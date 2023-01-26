The world keeps talking about the next pandemic, like it’s some distant and remote possibility—something for the next generation.

They’re all wrong.

Organizations like the WHO focus on “Disease X,” the next pathogen likely to cause a global outbreak. In cold hard reality, we’re facing a threat worse than Disease X. It’s something scientists know about, but the public refuses to acknowledge. Ed Yong even wrote about it in The Atlantic.

It’s called the pandemicene.

As Yong writes, “For the world’s viruses, this is a time of unprecedented opportunity.” Climate change is causing animals to relocate like never before, dramatically increasing the chances for thousands of viruses to jump into new species, including humans—actually, especially humans. We’re entering an era where we could be dealing with not one but multiple pandemics happening at the same time. Look at what happened over the last year. It wasn’t just Covid’s continued mutation. It was monkeypox. It was Ebola. And bird flu.

All of them are getting worse.

Scientists are on the ball.

At major universities and medical centers across the world, they’re talking about using artificial intelligence to predict which animals are most likely to spread new diseases to humans and when, based on where they’re most likely to move in response to an overheated planet. They’re even talking about developing vaccines ahead of time. Boy, that would be nice. Maybe we should fund that instead of Abrams tanks and nuclear submarines, but I’m no expert.

There’s groundbreaking research going on at the University of Texas. A team of scientists is using supercomputers to see how viruses are spreading as humanity blows right past its own climate change targets, entering uncharted territory. Their work shows that “the future is already here.” Animals have already started moving to more environmentally stable locations.

“And that’s where we have built cities,” they say.

Earlier research predicted more zoonotic pandemics toward the end of this century. Like other models and simulations, they vastly underestimated how swiftly climate change would hit us. The newest models show “we could be living through the peak era of spillovers right now.” It just began.

The researchers are terrified of their findings.

Even they don’t want to believe them.

Before we get too doomy, understand the good news. We already have all the tools we need for this threat. We can sequence a virus genome in no time. We can develop vaccines in weeks, if not days. We have masks, and we have all kinds of technology to clean the air. There’s literally no reason for us to “worry” if we actually took threats seriously. Our perennial problem has always been underreacting to threats and downplaying them until it’s too late. The science borders on miraculous. Our obsolete government systems, corporate greed, corruption, and flawed group psychology hamper us at every turn. As a species, we continually turn every single obstacle and challenge into a neverending nightmare.

In short, I’m not scared of viruses.

I’m scared of selfish people.

Aren’t you?

A stack of research confirms that we’re either heading into the pandemicene or we’re already there. For example, a 2022 article in Nature explains how more than 10,000 viruses from more than 3,000 mammals can already infect us, and many of them could be worse than coronavirus in several ways. There’s only one reason those viruses don’t throw a party inside us. We never come into contact with them. They never get an invitation. They don’t even know we exist. As the authors explain, that will drastically change by 2070 (if not sooner). In fact, “this ecological transition may already be underway.” It’s not just the CO2, either. We’re destroying their habitats at a faster and faster pace, and so they’re moving into our spaces.

The author of that study even tweeted his warning:

Here’s the bluntest way I can put it: Supercomputers and artificial intelligence have told us to expect diseases like avian flu and Ebola to become regular features of our lives over the next couple of decades. It’s going to get more likely every single year. Now listen, supercomputers don’t fearmonger.

Artificial intelligence doesn’t doomscroll.

By the way, look at who’s using these “doomer” insults against science and plain speaking. It’s conspiracy theorists, the types of minds who get high on gas stoves and analyze memes for hidden clues. Who else doesn’t believe these warnings? The wellness grifters. The shady politicians and their dark money backers. Then there’s washed up celebrities who got blacklisted. It’s also older generations, who can only envision the future based on their past.

As we saw at Davos recently, the truly rich and powerful are deeply concerned about all this news. They’ve quietly invested millions of dollars in keeping themselves safe. Their pathogen security at the World Economic Forum wasn’t just about Covid. It was about all the viruses coming for us down the line.

If the billionaires are all wearing medical-grade N95 masks and using high end technology to clean the air in plain sight, it’s not hard to imagine what they’re doing when they think nobody’s watching. Think about all the money they’ve likely spent on making their estates pandemic proof.

They’re not messing around.

Why should we?

The prevailing narrative from the media tells us that we beat the coronavirus, and we don’t have anything to worry about for decades. A vocal contingent of “scientists” are busy downplaying new threats. Some of them are even trying to normalize the increasing regularity of bird flu among mammals. In truth, we should be paying attention. Bird flu isn’t just jumping from birds to mammals anymore. It has learned how to spread between mammals. There’s no doomsaying here, only logic. Bird flu will eventually start spreading between humans. From the literal words of scientists: The H5N1 virus “has gained at least one mutation that favors mammal-to-mammal spread.” So will there be a bird flu pandemic tomorrow? No. Will it happen soonish? The way we’re acting, it’s practically inevitable.

Forget Disease X. We’re literally watching a dangerous virus slowly gain function in real time. It’s happening right in front of us.

Some of us grasp these threats.

We know what to do:

It’s a no-brainer for many of us.

We understand what it means to live in the pandemicene. For us, it means wearing a good FFP2 or FFP3 mask (N95 or better) when you leave the house, or at least having a couple of them on you at all times. It means doing whatever it takes to provide clean air for your family, whatever the financial or emotional cost. It especially means checking the news to see what’s going on, and developing the ability to do that without wanting to hide under your pillow.

Living in the pandemicene means developing scientific and information literacy, so that we can read about the world of threats we live in. On a social level, it means passing laws that guarantee paid sick leave, and it means paying doctors and nurses more and passing laws to protect them. If we’re going to spend tens of billions on a war in order to “save democracy,” it’s absolutely essential to spend the same amount of money on reinforcing our hospitals and training the next generation of healthcare workers. We have to give them the resources they need so they don’t burn out. We don’t want to be heading into the pandemicene with the broken public health system we have now. I know, I know…

It’s wishes and horses.

Currently, our leaders aren’t doing any of this. They’re planning to protect us from evil by banning TikTok nationally.

Some states have already banned it on government devices.

I feel safer already…

On an ironic note, us “doomers” are the least likely to panic about living in the pandemicene. We’re already doing 90 percent of it.

We just need others to listen.

Sometimes I try to sound optimistic that some of our leaders will do what’s right, and we can get some of the public on board. That said, many of us have already made our pandemicene plans, or we’re working on them.

Now is not the time to shrug off new threats. It’s not the time to make fun of people who advocate for clean indoor air. It’s not the time for yoga moms and gamer dads to roll their eyes and pretend “the vulnerable” are the only ones who should worry about pathogens that wreck your immune system.

It’s time to get ready.

Just do it.