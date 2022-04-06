Despite clear signs we’re heading into a deep recession, possibly a depression, there’s a lot of hopium smokers who insist the economy is doing just great. It always seem to be the party in charge and their supporters who tout hollow numbers like GDP, job growth, and the unemployment rate. They do it with a kind of righteous zeal, tinged with anger, daring you to challenge them.

Well, let’s talk about the economy.

Let’s start with the fact that every single president cherry picks data to show how the economy is improving, even when it’s on fire (and not in the good kind of way). If GDP is down, they’ll talk about stocks. If stocks are down, they’ll talk about job growth. If jobs are down, they’ll talk about stocks.

It’s a big circle jerk.

Once we hit a recession, and all three numbers are going down, the president and majority party start talking about the “fundamentals” of the economy. They talk about the resilience of American workers.

Just the other day, I read an article praising the American economy for how it “bounced back” from the great recession. It was hard not to roll my eyes, because once again these kinds of articles look at the generic numbers, not the actual red flags that tell us everything is going in the wrong direction. The truth is we never recovered from the last recession. It left a lasting scar on everyone. It set the stage from Trump’s rise to power in 2016, and we still haven’t fixed the core problems like housing availability and the loss of American manufacturing.

See, the problem is how we measure the economy. When you focus on a few numbers, you’re always going to get it wrong.

Here’s another way:

Measure the economy in terms of wealth equality. Right now, it doesn’t matter what our GDP is because the the heads of all our major companies aren’t using their profits to pay their workers. It’s all floating around at the top. There’s an enormous gap between economic tiers. CEOs earn rough 300x what their employees do, and it’s leaving everyone else in dire poverty. Scores of economists have told us, time and again, trickle down doesn’t work.

Measure the economy in terms of cost of living. Income hasn’t matched cost of living for decades now. In other words, the average American isn’t making enough to afford things like rent and food. Millennials and Gen Z were already facing downward mobility, and a reduction in lifespan.

That was before all this.

(Gestures broadly…)

Measure the economy by the number of people having to work two and three jobs. That accounts for roughly a third of millennial workers. The ultra rich continue to call us entitled, and shame us for not buying homes or investing in the stock market. They don’t look at the data. Even when you show them the data, they refuse to believe it and fall back on personal observations.

It’s a pointless argument.

Measure the economy by the number of Americans living from paycheck to paycheck. Currently, it stands at 60 percent. These are people who’ve cleaned their budgets down to the bone.

There’s nothing left to cut.

Measure the economy by the number of people in medical debt, which is now more than half of Americans (55 percent). A quarter of them owe at least $10,000 or more. These are people with full-time jobs and benefits. They’re supposed to have insurance to cover most of the cost. Instead, they’re paying premiums and then getting denied coverage for the most trivial reasons. My family has been down this road ourselves. Health insurance will invent reasons to reject claims that literally make no sense, and you’ll spend three hours on the phone just to get an appeal. The websites and forms are intentionally designed to be unusable, so you give up. It’s becoming a trend for people to forego medical treatment for terminal disease, because they don’t want to lose their homes and leave their families broke. They don’t want to spend their final weeks or months yelling at insurance reps.

States are actually sending people to prison because they can’t pay their medical bills. According to Stanford University, the total amount of medical debt amounts to a staggering $140 billion.

That was before the full toll of the pandemic.

That’s not a healthy economy.

Measure the economy by the number of bullshit excuses and bad advice we hear from dipshit millionaires and affluent twits who pass judgement on the rest of us, when they had help from their parents.

Here’s a sampling:

“Cancel your subscriptions.” “Quit your Starbucks habit.” “Cancel your credit card.” “Start a side hustle.” “Get a roomate.” “Use more coupons.”

These assholes don’t understand. Some of them eventually fess up and say they do go to Starbucks. They do have Netflix subscriptions, but they make their money by talking about how you don’t deserve these things. Meanwhile, CEOs are telling us to brace for even worse inflation. They’re telling us to budget an additional $400 a month for hikes in living costs.

Here’s the deal:

You can’t cancel subscriptions you don’t have. You can’t downgrade a phone that’s six years old. You can’t cut a nonexistent Starbucks habit. Americans can’t cut anymore. They can’t budget for higher prices when they’re already broke at the end of each month. There’s nothing left.

Finally, measure the economy by the amount of empathy we show toward people in need. Frankly, it’s gone. We’re sending single moms to jail for shoplifing baby formula, and we’re evicting them from apartments over back rent. Parents are bringing their children to work because they either can’t find daycare, or they can’t afford it. The most affluent westerners do nothing now but make excuses for the staggering wealth inequality in their countries.

They hide behind platitudes.

Let’s review:

We work all the time.

We have no money to spend.

There’s nothing to buy.

We can’t afford to start families. We can’t afford to retire. There’s very real talk in congress about pushing the retirement age to 67 or 70. That’s no surprise to many of us. We’re already planning to work until we drop dead.

The people taking everything from us, outbidding us on homes and charging us an hour’s wages for bread, are calling us entitled. It won’t be long before they call us entitled for wanting air and water.

Increasingly, it feels like this economy is being purposely designed to cull us, to leave us so weak and exhausted we can’t resist.

So, is the economy doing well?

I’ll take my answer off the air.