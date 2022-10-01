Check this out:

If it wasn’t clear enough during the Covid-19 pandemic, it has become obvious during the monkeypox outbreak: The United States, among the richest, most advanced nations in the world, remains wholly unprepared to combat new pathogens.

That’s from The New York Times. It predicts that new diseases are coming, and we won’t deal with them. Even now, Congress won’t approve the funding we need for the next threat.

Let me tell you, it’s so comforting to read something like that as an outbreak of Ebola spreads through Uganda, with a mortality rate “somewhere between 40 and 100 percent.” To make matters worse, there’s no viable vaccine for the Sudan strain, the one that’s spreading. It’s still early, but this outbreak has rattled doctors. This one looks like it’s going to be different from the others. It looks like it could be more contagious, with a longer incubation period.

Sound familiar?

It’s not airborne (yet), and we don’t ever want to deal with a situation where it evolves further. We know it can, since there’s two strains — and our vaccines don’t even work on one of them. Besides, Ebola can spread through saliva and sweat.

That’s bad enough.

A lot of Americans don’t even wipe down the treadmill when they’re done. Imagine Ebola getting into that mix. Imagine it becoming a common experience in bars, restaurants, and schools.

It could happen.

In fact, the whole point of the CDC and pandemic simulations is to keep something like that from happening.

Ebola has hopped flights into the U.S. before, but each time it was quickly contained. Given the current state of public health, I have no faith that our government will do it again.

Apparently, I’m not alone.

I don’t know what happened to us. For a while there, we were making a solid effort to combat diseases around the world. Since the pandemic, it feels like nobody cares.

We’ve given up.

We learned nothing from the pandemic.

Experts spent the last two years talking about the “lessons” we learned from the last pandemic. They talked about how we can prepare better next time. The public has ignored them all.

We learned absolutely nothing.

We were supposed to get more comfortable with mitigation efforts like masks, testing, and ventilation. We were also supposed to stop dismissing threats until they kicked in our front door.

Instead, we’ve rejected all these measures. Most Americans won’t wear masks. They shrug at air purifiers.

They sneer at “doomsayers.”

That’s not just me talking, either. Take a minute and listen to Ed Yong, who’s written several pieces about it. He compares ending the pandemic now to “calling a fight ‘finished’ because your opponent is punching you in the ribs instead of the face.”

Yong offers a very candid, blistering review of America’s performance during the last pandemic. We made the same egregious mistakes over and over, and then basically washed our hands of the coronavirus while it still poses a serious risk to everyone. On top of that, we’ve now dismantled the very tools we’ll need for the next disease.

Like so many other experts, Yong has been warning us that we’ll see another pandemic, a lot sooner than anyone thinks because of climate change and globalization.

We won’t get a break.

He’s right.

We’re letting diseases run rampant.

Western countries had a chance to demonstrate the lessons they learned by stamping out monkeypox with lightning speed.

They failed.

Let’s look at The New York Times again:

Monkeypox was a familiar foe, and tests, vaccines and treatments were already at hand. But the response to both threats sputtered and stumbled at every step… The United States has reported more monkeypox cases than any other country — 25,000, about 40 percent of the global total.

We screwed up, big time.

Our public health agencies completely dropped the ball, when it came to everything from vaccines to testing.

Now it’s endemic in the U.S. The CDC spent the better part of this year downplaying the threat. Now they say we probably won’t be able to contain it. The virus is going to spread.

They don’t get it…

Monkeypox isn’t the kind of disease that explodes. It simmers. It festers. It becomes a regular menace that never goes away. That’s what we were trying to avoid, and we didn’t. Epidemiologists keep telling us the same thing. You don’t want viruses like monkeypox spreading and mutating. That’s how they become more dangerous.

We don’t listen.

Americans live in a melting bubble.

The average American thinks they’re safe from viruses like monkeypox and Ebola. It’s one of their first-world privileges.

They’ve abused that privilege.

We’ve enjoyed a level of protection and insulation from diseases because we had a strong government and public health institutions that worked around the clock to keep us safe.

We didn’t appreciate it.

If anything, Americans seem to complain about public health. They gripe about having to get shots. They whine about mask fatigue. They vote for politicians who undermine vaccine programs. They condone and nurture anti-intellectualism. They scoff at vegetables, and then spend all their money on miracle cures.

