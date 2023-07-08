The California Supreme Court has ruled: If you catch Covid from work and then a family member dies from it, you can’t sue your employer.

The ruling was unanimous.

Their reasoning might make your jaw drop. First, they said too many employers have disregarded safety protocols. Too many companies broke the law. Too many people didn’t do the right thing. Apparently, expecting them to do the right thing posed an unreasonable burden on them.

Second, they argued that enforcing the law would cause too much disruption of commerce and public services. According to the judges, if everyone was held accountable for doing the right thing, it would slow everything down too much and pose too much inconvenience. So they’ve decided to hold nobody accountable, even when they clearly get people killed.

From Reuters:

"Even limiting a duty of care to employees' household members, the pool of potential plaintiffs would be enormous, numbering not thousands but millions of Californians," Justice Carol Corrigan wrote for the court.

Of course, we know that’s a lie. These companies had ample time and opportunity to make their workplaces safe.

The government made hundreds of billions of dollars available to help employers protect their workers through Covid relief stimulus packages. Many of them took that money and used it for everything except its original purpose. As investigations show, the rich simply looted PPP loans for their own private benefit. They even used these forgivable federal loans to buy luxury cars.

Prosecutors are calling it the largest fraud in U.S. history. They’re saying the total amount will run into the hundreds of billions.

From NBC News:

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” said Matthew Schneider, a former U.S. attorney from Michigan who is now with Honigman LLP. “It is the biggest fraud in a generation.”

Meanwhile, companies and corporate lawyers are celebrating the California court ruling. They knew if they lost this case, it would create a “neverending chain of liability.” We know why. In short, many of them took billions of dollars in taxpayer money and then spent it on themselves, while engaging in rampant social murder on such a scale that it’s hard to fathom.

This ruling alleviates everyone from any responsibility to stop the spread of a disease that we know without a doubt causes brain damage, heart disease, immune dysfunction, and now even cancer. Now there’s an official precedent stating that nobody has to worry about the legal or moral repercussions of their actions. The judges even acknowledged that, morally, the companies in question did the wrong thing. They got peopled killed. They ruined lives.

It doesn’t matter, because everyone did it.

Either by accident or intention, the court has made it far easier on corporations going forward. If all of them do the wrong thing, then they can’t be held accountable. We know how these CEOs think. Now there’s an official incentive to do the wrong thing on such a widespread and systemic scale that nobody could possibly sue or prosecute them without crashing the entire corrupt system.

It makes “neverending chains of liability” an asset.

The government has basically made social murder legal. If everyone does it, then you can’t do anything to punish them.

We’re on our own.

This ruling has enormous implications for the future, and not just when it comes to Covid. It lays the groundwork for the next generation of leadership. Now our leaders can abandon us to the problems they create. We’re already starting to see it in their attitude to future pandemics—and climate change.

They can use the same reasoning.

“It’s too expensive.”

They’ve used this logic for a century now when it comes to reparations for past crimes like slavery or the forced removal and genocide of Native Americans. Because too many people did the wrong thing, they can’t hold anyone accountable. They can just wring their hands, rewrite history, and move on.

It’s not a coincidence that more than 100 of our current politicians are direct descendants of slaveowners. That number includes every president we’ve had for the last 30 years, as well eleven governors and two supreme court justices. If any of their ancestors were held accountable for their actions, they wouldn’t be where they are today. When you consider this heritage, it’s almost no surprise why they’re acting with such indifference to our plights.

They don’t care.

There’s a reason why our leaders keep making the same bad decisions over and over again. It’s because they’re never held accountable.

They continue to cling to power. They won’t give it up, even as they quietly acknowledge their moral failures.

There’s a little good news:

We can find something worthwhile in the California ruling. We can use it. After all, it makes everything official. It’s up to us to stay informed of risks to our health. It’s up to us to demand N95 masks and clean air from our jobs and schools. It’s up to us to educate and inform. It shouldn’t, but it is.

The California Supreme Court accidentally gave us a mandate. They’ve admitted that leaders can’t and won’t protect us—not from diseases, not from heat stroke, not from fires or floods. That’s up to us.

They’ve abdicated.

In my last post, I mentioned that my boss had scheduled me to teach in person this fall. I called him. I told him I wasn’t going to do it. I cited the risks and the research. I made it clear that if my school wasn’t going to protect me, then I wasn’t going to put myself in harm’s way under any circumstances.

So now I get to teach online.

There’s a little luck and a little privilege at work here. Not everyone will have success, but we have to try. I think we can use this ruling to our benefit. We can make it clear to everyone around us: If you get permanently disabled from Covid, nobody’s going to help you. There won’t be any health insurance. There won’t be any employer benefits. There won’t be any justice.

The leaders they trust to keep them safe don’t care about them. They come from a long line of abusers. If someone really cares about equality and justice, or even their own health, then the fight for clean air must continue.

How you do anything is how you do everything.