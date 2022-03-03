Photo by NRKbeta on Unsplash

He built a doomsday castle.

Well, part of one…

It wasn’t finished yet. Nonetheless, he invited all his kids to spend a weekend there, showing off their survival skills. (They don’t have any.) He told them he’d spent almost a million dollars on this fortress.

It was the only thing they were going to inherit. If that weren’t bad enough, he was going to make them compete with each other for control of the estate. He made them risk food poisoning by eating expired MREs, some of them 12 years old. He made them sleep in an unfinished panic room he called a “keep,” with reinforced metal doors. Halfway through the night, a storm shorted out their power and turned the room into a sparking death trap. One of his kids said, “It’ll be ironic if we all die while trying to plan for the end of the world.”

Yes, it would.

Rule #1: Don’t be a dick.

The doomsday castle is an episode from this show I’m watching called “Doomsday Preppers,” which was National Geographic’s brief foray into reality television. Sure, it’s fun to watch. It’s also a rather disturbing documentary on American neuroses. These preppers are all planning for various disasters.

The most interesting thing is that a lot of this stuff is actually happening now. The world economy and supply chains really are collapsing. Inflation really is killing people. Russia really is dragging us into WWIII. We really are stuck in one pandemic while bracing for a tidal wave of bird flu.

What makes some of these preppers nuts isn’t that they predicted all this bad stuff. It’s that their own actions actually helped it happen.

So, they’re in large part responsible.

The most psychotic part of the doomsday prepper mindset is how they plan to deal with these problems they’ve contributed to. Most of them aren’t learning how to survive. They’re learning how to make things even worse for everyone, including themselves. Imagine what a million dollars could do, other than build part of a doomsday fortress that doesn’t even protect you from storms. You could build solar power for an entire neighborhood block. You could build community gardens, and a granary to store extra food for tough times. Of course, they don’t do this.

They don’t think that way.

The question remains…

Yeah, things are bad.

I mean, let’s cut the shit with all these doomsaying accusations. Even the doomiest among us didn’t predict a super power with nukes was actually going to invade a peaceful neighbor. (I didn’t.) We thought the developed world was done with old school land grabs, at least with each other.

And yet, it happened.

They did it with real tanks and jets. They shed real blood. A hundred thousand real people have fled. It’s going to have real consequences, and we have no idea yet… So if anything, this year so far is a reminder that things have consistently gone worse than anyone predicted, and it’s not going to let up.

It’s not just war anymore. It’s war plus two pandemics at once, plus wildfire season, plus drought, plus bigger tornadoes, plus bigger hurricanes, plus floods, plus more of all of it. Here’s the question a lot of us are asking ourselves. We want to know how we’re going to make it through all of this.

We know doomsday castles aren’t the answer.

So, how?

Rule #2: Don’t waste your money on guns.

If you don’t own a gun, now doesn’t strike me as a good time to model yourself after John Wick. We have enough assholes running around who think they know how to operate an assault rifle.

More won’t help.

Rule #3: Talk to your neighbors.

If you don’t own a cabin in the woods, then you’re not going to get one now. Besides, the world can’t sustain millions of people bugging out to the woods and squatting on hundreds of acres, trying to raise cows.

We do have one resource, though.

It’s people.

Rule #4: Learn how to get water.

Nobody can last more than a few days without water. If we’re honest, we know there could be a day it doesn’t come out of the tap anymore. In fact, some of us have already lived through that.

So, you have some options.

You can set up a rain harvesting system. Unfortunately, a lot of cities and states regulate the hell out of that. Still, it’s worth looking into. If you live in an apartment, you can team up with other tenants and bug your landlord to install one, even if you wind up having to pay higher rent.

It’s worth it.

If nothing else, you can store a couple of 5-gallon containers of water and keep them ready for emergencies. You can’t keep tap water forever, so make sure you’re drinking it down and replacing it every few months. You can also buy something called a bathtub bladder, which lets you fill up a tub with water and keep it relatively clean for a few days. I mean, it’s better than going without.

You can buy a portable water filter like Life Straw. That way, you can drink from sources you wouldn’t normally. You can make DIY filters with charcoal, sand, and pebbles. Finally, you can purify water with bleach, or even sunlight.

The CDC has instructions.

Rule #5: Don’t waste your money on canned food.

It’s smart to have some canned food on hand. It’s not smart to rush out to some store and panic-buy a pantry full of it.

Canned food eventually goes bad.

Canned food is heavy.

We’ve seen enough tweets about some asshole who hoarded a year’s worth of beans, and then kept forgetting to buy a can opener. Good for them, I guess, they just deprived someone else of emergency food for no reason.

Rule #6: Don’t waste your money on MREs, either.

Most of these meals advertised as “ready to eat” only last a few years. Some of this food is extremely high in preservatives and sodium. You don’t want to be eating a ton of it for a long period of time. It’s also kind of expensive.

It also takes up a lot of space.

Rule #7: Expand your palate.

You know what’s really good for an emergency? Dry goods. Oatmeal. Potato flakes. Cream of wheat. Ramen Noodles.

Rice. Pasta. Beans.

In other words, boring food.

Don’t just buy this stuff and then stick it in the back of your pantry. Learn to actually enjoy eating it. Those of us who can’t afford to buy 10 years worth of survival buckets are going to have to get creative with meal prep. It’s time to move beyond panic-buying hamburger meat and bottled water.

Here’s the thing about rice and pasta. This kind of stuff never really goes bad if you store it right. It lasts for years and years. You don’t have to buy a ton of it. As long as you’ve got some way to heat it up, you’re in good shape.

Rule #8: Learn how to cook food.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not counting on always having electricity at the touch of my fingers forever. I like having a stove, but I don’t want to be absolutely dependent on it. Besides, American stoves consume tons of energy.

You can’t even operate a low watt stove on backup power for more than a few hours. Most of us can’t store a ton of propane at home for camping stoves. I’m not sure most of us even want huge amounts of highly flammable gas stored in our closets all the time. Wood stoves aren’t feasible for most homes, either.

A lot of us don’t even have chimneys.

So, what do we do?

You can buy a solar oven. You can learn how to make one with a pizza box and aluminum foil. You can build bigger ones with repurposed materials. You can pool your money with people, and cook big meals for big groups. You can learn how to cook with candles. There’s videos out there that show you how.

It’s possible.

Rule #9: Actually think about what you need.

Prepping is the opposite of panicking.

Prepping and survivalism have gotten a bad reputation, thanks to a bunch of spoiled suburban Americans who took it up as a hobby. Some of them are throwing down fortunes on stuff they don’t need, and won’t help them, because they’re scared. They’re terrified that poor people are going to come for their stuff.

They don’t want to change the way they think.

Anyway…

Genuine preppers and survivalists aren’t filling up pantries with food that’ll go bad in a year. On a purely practical level, it’s a waste of energy.

It’s also waste of money.

Rule #10: Don’t be an asshole.

We should all be trying to transition into more sustainable lifestyles. We all need to be learning how to live with less. We should all be learning skills like farming, gardening, plumbing, solar cooking, solar heating, and metal work.

Now’s not the time to be hoarding toilet paper. Now’s the time to figure out what else you can wipe your ass with.

Even as we plan for the worst, we shouldn’t be hoping it comes true. We shouldn’t be treating it like a game. If you have a lot of money, don’t squander it on a doomsday castle, or a bunch of digital currencies.

It’s not going to work.