Fend for Yourself, then Fend for Others
It's all hitting the fan.
China just sent 18 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone. It’s the second-biggest incursion this year, and doesn’t bode well for us. Leaders in the region, including Japan and Australia, are all warning about the likelihood of invasion. Taiwan itself is preparing.
I think it’s going to happen.
The CIA has told us that China is watching the invasion of Ukraine closely. American politicians seem to think it’s deterring them, but I think it’s the opposite. I think it’s emboldening them. The truth is, the war in Ukraine isn’t going well. The Russian military has under-performed, but Ukraine is winning largely because the U.S. is propping them up with hundreds of billions of dollars in aid and weapons.
We can’t keep that up for much longer.
Our support for Ukraine has tipped our economy over the edge. It’s not that we’re wrong to stand up against fascism, it’s that we’re doing such a bad job at it. The bottom line is that Putin is betting everything on this, and beating him is going to cost us dearly. Democrats talk about this like it’s a cakewalk, and they’re wrong. Our politicians are millionaires, insulted from the real impact of the fighting, here and abroad.
It shows.
War with China will spell the end for consumer paradise in America. The stock market is already burning down. Home prices and rents continue shooting up toward the sky. As we speak, I’m watching the beloved currencies of tech bros crash through the floor. We’re seeing now just how unhealthy the fundamentals of our economy were. Everything was inflated by reckless greed and positive thinking. Climate change is making all this even worse, and the news media barely acknowledges it.
It’s not like we didn’t warn them.
American politicians seem more interested in stoking international war than dealing with domestic problems, and it’s going to cost them big in November. I don’t like kicking Democrats while they’re down, but they’re showing enormous amounts of stupidity. They’re campaigning for anti-choice House candidate Henry Cuellar, mere days after The Supreme Court affirmed their intention to overturn Roe v. Wade. As the American economy collapses, and our rights disappear in puffs of smoke, Joe Biden is touring missile factories and giving speeches about 3D printing.
It’s a real mess.
If that weren’t enough, senior White House officials are reporting (anonymously) that Team Biden is planning for 100 million Covid infections this fall. They don’t seem to understand that we’re in a surge now, and we’re completely unprepared. It’s almost impossible to get treatments like Paxlovid. We’re close to exhausting our supply of vaccines, and dangerous new variants are everywhere. Canada’s healthcare system has basically collapsed, and ours will be next.
There’s still something to be said for engaging in the political process, but it’s slow and grinding work. It won’t save us in the short term.
Political activism takes a long time.
Reversing the political setbacks of the last six years is going to take decades of work at every level. In the meantime, we have to survive. We have to do this work while also enduring the assault of climate change. We’ll be dealing with extreme drought, wildfires, crop failures, and food shortages. They’re not going to get better.
We have to anticipate and adapt.
Even the most optimistic people I know are developing extensive backup plans. They’re forming communities wherever they can, in their neighborhoods or local buy-nothing groups. They’re getting practical, stocking up on dry goods and learning how to grow food in their yards. They’re dusting off or picking up whatever skills they can, from carpentry to plumbing.
They’re learning how to catch and filter rainwater, and they’re figuring out how to dig makeshift wells and water pumps.
They’re either getting solar panels while they can, or they’re learning how to get by with less electricity.
For your typical survivalist, prepping is about saving yourself and your family. That’s just the beginning. We don’t want to live in a Mad Max hellscape with warring gangs, and everyone else simply fends for themselves. We want to preserve what we can.
We want to live to build another day.
Progressive survivalism means taking care of yourself, so you can make a future for civilization, one based on sustainability and empathy. We don’t want to just fend for ourselves.
We want to fend for others.
It’s the only way.
Hi Jessica,
I laud your fearless and convincingly influential writings including this article which brings out immediate, near-term and long view highlighting horrifying economic, political, social inhuman consequences of Russia-Ukraine war spread across major economic, socially and politically strategic cities, countries and continents covering a large geographical area. I see responses from people representing other continents here like Africa.
Due to time constraints for various justifiable reasons, I try my best not to miss reading your and Mr TK Arun Opinion Editor, Extraordinaire, India's opinions. Both of you, represent the American and Indian citizens voices which otherwise falls on deaf ears unlike the voices of elites including the most powerful wealthiest businessmen in the world who are responsible for income inequalities. Just like robber barons of 19th century America did but the mainstream media did not raise hue and cry.
It is a fact that the way American and European leadership is practicing inhumanity and amorality ignoring the plight especially of poor, poorest, middle class and masses (developing and emerging countries), and of course American citizens are widespread and frequent.
Knowing the hardships and unending sufferings of we the people.
May the power of your pen stay strong, unite people of all faiths, religions, races, continents and important cities etc to come together and fight not only for survival but to pressurise President Biden and Europe to stop supply of arms and ammunition to Ukraine and resolve the conflict through peaceful dialogues.
Thank you for this truly, realistic, honest and encouraging piece!!
Best wishes,
Vandana
Hi Jessica , my name is Peter Oyaro from Kenya. Everything you're writing here is as good and sweet like sugar, besides war, between Ukraine and Russia, what about our global warming affecting humanity in general ?
Climate change effects is really, leave alone war in Ukraine and Russia, the carbon emissions being caused by harsh climatical changes is eminent and is due to cause dramatic changes in the whole ecosystems .
God Bess you .