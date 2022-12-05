It’s midnight, and I’m watching an It girl get thrown off a balcony.

I didn’t sign up for this version of hell.

Fortunately, it looks like she survives. After that, I read about a patient who turned off her roommate’s ventilator—twice.

The sound bothered her.

Then I read about an attack on power substations in North Carolina that plunged an entire county into darkness and disaster. Why? Looks like a local militia was trying to stop a drag show. They found it offensive.

Earlier this year, billionaire celebrities and tech bros were running Bitcoin scams in the projects, trying to round up investors.

In the months leading up to midterms, mayors were telling police to take bikes and tents from homeless people and throw them in trash compactors. Homeless advocates tried to explain how disruptive this is to the homeless. They spend weeks procuring photo IDs, jobs, work clothes, and transportation, only to lose it all in a raid. Imagine trying to pull yourself up by your bootstraps, just like you’re told, only to be swept away like an actual piece of trash.

All of this makes you wonder:

What’s wrong with us???

Humans have always had a capacity for cruelty, but it feels like the darkness is spreading. Everywhere you look these days, humans treat each other like roadkill. We don’t seem to regard each other as anything more than financial opportunities and obstacles, or vehicles of pleasure. We go around telling each other to smile, but only because the sight of someone else’s unhappiness makes us uncomfortable. We snap at servers. We throw tantrums in public. We cut each other off in traffic. We speed. We tailgate. We walk around parks with music blasting out of portable speakers. We talk on our phones everywhere, including movie theaters. Half the holiday shoppers out there are buying things for themselves, not gifts for friends or family. Politicians are tweeting, “Get yourself a little something.”

We live by that mantra now.

We’ve shifted from a culture of care to a culture of self-care. It sounds nice, but it carries an insidious underlying message. You’re expected to take care of yourself now, because nobody else will. Dating has become a mess. Incel violence is spiraling out of control. Young men don’t have the slightest clue what women want. Young women don’t have the slightest clue what men want. Each of them set ridiculously high expectations rooted in toxic fantasies.

They languish.

The internet is plastered with memes about putting yourself first. Everyone proudly declares, “I don’t care what anyone thinks.” The richest man on earth is beloved precisely for being such a selfish jerk.

Six out of ten Americans want to be super rich. More than 40 percent of them actually believe they have what it takes to become a billionaire. At the same time, they despise billionaires and think they should contribute more to society. Translation: We’ve got a lot going on inside our heads.

We’re hurting.

We feel exploited, and we feel trapped. We feel like the only way out is to act more like our oppressors, and to cut the empathy out of ourselves. Westerners openly debate whether kindness contributes to our success or makes us a liability to our own ambitions. For an entire generation now, we’ve conditioned each other to show no mercy and take no prisoners.

We’ve chanted, “Winner take all.”

“Failure is not an option.”

“Don’t take no for an answer.”

We’ve spent decades telling each other to delegate grunt work to unpaid interns, but we never stopped to think about what happens when everyone strives to make mega wealth while trying to drump their most unpleasant tasks on someone else. Nobody wants to do real work anymore. Everyone is simply grinding along, waiting for the next bubble to ride out of the rat race.

Look where we are.

Psychologists have documented a steady decline in empathy going back decades. We have actual hard data now that people care more about themselves and their own personal goals than other people. They’re more willing to further their own interests at someone else’s expense.

Jamil Zaki talks about the problem of empathy in The War for Kindness. He reviews psychological research going back to the 1970s, showing that people will go out of their way to avoid feeling empathy. They find it painful. They actually don’t want to share other people’s emotions. If we become stressed by our own circumstances, our empathy actually shuts down. As Zaki writes, “Even otherwise caring people become callous when they feel overwhelmed.”

Studies show that just feeling a little rushed can lead to a sixfold decline in the number of college students who stop to help someone lying in the street. Now imagine how many people who’d stop to help if they were broke, sleep-deprived, expecting a second kid, taking care of sick parents, and terrified of losing their job along with their health insurance.

That’s just a part of it.

We’ve also witnessed a rise in cultural narcissism over the last decade. People get offended at the idea of shouldering slight inconveniences in order to help someone else or protect their health. They don’t want to give up anything. They only seem to care about their own rights and freedoms, while expecting everyone around them to accommodate their lifestyles. It doesn’t matter how small the request. For them, it’s the principle itself. They won’t compromise.

We’ve all seen it.

A large number of westerners now engage in a pathological insistence that everyone’s responsible for their own wellness. They don’t just overlook or neglect the greater good. They categorically reject it. They refuse. If you’re broke, it’s your fault. If you’re homeless, it’s your fault. If you’re sick, it’s your fault.

As it turns out, there’s actually a term for this.

It’s called hypengyophobia.

