He did it again.

Joe Rogan seems to love telling stories.

This time he hopped on his podcast and said, hey, a little birdie told me that teachers are putting litter boxes in schools. They’re doing it for girls who identify as cats. Yep, he said that. From Forbes:

[They] had to install a litter box in the girls room because there is a girl who's a furry, who identifies as an animal. So this girl goes into the litter room or to the girl’s room and urinates or whatever. I don’t know if she poops in it, that’s pretty gross.

Now politicians from all over the MAGA kingdom are running with it. They’re fearmongering over an imaginary problem.

For the record, the litter box doesn’t exist.

Even if it did, you know what?

I DON’T CARE.

Seriously, I don’t. We’re supposed to be the land of the free, right? Wasn’t that the point of all this personal choice crap the last two years? If you don’t want to wear a mask, fine. If you want to piss in a litterbox, fine.

You do you.

Anyway…

There’s something worse.

You know what’s worse than girls pissing in a litter box?

Girls getting their heads blown off.

Yeah.

Kids dialing 9-1-1 over and over again while a lunatic murders their classmates in front of them. Kids begging for help while riot police stand around drinking bottled water and chatting about weekend plans. Kids covering themselves in another kid’s blood while parents get handcuffed for trying to save them.

Yep, that’s happening in public schools too.

Why don’t you talk about that, Joe?

Doesn’t that upset you?

There’s something else that’s worse.

You know what else is worse than girls pissing in a litter box?

Kids starving to death.

Yeah.

There’s massive famines happening across the world right now. They’re happening in Somalia, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. They’re starting in other countries, too. They’re happening because western nations spent centuries plundering their natural resources, overthrowing their governments, and polluting their lakes and rivers. Even now, it’s not exactly a shortage of food. It’s a shortage of money to pay for it. Food is literally sitting in ports in Ghana, but they can’t afford it because their currency is failing, because of western greed.

Nobody will just give them food.

Why don’t you talk about that?

Isn’t that awful?

There’s something else that’s even worse.

You know what else is worse than girls pissing in a litter box?

Kids with no future.

Yeah.

Everything that was supposed to happen in 2050 is happening now. Rivers around the world have dried up. Cities are running out of water. Crops are failing. It’s going to get way worse, and you know it. The oil companies know it. The big farm companies know it. The billionaires know it.

Nobody’s having kids anymore because they don’t want to bring them into a world that’s going to look like a Cormac McCarthy novel in ten years. Parts of the world already look like that, and it’s spreading.

What happened, Joe?

You used to care about things like the environment before you started hanging out with Alex Jones. Now you’re making up stories about litterboxes, and you’re only doing it to make your show “controversial.”

It’s sad.

Here’s the worst thing of all.

You know the worst thing of all?

Every day, kids get bullied for being different. They get driven to suicide by other kids and their parents. Their lives are threatened by everything from gun nuts to deadly diseases. Their teachers are showing them how to play dead and throw crayons at mass shooters. Doctors are going on live television and saying it’s okay for 2-3 percent of them to die, so their parents can go back to lousy jobs.

While all of that’s happening, Joe, you’re sitting around complaining to an audience of millions about problems that don’t even exist.

Maybe that’s not the worst thing of all, but it’s up there.

I don’t have to make that up.

It’s real.