It was almost inevitable that a country full of yahoos like us would shrug and smirk as our life expectancy slowly erodes, but they’ll continue to think they’re protected from diseases that ravage other parts of the world. If you want to talk about entitlement, there you go.

That’s worth a hundred slices of avocado toast.

Consider the mere fact that Dr. Oz, the biggest quack in the business, has a legitimate chance at becoming a U.S. senator. He’s actually polling at 50 percent right now.

It’s disturbing.

We treat Africa with horrible indifference.

Since February, the U.S. has sent countless billions to Ukraine in humanitarian aid and weapons packages.

Clearly, they need it.

Meanwhile, we’re sending less than $8 billion in aid to all of sub-Saharan Africa during the 2023 budget year.

Let that sink in.

Historically, Americans have done almost nothing to help Africa. We do almost nothing to help most non-western countries. We sit back watching everything from famine to genocide with stunning indifference. Americans seem to assume “it’s just like that over there.”

There’s virtually zero recognition that most of their current problems are a direct result of European colonialism. They’re also bearing the brunt of climate change, driven primarily by western consumption. Our own climate envoy rejects reparations.

We’re starting to pay the price for neglecting African countries. For centuries now, we’ve persecuted them. Corporations have stolen their resources and poisoned their lakes and rivers with reckless abandon, under protection from our government.

They got away with murder.

See, African countries are poor because we made them that way. Now, Americans practically yawn when they hear about dangerous diseases spreading through countries like Uganda. They carry on with their brunch and football games, acting as if the problems aren’t our responsibility, and they’ll never happen here.

They’re wrong.

Ebola could become endemic in the U.S.

Let’s talk about what a failure of international public health would mean when it comes to a virus like Ebola.

No, it won’t kill everyone like in the movies.

However: Dragging our feet and failing to help countries like Uganda could lead to endemic Ebola in the U.S., just like we allowed the coronavirus and monkeypox to become endemic.

That’s bad, especially if we’re talking about a strain of the virus with no vaccine. Imagine a virus like Ebola being “not uncommon” in the U.S., largely because we just didn’t care. Imagine everyone treating Ebola like we’re treating our other endemic diseases. Picture news stories describing Ebola as “mild half the time,” and “no reason to put your life on hold.” Imagine getting sick and wondering which previously rare disease you’ve got, but you can’t get tested for them.

Imagine a hyper-connected world where anyone can travel the globe in a few hours, but our healthcare continues regressing back to something out of a mid-17th-century plague diary.

That’s where we’re heading.

Our own health institutions have gotten pretty lackadaisical when it comes to educating the public about threats. Our politicians and media outlets are more concerned with quelling panic now than actually informing us. In turn, the public does a horrible job responding to warnings. They blow them off until it’s right there, fangs out.

Only then do they panic.

That’s when they rush out to buy toilet paper. They start fights over bottled water. They do everything except the handful of things that would actually keep everyone safe.

Here’s what I predict:

Americans will ignore Ebola. Our politicians won’t lift a finger to help contain the outbreak. They’ll respond with travel bans, which are useless according to disease experts. They won’t do anything until it starts appearing in states. Even then, the CDC will assure everyone it’s not that contagious, and you shouldn’t worry.

The media will run with it.

In six months, we could be talking about how to live with Ebola, which seems to mean active indifference.

It’s the American way.

It’s not the virus. It’s us.

Here’s the most troubling, infuriating part:

Viruses themselves don’t have to pose such a lethal threat. We don’t have to panic or fearmonger about them. If we just took the basic precautions, we could actually eliminate most of them.

We could even get rid of the flu.

If we demanded our leaders start treating African countries with respect, and showing them the same sense of urgency we do with NATO’s problems, we wouldn’t need to worry about Ebola.

It would be nice.

The biggest threat to our survival has always been us. It’s our own behavior. History bears it out. People will stand and watch disasters come right at them, whether it’s a tidal wave or a volcano. Meanwhile, they’re freak out over things like satanism or critical race theory.

They’ll literally invent threats that don’t exist, while completely ignoring the real ones right in front of them.

Maybe we should stop doing that.

It would be smart.