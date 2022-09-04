Women, children, and men all huddled in the cold of Washington D.C., wondering how they ended up in their predicament. The 730 homeless families lived in a series of D.C. motels, including 1,300 children.

As rent prices soared higher, the families could not keep up with the rising living costs and had to seek help.

They called the homeless hotline. The hotline helped them secure a room in a motel, often Days Inn. They survived off of donations.

In 2017, the Washington Post ran a story about these families. The report exposed a dark underbelly of America that many don't see—the countless homeless families taking refuge in motels when they have nowhere else to turn.

Between the pandemic and skyrocketing inflation, things have only gotten worse since then.

For many Americans, stories of people living in motels are shocking. In Florida, it’s commonplace.

In this article, I’ll explain some things they don't tell you about the housing market. Florida is a perfect example of what others can expect to see all over the country.

Paradise and its Discontents

Being a vacation spot, Florida has an abundance of motels, large corporations that pay people peanuts for their labor, and a Republican-led state legislature that continually passes business-friendly bills at the expense of hardworking American individuals.

The Florida homeless battle for the right to stay at a motel. It's a competitive market to find a place to sleep for the night. They'll land a spot in an operational hotel if they're lucky.

Others seek refuge in abandoned motels with no power or running water.

From GoFundMe to begging hotel owners, Florida families are desperate to find something that resembles stability.

These aren't just single guys with drug problems. Like the families in D.C., these are families with several children, married people who fell on hard times, lost their jobs, or were laid off when the pandemic halted economic activity.

Florida is a microcosm of America's hellscape of a housing problem.

It has all the ingredients necessary to concoct a perfect storm that exemplifies America's ongoing housing crisis.

Florida has consistently made the top 10 list of fastest-growing states. People are moving to Florida in droves from 2020 to 2021 and 2022. There's a severe housing shortage across the U.S., and Florida is no exception. It's worse here than in most other states.

Paradoxically, Florida is also the state with the most vacant houses—homes sitting empty. More than any other state, Florida has vacant homes sprawling the landscape alongside its simultaneous homeless crisis.

If you drive near my house, you'll see massive erected ghost suburbs waiting for people to move in. Drive a little further, and you'll see an army of homeless people strewn across the side of the road and out of gas stations, begging at street corners and highway offramps.

Odd Numbers Explained

Florida has 1,680,844 vacant homes. That's a full 432,683 more vacant homes than the next state on the list, California. Texas is close behind California and New York behind Texas.

In America, 0.2% of the population is homeless, yet, the national average vacancy rate is 11% (very high). There are 55 vacant homes for every homeless person in America.

How does this make any sense? How can there be a housing shortage and so many vacant homes?

Here, we see the crux of the problem—the problem of incentives and responsibilities.

In theory, when people demand something like housing, it should drive down the price and make it more affordable. It's a cute little theory that's divorced from reality.

In America, demand doesn't mean actual social or personal needs. It means dollars. It's not really "demand" but "purchasing power" represented in economic systems like ours.

It doesn't make a difference if a city has hundreds of vacant homes that cost millions of dollars each and swaths of working poor homeless people. The working class can't afford million-dollar homes. There's a housing shortage for the workers, while housing is abundant for the rich.

There are 29 affordable homes for every 100 low-income families. Families battle for these houses, and when they're rented by the 29, the remaining 71 battle it out for a spot in motels.

There are only 18 affordable homes per 100 low-income families in Orlando, Florida. It's the second-worst housing market in the nation. People don't make enough to afford the existing houses, and the houses the working class needs don't exist.

Now here's where incentives come in.

Nobody is building the houses we need, but they're constructing more and more homes for the wealthy that we don't need.

Building affordable housing is extremely expensive. Building luxury housing for the ultra-rich is dirt cheap. It’s here in Florida everywhere we turn. We constantly see a new luxury condo complex being built with all the bells and whistles.

Read that paragraph again. It'll make your head spin.

Paradoxically, building affordable housing costs more because the risk is higher (because low-income families can't as easily pay the rent or mortgage).

So they keep chasing the dollars and building houses for rich people.

It's absurd.

Now here's where responsibility comes in.

In America, responsibility is like a game of hot potato. Everyone passes the buck (sometimes literally) onto the next person, and no one takes accountability.

Watching the recent gun safety debate unfold offers a perfect analogy.

Schools blame the politicians for not taking action on gun control. Politicians blame the schools for not being more secure. Parents blame each other and the schools, and the politicians. Everyone points fingers. No one takes accountability.

Same with the housing market.

Real estate developers and agents will tell you it's not their fault housing is so expensive. After all, they're building high-quality houses. It's not their responsibility to make sure people make enough to afford them.

Employers will tell you they can't pay employees more because, you guessed it, rents are so damn high. This is sometimes true, and sometimes it's an excuse to rake in fat profits at the laborer's expense. It's tough to tell who's who.

The Government will tell you it provides a lot of housing vouchers and affordable housing each year, but it only has so many tax dollars to work with.

Individuals will complain that they're tax burdened before walking out their front door and groveling about homelessness as they step over a ragged man sleeping beneath cardboard on the street.

And then, when our President proposes a bill that would create millions of new homes, many of which are affordable, two Senators tell us that it's too expensive of a tax burden for our unborn children to pay sometime in the future.

Never mind those people sleeping on the streets now. Let's worry about the debt our future generations might inherit. Translation: I don't care about you or your family—I care about my grandkids having a low tax burden.

And that's the root of the problem.

Like most problems in America, it all boils down to what happens when you create a society based on radical selfishness as a virtue.

It’s not just a problem for the poor in Florida at this point — the middle class is housing insecure as well. Housing prices rise 16% in November of 2021 alone.

Average Florida earnings rose 2.1% last year.

But Florida doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Housing prices are rising all over the US, they’re rising terrifyingly faster than incomes, and rents are rising even faster than housing prices with no end in sight.

Those cute little memes that said we're headed toward something like feudalism were fun jokes for a while, but increasingly, it's starting to look more and more like an eventuality.

Thanks for reading. Sign up to my Medium email list so you don’t miss a beat. Check out my new Substack publication, The Science of Sex.