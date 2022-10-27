I’m done buying Christmas presents for other adults.

I don’t want any more gifts, either. It’s stressful. It’s wasteful. I’ve got relatives who use Christmas as an excuse to indulge their worst shopping habits. They’re basically buying junk nobody needs or even wants, and then mailing it to us, and making us figure out what to do with it.

Psychologists call it “retail therapy.” It’s an American thing. We deal with our existential despair by consuming.

It has to stop.

There’s another problem I have with the holidays, and that’s putting up with the polite climate denial and wishful thinking. You know what I mean. Your friends and relatives say and do these little innocuous things that show, deep down, they really don’t understand how serious it’s getting.

Some fantastic books on climate change have come out in the last couple of years. They say everything I want my friends and family to understand, in just the tone I’d want them to hear it. So I’m going to give them these books. Hopefully, it’ll help us all get on the same page with each other.

It’ll save us some time and stress.

You can do the same.