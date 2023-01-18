Two things seem clear at this point. First, the general public vastly underestimates the threat Covid poses to them, nor do they grasp the depth of the government’s deception to convince them to disregard their own health for the sake of the economy. Second, nothing is going to change until more people start learning the truth. So I looked for better ways to arrange and share information.

Earlier this month, I started making lists with a social bookmarking app. There’s something reassuring about a wall of organized sources. In my experience, it does something to see everything all laid out in a way that’s visually accessible. It’s hard to ignore the overwhelming evidence.

For a while now, I’ve wanted to respond to some of these Covid minimizers with a mic drop, and I think an evolving mega-list comes close.

Let’s dig in.

Here’s a collection of studies on Covid:

https://raindrop.io/JW_Lists/studies-on-covid-30427558

The first collection provides overviews of what Covid does to your brain and body over the long term, and why letting it spread unchecked is a very, very bad idea. This collection covers the impact Covid has on adults and children. It also addresses cardiovascular health and brain damage in multiple age groups, including mild cases and vaccinated people. I’ve taken time to make brief summaries of each article, focusing on the discussions and conclusions. Sometimes I also include a news piece that describes or comments on the study.

Here’s a collection on Covid & the immune system:

https://raindrop.io/JW_Lists/covid-and-the-immune-system-30487300

These sources cover the impact Covid has on your immune system, especially how it depletes and exhausts T cells. There’s been a lot of minimizer talk on this point lately. These studies offer compelling, overwhelming evidence that Covid makes you more vulnerable to viral, bacterial, and fungal infections. These studies go back to 2020, which means there was never any legitimacy to the promises of herd or super immunity through vaccination or infection. There’s also strong evidence here that Covid does damage on par with HIV. Combined with the first collection, it’s clear that repeated infection does nothing but break down your immune system and increase your chances of disabling illness.

Here’s a collection on “immunity debt”:

https://raindrop.io/JW_Lists/about-immunity-debt-30427557

The public still operates under the illusion that “immunity debt” exists on an individual level and that it explains why so many children and adults are getting sicker and requiring more hospitalization. This collection provides a wealth of resources debunking immunity debt completely. As the information shows, getting sick doesn’t strengthen your immune system. Your body needs beneficial microbes, not pathogens. The next time someone references this myth, you don’t have to scramble for tweets and articles. Share this link with them.

Here’s a collection on masks:

https://raindrop.io/JW_Lists/studies-on-masks-30427559

The mask debate is getting tedious. Politicians and corrupt medicrats have got the public turned inside out on this issue. The studies and news pieces here show definitively that any mask works to some extent, and that N95 respirators provide the best protection against airborne viruses. The second source even illustrates roughly how long different types of masks work in different situations. Nobody can look at all this evidence and responsibly say, “masks don’t work.”

Here’s where to buy masks:

https://raindrop.io/JW_Lists/ordering-masks-30579208

People are more likely to wear a good mask if you tell them exactly where to go. Otherwise, they’ll overthink it and forget. There’s still a lot of brands out there, and a lot of counterfeits. These links take people to sellers of certified masks, and companies that make reliable masks for kids.

Here’s information on indoor air quality:

https://raindrop.io/JW_Lists/studies-on-air-quality-30427560

As Andrew Nikiforuk writes in The Tyee, we need a revolution in clean indoor air equivalent to what London did with its sewer systems in the 19th century. These sources explain why it matters. They also explain how air works, and why upward air flow is essential to clearing dirty air.

Here’s the whole folder:

https://raindrop.io/JW_Lists/covid-lists-30427555

I’m collecting sources on various subtopics, including Covid’s impact on the global economy and information debunking other myths (like the law of declining virulence). We need good information presented in formats that are easy to access and digest, and we need lots of it to counter all the myths and half-truths floating around, especially from the minimizers who are actively undermining us at every step. I’m hoping this gives everyone a useful tool.

Good information matters.

Maybe we can’t get everyone on board, but we can build enclaves of safety and security for ourselves and our families.

It’s nice to have information ready to share when you need it. It’s nice to have it all neatly organized and summarized for someone. If other people can use them, that’s even better. If you’ve got sources to share, drop them in the comments and I’ll add them. I’m planning to update it every day.

I’ll keep everyone posted.