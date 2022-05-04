My relatives make faces at us over video chat.

They ask if we’re getting out at all.

They ask if we’re coming to visit for birthdays and holidays.

They talk about eating out and going to movies. They ask us if we’re going to be relieved when our 3-year-old gets vaccinated. When we tell them about the sixth or seventh delay in approval, they use that condescending optimism tone. “Well, I’m sure they’re just trying to be extra careful.”

I can’t say the word “boomer” anymore.

It offends my elders.

Every day there’s stories in my feed about the importance of building office culture and the downsides of working from home.

My family is getting ready to “live with Covid” in real and practical ways. For those of us still taking the virus seriously, it’s clear now that public responsibility has died and gone cold.

It’s being thrown in a ditch.

Americans have largely abandoned protective measures, even when treatments remain almost impossible to get, especially for parents. The other day, I read about a young mom who spent nearly two straight days trying to get a prescription for Paxlovid for her daughter, even when she qualified. We’re being hung out to dry with “personal responsibility” as a very polite way of saying nobody gives a shit.

We get it.

Nobody really cares about kids.

So the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, and the pro-lifers are all celebrating while actual children suffer.

It’s typical American hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, it’s heartbreaking to read parents reporting symptoms of Long Covid from their children. An 8-year-old can’t remember the alphabet. A teenager can’t finish a dance that she’s performed hundreds of times and has to walk off the stage. A star senior can’t remember what he read in his biology textbook yesterday. This is what living with Covid is like.

There’s a deluge of studies every month on what “mild” infections are doing to young people, and our health officials are just ignoring them. The class action lawsuits will be staggering, but by then it’s going to be far too late for tens of millions of them, and their parents.

So, is that pro-life?

I think not.

There’s practical things we can do.

Children can learn to wear high quality masks.

Beyond that, we’re maximizing air quality in our home. We’ve researched brands of HEPA air purifiers and added a second one to our arsenal. We’ve stocked up on replacement filters.

We’re reading into air circulation and ventilation, and probably getting an air transmission monitor to help us keep track of it all. (There’s a list of them here.) It’s not cheap, even if you’re just building Corsi-Rosenthal boxes.

We’re working out an isolation protocol in case one of us gets sick. It’s bad enough for one person to catch Covid. If our kid infects one of us, and we wound up with Long Covid, it would shred our finances. At least one of us has to be able to hold down a job. So in the event Covid comes home, one of us will have to take care of our kid while the other lives in our guest room until she’s testing negative.

It’s the only play we’ve got.

It’s yet another source of low-grade stress.

The transition to “endemic Covid” is yet another case where the general public turns collective action into personal responsibility, making it even harder and more expensive to live a decent life. The only alternative is to accept mass delusion and open yourself up to chronic disease.

That’s not a choice, that’s self-harm.

I love how “living with” something means we’re left to deal with it completely by ourselves, with no resources or support. Women around the world are already “living with” various threats to their happiness and safety. Every single day, they alter their own behavior to accommodate what everyone else finds normal. They think about how the world will react to their clothes, their makeup, their bodies, and their jogging routes. They think about where they can go during what time of day, and how to avoid being attacked on the way to their car, even during broad daylight. They think about who might try to slip something into their drink. They think about how the police will treat them afterward, and how they’ll answer questions without somehow incriminating themselves.

They anticipate danger.

The lives many women already lead are a good metaphor to describe how some of us are living with Covid. It doesn’t mean forgetting about the virus. It doesn’t mean relaxing, or taking a break.

Living with Covid means you think about it all the time, and you just get used to it. You make avoiding infection a regular, mundane aspect of your life. It’s yet another layer of inconvenience, and another source of constant, low-level stress in our lives.

On top of that, you deal with the constant ridicule and bullying that comes with taking it seriously. Again, women are used to that. Getting harassed for wearing a mask is just a more aggressive form of catcalling. We’re already used to justifying all of our decisions to nosy, presumptuous coworkers. You stand up for yourself and say no to those indoor events. You put up with the eye rolls and snide remarks.

You stay away from strangers in public, because they might cough or spit on you, purely out of spite.

That’s living with Covid.

This is life now.

As millennials reach middle-age and wade deeper into parenthood, we’re finding out yet more of the social supports our parents and grandparents learned on aren’t there for us. We don’t have pensions. We don’t have jobs that pay us enough to live. We’re struggling to find affordable homes to raise our families. If we want labor unions, we’re having to build them from scratch and deal with the backlash from wellness coaches.

Now we’re having to take on the burden of public health, spending hundreds of extra dollars on masks and air quality tools. For us, it’s just another example of making our own ladder.

We shouldn’t be having to do this, especially since we pay a quarter of our incomes to a government that does absolutely nothing but lecture us on personal responsibility, while they waste our money on bombs and guns, and give grand speeches about sending aid to another country so they can battle fascism for American entertainment.

Some of us fight fascism every day.

Where’s our aid?

Then there’s the shaming.

Parents are gaslit every day now by public health pundits, politicians, government agencies, and their own schools.

Our leaders give these speeches about standing up to tyrants, but they’re not doing it. They’ve caved to violent, aggressive anti-maskers who spent most of last year spreading conspiracies while terrorizing teachers and nurses. Now they’re bullying our kids and pressuring them to take off their masks. The kids are getting “mild” infections, and either winding up in the hospital weeks later or struggling with chronic disease and organ failure.

Americans aren’t pro-life at all.

Gimme a break.

So, this is how we’re living with Covid. We’re constantly explaining to bosses and coworkers why we need to work from home. We’re petitioning the FDA to finally approve vaccines for children under 5, after two years of dangled promises, sloppy studies, and botched paperwork. We’re spending our own money on tools that our government could’ve invested in, but didn’t, and in some cases even bragged about refusing.

After all that, we’re enduring the weird looks and sighs from our relatives when they gently explain we’re overreacting.

It’s fun times to be a parent.