That means an abnormal fear of responsibility. We could extend that to an abnormal fear of collective responsibility. Maybe it explains why so many Americans in particular have such visceral reactions to things like masks. They recoil at the notion that the actual breath expelled from their lips could mean life and death for total strangers. When you think about it, that’s a huge amount of responsibility. It also explains why so many of us seem to describe anything resembling collective action as some kind of trauma. After nearly 20 years of selfies and MySpace, we’re just not used to other people’s needs calling shotgun. Finally, I think it might explain why so many people feel an urgent need to show their face in public, and why there’s been so much pressure for “the return of smiles.”

Everyone needs to feel seen.

Now let’s talk about the economic angle.

The billionaire oligarchic families who truly run this country have waged a war on empathy for four solid decades now. It’s no accident that our decline in empathy just happens to overlap with the rise of neoliberal, trickle-down economics. It’s not a coincidence that CEOs possess many of the same traits as psychopaths. They’ve spent forty years reshaping the fabric of society.

Just look at our self-help books.

If you haven’t read The Secret, you really should. It’s a recipe for psychopathic thinking. The author explains that the universe really does exist simply in order to grant your deepest desires. It says Jesus enjoyed extraordinary wealth. It says you can think yourself out of incurable diseases. It says you can’t get sick if you don’t believe in germs. I’m not kidding.

It’s all there.

Americans consume billions of dollars in self-help products every year, from books to podcasts to the supplements they hawk. The architects of this industry believe in neurolinguistic programming. They talk about rewiring our brains. Well, they’ve rewired us to pretend to care about each other while secretly stabbing everyone in the back and using them as a means to an end. They describe human relationships as a series of transactions, favors, and bargains. They talk about gratitude as a vehicle for enhancing your own material wealth. I’ve read self-help articles that eschew consumerism in one paragraph, then recommend you collect sportscars or join a gentlemen’s club by the end.

Some articles talk about the importance of self-expression and self-worth while quoting Peter Thiel, a man who spent millions of dollars this year trying to advance his fascist protege puppets into the U.S. Senate, for the explicit purpose of stripping other people’s rights away from them.

Talk about irony.

Napoleon Hill. Norman Vincent Peale. Joel Osteen. Oprah. Dr. Oz. Rhonda Byrne. Tony Robbins. Robert Kiyosaki. Tim Ferriss. Ryan Holiday. Rachel and Dave Hollis. Joe Rogan. They’re the architects of what Kurt Andersen describes in Fantasyland, a pathological and semi-delusional mental state where at least half of Americans live constantly. They sort of believe in everything from angels and demons to yeti and space aliens, along with the vague idea that they’re all going to strike it rich one day. Our cultural overlords have carefully maintained this construct for hundreds of years, because it allows them to exploit us.

Everyone supports this twisted oligarchic hierarchy because they secretly believe they’ll make it to the top. Even as I write this, I realize I’m not completely free of it either—just a little more honest about it.

The conspiracy theorists are right.

We do live in The Matrix.

If you’re still wondering how westerners lost their empathy, just go back and watch all the reality television trash that millions of Americans have fed themselves for the last 25 years. Look at how these people behave. Bridezilla? The Apprentice? The Kardashians? Most of the shows revolve around how utterly selfish and ungrateful they are around one another. They gossip. They bicker. They backstab. And then we learn that most of it is scripted.

It’s all intentional.

It’s all an elaborate stageplay designed for one purpose. The whole time, they’re selling us bigger weddings, bigger houses, more cheap clothes, more makeup, more hair care products, more home fitness equipment, more diet supplements, and tanning beds, and vacation packages, all so we can look more like them while acting more like them, all in order to make them rich.

Almost every single aspect of our culture is designed around the principle of immediate self-gratification.

We’ve even made religion about money. A wide swath of Americans from all denominations subscribe to the prosperity gospel, the belief that God rewards good people with money and success (and parking spaces). It’s essentially the opposite of what the Bible actually teaches, but somehow we made it work. In Blessed, Kate Bowler describes how a new generation of polished “but not slick” ministers like Joel Osteen were able to weld American optimism onto religion to offer the public something that appealed to, well, their desires.

So, here we are.

Maybe now the loss of our empathy makes sense. It was bred out of us by CEOs, tech elites, life hackers, politicians, and megachurch pastors.

We’ve learned that throwing someone off a balcony is worth a few million views. Our vacations are worth passing a virus on that winds up killing someone’s 4-year-old. We’ll comfort ourselves that it’s not really our fault. Somehow it was the little girl’s responsibility to stay healthy, or we can blame it on her parents, even if they were doing everything they could.

It wasn’t us.

Protecting our pseudo-religious family values is worth taking out the power grid in our own country, and watching everyone else suffer.

That’s just my theory.

There’s a way out of this mess. We could start caring about each other again. We don’t have to get emotional about it. We could practice what psychologists call rational compassion. We can recognize our collective responsibility without having to carry it around in our chest all the time.

We could recognize that our wealth and happiness depends on other people doing the right thing. At least, part of it does. If we all started putting a little effort back into the greater good and contributing, we wouldn’t have to daydream about making billions of dollars. We wouldn’t have to live in fantasyland.

We could just be considerate.

It wouldn’t be that hard.