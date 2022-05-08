China just sent 18 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense zone. It’s the second-biggest incursion this year, and doesn’t bode well for us. Leaders in the region, including Japan and Australia, are all warning about the likelihood of invasion. Taiwan itself is preparing.

I think it’s going to happen.

The CIA has told us that China is watching the invasion of Ukraine closely. American politicians seem to think it’s deterring them, but I think it’s the opposite. I think it’s emboldening them. The truth is, the war in Ukraine isn’t going well. The Russian military has under-performed, but Ukraine is winning largely because the U.S. is propping them up with hundreds of billions of dollars in aid and weapons.

We can’t keep that up for much longer.

Our support for Ukraine has tipped our economy over the edge. It’s not that we’re wrong to stand up against fascism, it’s that we’re doing such a bad job at it. The bottom line is that Putin is betting everything on this, and beating him is going to cost us dearly. Democrats talk about this like it’s a cakewalk, and they’re wrong. Our politicians are millionaires, insulted from the real impact of the fighting, here and abroad.

It shows.

War with China will spell the end for consumer paradise in America. The stock market is already burning down. Home prices and rents continue shooting up toward the sky. As we speak, I’m watching the beloved currencies of tech bros crash through the floor. We’re seeing now just how unhealthy the fundamentals of our economy were. Everything was inflated by reckless greed and positive thinking. Climate change is making all this even worse, and the news media barely acknowledges it.

It’s not like we didn’t warn them.

American politicians seem more interested in stoking international war than dealing with domestic problems, and it’s going to cost them big in November. I don’t like kicking Democrats while they’re down, but they’re showing enormous amounts of stupidity. They’re campaigning for anti-choice House candidate Henry Cuellar, mere days after The Supreme Court affirmed their intention to overturn Roe v. Wade. As the American economy collapses, and our rights disappear in puffs of smoke, Joe Biden is touring missile factories and giving speeches about 3D printing.

It’s a real mess.

If that weren’t enough, senior White House officials are reporting (anonymously) that Team Biden is planning for 100 million Covid infections this fall. They don’t seem to understand that we’re in a surge now, and we’re completely unprepared. It’s almost impossible to get treatments like Paxlovid. We’re close to exhausting our supply of vaccines, and dangerous new variants are everywhere. Canada’s healthcare system has basically collapsed, and ours will be next.

There’s still something to be said for engaging in the political process, but it’s slow and grinding work. It won’t save us in the short term.

Political activism takes a long time.

Reversing the political setbacks of the last six years is going to take decades of work at every level. In the meantime, we have to survive. We have to do this work while also enduring the assault of climate change. We’ll be dealing with extreme drought, wildfires, crop failures, and food shortages. They’re not going to get better.

We have to anticipate and adapt.

Even the most optimistic people I know are developing extensive backup plans. They’re forming communities wherever they can, in their neighborhoods or local buy-nothing groups. They’re getting practical, stocking up on dry goods and learning how to grow food in their yards. They’re dusting off or picking up whatever skills they can, from carpentry to plumbing.

They’re learning how to catch and filter rainwater, and they’re figuring out how to dig makeshift wells and water pumps.

They’re either getting solar panels while they can, or they’re learning how to get by with less electricity.

For your typical survivalist, prepping is about saving yourself and your family. That’s just the beginning. We don’t want to live in a Mad Max hellscape with warring gangs, and everyone else simply fends for themselves. We want to preserve what we can.

We want to live to build another day.

Progressive survivalism means taking care of yourself, so you can make a future for civilization, one based on sustainability and empathy. We don’t want to just fend for ourselves.

We want to fend for others.

It’s the only way.