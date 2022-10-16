My family carved pumpkins for Halloween.

They didn’t last long.

We’re halfway through October, and it still feels like summer outside. That’s not good for pumpkins. They rotted immediately. Now they’re just crumpled orange garbage, swarming with flies. Hey, at least we had fun making them.

My dad doesn’t recycle. Neither does my brother.

I’ve been on them for years. They won’t do it. They won’t even recycle cardboard or glass. They won’t recycle aluminum.

I’m not sure what else I can do.

Disown them?

They’re not stupid. My dad’s a chemist. My brother worked as an electrician. Now he works on cars. What’s their problem?

I’ll tell you in one sentence:

They think everything’s going to be just fine.

My family’s like a lot of other ones.

They don’t pay attention.

They only care about one reality, and it’s the one right in front of them. They don’t read about climate change. They don’t listen to anyone who takes it seriously. In America, you can’t take anything seriously.

Emotions are bad for you.

It’s better to believe everything’s going to be just fine. My in-laws think everything’s going to be just fine. My coworkers think everything’s going to be just fine. Most of my friends think everything’s going to be just fine. My senators think everything’s going to be just fine.

Well, okay.

Everyone has the end of the world wrong.

It’s easy to make fun of doomsayers.

Here’s the thing we keep trying to explain: The world doesn’t end the way it does in the movies. Society doesn’t collapse overnight.

It happens slow.

It’s almost boring. You can go weeks without any really shocking news. Then you wake up one morning, and a billion crabs are dead. You go a few more weeks, and another country declares war. You go a few more weeks, and a city runs out of water. Those major disasters play out against a backdrop of slow erosion.

You can blame our primate brains. We’re wired to respond to threats we can see, like tigers. You can’t see climate change. It’s not trying to eat us. It doesn’t roar. You can’t run from it, or throw a rock at it, or shoot it with a gun.

Only better habits can stop it.

Uh oh, we’re in trouble.

Say goodbye to your condiments.

Let’s talk about what the collapse of society really looks like. Maybe if we can explain it right, they’ll listen.

It starts with the little things, like mustard and hot sauce. The news media cracks cheesy little jokes about it. Yeah, it sounds silly to care about things like sriracha and grey poupon. We can live without them.

We can do without olive oil.

That attitude paves right over what’s really going on. We have an olive oil shortage because all of the olive oil trees are dying. They don’t have enough water. They’re falling prey to bacteria.

Heat waves and severe drought are starting to take your condiments and cooking oils. Next, your avocadoes and tomatoes.

It’s just getting warmed up.

Say goodbye to your coffee.

Millions of Americans just love their coffee.

That’s next on the list.

Coffee production has started to plunge in South America. Coffee farmers are going out of business. The collapse of the coffee industry is actually one of the reasons we’re seeing an uptick in immigration.

Blame big oil and big coffee. It’s all on corporations like Nestle, McDonald’s, Dunkin Donuts, and Starbucks. They spent decades tolerating cutthroat agriculture and looking the other way at all kinds of crimes. Now it’s getting too warm to grow coffee down there, at least for cheap.

Coffee won’t vanish overnight. It’s just going to keep getting more expensive until you can’t afford it anymore. It’ll take a few more years.

Watch it happen.

Say goodbye to your meat.

Cows weren’t meant for North America.

It’s too hot and dry here. Cows don’t do well in the heat. They need enormous amounts of water. That’s why so many of them died this last summer. Farmers across Texas and the plains were culling entire herds.

That’s why beef is getting expensive. That’s why even Bill Gates is telling us we’ve got to start eating more plants. There’s no conspiracy to take anyone’s cheeseburgers. It’s not feasible to raise cattle here anymore. The harder we try, the more resources we’re going to throw away.

Chickens and turkeys face a different threat. Do you remember bird flu? It came back with a vengeance last year. This time, it didn’t go away. Warmer temperatures are helping it thrive, so it’s killing more birds.

So, that’s it for meat.

It’s toast.

Say goodbye to your home and health insurance.

Insurance companies are bailing on Florida.

A dozen of them have gone under.

More are leaving.

They’re canceling their policies, and closing up shop. It doesn’t matter how much money someone paid them over the years. They’re not going to cover your house when it gets knocked down by gale-force winds.

That trend won’t stay in Florida.

Every corner of America’s going to be dealing with their own special climate disasters. Florida will deal with hurricanes and floods, along with the diseases they bring. The southwest and plains will deal with 1,000-year droughts. If you want a sneak peek at that, look at Texas in the 1950s.

It was horrible.

The midwest will deal with tornadoes and derechos. The east coast will deal with floods and rising sea levels.

Everyone will deal with old diseases we thought we’d beat. Polio. Cholera. Tuberculosis. Plus, rare diseases will strike wider and deeper. Check out the latest Ebola. Look at what one single pandemic did to the healthcare industry. Maybe you’ve noticed your health insurance go up.

Get used to that.

Health and home insurance was created on the idea that most people will live most of their lives without getting incredibly sick and dying. Most homes will endure for decades without getting flooded or battered by winds. Climate change is going to kill a whole lot of people. We’re talking billions.

It’s going to shred homes.

What do Americans care about?

It’ll drive up insurance.

Appeal to their selfish nature.

Maybe we’re taking the wrong approach.

Climate activists have been shouting about ecological collapse and catastrophe for a long time. It doesn’t seem to faze Americans. They’re immune to it. They seem to mainly care about themselves and their conveniences.

So maybe we should go after that.

After all, it’s true.

Our friends and coworkers can’t wrap their heads around a future where billions starve. Maybe they can wrap their heads around a future without hot sauce, coffee, chicken sandwiches, olive oil, cheeseburgers, hot showers, air conditioning, and halfway affordable insurance.

The hotter things get, the more ecosystems collapse. The more food sources we lose. The more holidays get ruined. The more we rely on air conditioning. The more strain it puts on power grids. The more likely they’ll fail, leaving us hot and miserable and probably without much water.

The collapse of society isn’t about people running screaming in all directions. It’s people slowly cooking in their homes while telling themselves and everyone else that everything’s going to be just fine.