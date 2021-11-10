Privilege is exactly like water.

It’s almost invisible.

Privilege has no smell or taste. If you have privilege, you hardly ever notice it. You only think about it when you’re thirsty. You don’t have to think too long or hard, because it’s always there.

Imagine if it wasn’t.

Privilege isn’t about stuff.

A lot of people think privilege is just about wealth, or things you can’t control — like where you were born, or your skin color.

It’s all of that, but…

More than anything, privilege is an attitude.

Privilege is about how you see the world, and you see/don’t see other people. It’s about the assumptions you make. It’s about your blindspots, and how you treat everyone else. It’s about what you think you’re entitled to, and what you think other people deserve (or don’t). It’s also about how you look at problems, their causes, and solutions.

It’s about how you think.

Here’s how privilege works:

You come up with a great idea.

Nobody listens to you, because you’re a woman. Or you’re black. Or you’re gay. Or you talk with an accent. Or you’re perceived as fat. Or you’re just “weird,” which means neuro-divergent.

So, you’re dismissed.

People assume you’re not capable of great ideas.

They tune you right out.

Someone else repeats your idea.

They rip you off wholesale.

Everyone listens to the person sitting right next to you, because they enjoy all kinds of inherent authority associated with their gender, their race, or their looks. This is called unconscious bias.

They get praise.

They get raises and promotions.

They work half as hard, because all they have to do is go around stealing other people’s ideas. They don’t even really think of it as theft. That’s how invisible you are. People see them, and want to contribute to their success. They don’t want to contribute to yours. People can’t really tell what it is about you. They just don’t like you for some reason. So they withhold all those little favors they usually give to other people for free.

That’s called discrimination.

You can’t speak up.

The minute you do, everyone makes that face.

You know the one.

They roll their eyes. They call you negative. Either that, or they start giving you condescending advice.

They explain how you can dress different to be taken more seriously, or you can avoid phrases that make you sound “weak.” None of this advice works, because it’s not real. It’s just a bunch of stuff people made up, in order to justify keeping you where you are.

If you did something different, then suddenly those would become the things that were holding you back.

They make it your fault.

You can’t win.

Let’s say you stop feeling sorry for yourself.

You buckle down.

You work three times harder than anyone else. You eat, sleep, and breathe productivity advice. You become so good they can’t ignore you. Finally, you start to win a little bit at life.

The minute you try to own your success, that’s when people finally start talking about fairness. They accuse you of cheating and gaming the system, because it makes them feel better. Now that you’ve got some success, they don’t want to hear your advice.

They resent you.

They mention your advantages.

Suddenly everyone attributes your success to qualities they were previously happy to enjoy when they were free.

People get jealous.

They question your motives. Everyone’s used to privileged people succeeding. They’re not used to you.

It’s weird.

It must be wrong.

Privileged people freak out over privilege.

Say the word “privilege” to someone oozing privilege.

It doesn’t matter how “nice” they seem.

They’ll get mean fast.

They talk about their own adversity.

Super privileged people try to make you feel sorry for them by one-upping you. They’ll describe a botched prom date as a traumatic experience from which they almost never recovered.

Hey, it’s not a contest.

They try to make it one, though. They’re used to winning everything, including your sympathy.

They’ll say it’s not their fault.

Super privileged people get defensive. They tell you they didn’t choose to be white, male, or middle-class. It just happened. They seem to think admitting privilege is like confessing to a crime.

It’s not.

Still, they’re terrified.

They try to point out *your* privilege.

This one’s funny. I’ve heard people try to spin adversity itself as a kind of privilege. One guy even said this to me:

“You’re lucky you worked so hard.”

Try hard enough, and you can make anything sound like a privilege. You can make someone feel lucky they were physically or emotionally abused, or fortunate they grew up in poverty.

They use this line:

“It taught you how to work hard.”

Yeah, people who overcome adversity have to develop strength. That strength and resilience serves them later in life. That doesn’t mean we’re okay with our stories being used as inspirational fodder.

It doesn’t belong to someone else.

It’s ours.

They try to explain privilege better.

I’m sure you’ve been subjected to someone with status trying to explain how privilege “really works.” It sounds exactly like someone talking with their mouth full. It’s rude. It’s gross.

Who wants to see that?

Not me.

They talk about the law of the jungle.

Listen to someone who’s never had to fight for anything describe themselves as an apex predator. They talk about cheetahs and gazelles. Most of them have never even been camping before.

Sure, let’s take them to the jungle.

Let’s leave them there.

They talk in platitudes.

True, we should all try to use our privileges to help other people. It would make the world a better place.

Here’s the problem: A lot of privileged assholes say that. They don’t mean it. They didn’t come up with that themselves. They stole that line from someone else, and they’re using it to shine their own halo and shield themselves from criticism. I’ve seen it a hundred times.

They don’t help other people.

They tear them down.

It’s a bundle deal.

It’s hard to get someone to realize their privilege. It’s even harder to get them to actually do anything about it.

Just about everyone wants to be the hero of their own action comedy. They want to take credit for their own achievements, with a nod to the supporting cast. We live in a culture that rewards individual achievement, to the exclusion of everything else. We’re so quick to celebrate personal stories and accomplishments. We love winners. Nobody knows what it would look like to talk about collective ones.

That seems evil.

A third of us call that communism.

Privilege isn’t a singular problem. It comes in a bundle. People don’t want to admit their privilege because they’re scared of giving up the rewards they get for their hard work, even when that hard work is a figment of their imagination, and they didn’t do that much.

Now that I’ve spent five minutes bashing privilege, I’m going to admit that we can’t really do anything about it until we dismantle the system that makes everyone scared to talk about it. We have to do more to create a society where people aren’t terrified of winding up broke, homeless, or simply drowning in quicksands of debt. Otherwise, people are just going to keep hoarding privileges, out of habit and fear.

Privilege is just like water.

You can drown in it.