 million.

For starters, I wouldn’t waste it on a mansion or a private jet. In fact, I think most normal people would pay down debt first.

They’d buy a modest house, maybe something earth bermed with a sustainable geothermal heating and cooling system, maybe earth tubes. They’d ensure a source for drinkable water, and store some food.

That’s what I’d do.

I’d set aside enough money to feed my family for the foreseeable future, keep a buffer against medical emergencies, maybe a college fund.

Then I’d give the rest away, most likely to organizations doing the most direct work on sustainable energy and carbon capture.

Then I’d retire.

Five million dollars seems like a generous amount of money to shield yourself and your family from a harsh future filled with climate disasters and disease. Beyond that, you’re just making things worse. None of us need to collect houses, cars, yachts, swimming pools, and exotic pets. We don’t need rooms full of disposable fashion, or business empires built on exploitation.

If billionaires really wanted to make a difference, they would renounce their wealth. They would stop using their asset holdings to fund gigantic loans. They would stop taking hundreds of millions in government subsidies, and using it to fund global projects that “save the world” while in reality providing them a tax haven and a vehicle to meddle with society and impose their own “solutions,” often ones that benefit them and their friends.

They would just go away.

I’m tired of the billionaire victim story.

One thing you can count on with the Kardashians and other wannabe billionaires is for them to portray themselves as victims.

Every single public backlash or rebuke only seems to fuel their self-spun narrative as victims of misdirected outrage. They seem to honestly believe they never deserve a hint of criticism. So here’s where I have to make things especially clear. It’s not just how they’re choosing to live.

It’s how they’re promoting their brand as the best way to live. They’re not advocating science or selflessness. They’re not out on the internet talking about homesteading or sustainability. They’re not even just quietly polluting their own corner of the world. They’re ruining the planet for everyone.

Their entire social media empire is a living celebration of egregious corporate excess and pollution. They’re trashing the planet, and they’re constantly broadcasting how much fun it is. They turn it into a spectacle.

With every post, every public appearance, every party, every app, every workshop, they’re telling people to go out and be like them. Live and consume excessively. Fly everywhere you possibly can.

Buy as much stuff as you can afford.

Hustle. Work all the time. Make your employees work all the time, and pay them nothing. That’s how to get ahead.

That’s the Kardashian way.

So, this is why so many people can’t stand the Kardashians. It’s because they actively encourage the exact opposite of what we should all be doing to save the planet, and to live happier lives. They’re doing it for no other reason than the fact that it’s super easy to encourage the vain indifference and self-absorption that drives clothing and makeup sales. They thrive on it.

They’re all criminals.