We just recorded the sharpest decline in American worker productivity since 1947. Economists are saying, “Nobody knows why.”

Wear a mask.

The Aura by 3M is one of the best ones out there. They’re widely available now. They’re comfortable. You can wear the same mask for up to 40 hours as long as it doesn’t get dirty. You can air them out on a hook.

Keep them in a paper bag.

Just wear it.

Test scores took their biggest dive on record. We’re seeing the sharpest increase in strokes and heart attacks in decades, as well as sudden deaths. We’re also seeing an enormous surge of Americans with disabilities in the workforce. The biggest media outlets are trying to spin it as a good thing.

Seriously, wear a mask.

Sure, employing more disabled workers is good, but not if that’s because they’re being disabled by a deadly mutating virus.

Economists are focusing on the “strong labor market,” and ignoring the impact of the ongoing pandemic. They’re also focusing on “remote work,” which actually contradicts their other narrative that remote work has ended, and that everyone “wants” to go back to the office.

Check it out:

Maybe you see what’s going on. The media is tackling each piece of news separately, and trying to explain it away.

They’re not putting it all together.

Wear a mask.

Tell me what sudden drops in test scores and worker productivity have in common with a sudden rise in heart disease, sudden death, and chronic illness. It couldn’t possibly be a virus that causes brain and organ damage…

Don’t be silly.

Maybe it’s “Not Covid.”

What’s going on is wishful thinking on steroids.

The media is desperately trying to convince us they didn’t make a horrible mistake last year by pushing the “mild” disease narrative, which has now been completely debunked, over and over again.

Now the truth is starting to come out. Herd immunity was a myth. So was super immunity, and virtually everything else that was lobbed at us last winter. It wasn’t just wrong. It was a lie. It was propaganda designed to drive Americans back into malls and movie theaters. In reality, Covid infection doesn’t help your immune system at all. As The Conversation reports, it “may put you at risk of other infectious diseases.” They review the mounting evidence that getting infected with Covid actually unbalances your immune system, leaving you vulnerable.

You’re especially vulnerable to new Covid variants.

It’s called imprinting.

Wear a mask. People will give you weird looks at first.

Fuck ‘em.

They’re giving you weird looks because they’re under-informed. They’ve been lied to. Don’t be a sheeple. Wear one.

China gleefully watches from a distance.

The Chinese government thinks the west is stupid.

They’re already celebrating our demise.

They’re right.

Their business leaders and politicians are talking openly about the collapse of our economy, all thanks to Covid. They think it’ll happen in 10 years. That’s a conservative estimate. The way we’re going, we’ll be cooked by spring.

Wear a mask.

Meanwhile, Americans douse themselves in wishful thinking and light everything on fire. They even talk about pandemic amnesty.

No thanks.

Pass.

It keeps getting worse.

Remember when we warned about the collapse of the healthcare system? Well, it happened. In Canada, you might wait hours for an ambulance now. In America, our pediatric ICUs have filled up, early.

Wear a mask.

Doctors are calling the current situation a nightmare. It’s even worse than what we went through the last two years.

Here’s Katherine Wu from The Atlantic:

Many emergency departments and intensive-care units are now at or past capacity, and resorting to extreme measures. At Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, in Maryland, staff has pitched a tent outside the emergency department to accommodate overflow; Connecticut Children’s Hospital mulled calling in the National Guard. It’s already the largest surge of infectious illnesses that some pediatricians have seen in their decades-long careers, and many worry that the worst is yet to come.

Parents are driving hours for a bed.

It’s not even winter yet.

Wear a mask.

Almost everyone’s getting sicker more often. As some doctors warned us, Covid depletes your T cells. They don’t recover.

As predicted, Covid kept mutating. Now there’s more variants than we can track. Some of them, like XBB, are on par with SARS-1. Meanwhile, hardly anyone has gotten the bivalent booster.

Most Americans think the pandemic is over. That’s what their president told them on national television.

He lied.

It’s going to keep getting worse.

Wear a mask.

We’re out of teachers. We’re out of nurses. We’re out of doctors. We’re running out of essential workers, too. Economists are “baffled.”

Well, we’re burning them out.

We’re killing them.

There’s a set of tools used to deal with viruses like SARS. Americans are straight-up refusing to use them. They’re scoffing at N95 masks and air purifiers, saying they “don’t work,” when they never gave them a chance. Their positivity is turning into anger, judgment, gaslighting, and aggression.

It’s pathological.

Wear a mask.

We tried to warn them.

I don’t know how much clearer the evidence could get.

We spent a full year warning everyone what would happen if we dropped masks and did nothing to protect ourselves. We warned them that vaccines wouldn’t save them from Long Covid. We advocated for better protections, better vaccines, and antiviral nasal sprays like Enovid. What did they do?

They laughed. They accused us of fearmongering and doomsaying. They complained about masks hurting their mental health.

I guess we’ll see how many Americans finally decide to start doing the smart thing, the right thing, starting now.

In closing:

Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask.

Wear a mask.

Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask.

For fuck’s sake, wear a mask.

Thank you.