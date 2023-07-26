In Chinese mythology, the dragon king commands oceans, lakes, rivers, and rain. He controls dragons and sea creatures. He makes the weather.

He would be a good god to pray to right now.

He’s calling the shots.

In mathematics, dragon kings bring about catastrophic transitions. According to the guy who introduced the idea, they reveal small and overlooked aspects of complex, nonlinear systems like feedback loops and tipping points. These and other unknown factors amplify disasters exponentially.

Didier Sornette introduced dragon king theory in the 2000s as a way of explaining what “experts” miss when they assume systems behave in steady, predictable ways while ignoring anomalies and assuming the independence of rare events. This is exactly what climate minimizers do when they shrug off multiple thousand-year disasters happening right after each other.

They say the devil’s in the details.

The dragon lives there, too.

Terrible things are happening everywhere this summer. Climate scientists are looking at global temperatures and arctic sea ice, and they’re basically speechless. None of their models predicted any of this would happen now. They were eyeing 2050 for the kind of weather we’re seeing this year.

A lot of us are looking for ideas to help us process the chaos.

Enter the dragon king.

Heat domes are driving droughts, floods, megafires, and derechos everywhere. One country’s fire becomes another country’s smoke while spewing tons of extra carbon into the sky, and that speeds up warming even more. Look at what’s going on in Italy. In one part of the country, you’ve got wildfires burning out of control. People can’t get ahold of emergency services. In Arizona, it’s so hot that ERs are filling up with burn patients who’ve passed out or fallen on the asphalt.

Italy’s civil protection minister said flat out that people need to wake up. “Italy must realize that it now has a tropical climate.”

That wasn’t on the menu.

Of course, Italy isn’t going tropical. Tropical islands aren’t besieged by wildfires. You can predict their weather patterns.

This is something else.

The same idea goes for the rest of the world. Whatever weird stuff is happening now, get ready for more of it. We live in the age of the dragon king now. Climate activists and scientists have been warning the world about this kind of shift for decades, but I never saw the word dragon king until the other day.

Dragon kings defy probability.

That’s their key feature.

It’s the hidden dynamics of complex systems that give dragon kings their power, not just their unpredictability. The more complex a system, the more likely those rare possibilities become. Our climate is the mother of all complex systems. It’s a system composed of systems. If you mess with one thing, it starts chain reactions and cascades, and you don’t even know it’s happening until major catastrophes start to unfold. By then, it’s too late.

Climate scientists told us about a number of tipping points, like the loss of arctic sea ice, the rain forests, or the coral reefs. Basically, if you push one system too far, it collapses on another one. Things that almost never happened start happening on a regular basis. That’s why we’re seeing thousand-year disasters every year now, and sometimes several in one year.

In terms of climate, a dragon king strikes everything everywhere all at once. It’s heat domes, flash droughts, megafires, superstorms, hail, floods, arctic blasts, massive die-offs, and crop failures. A dragon king starts off slow, but then it just keeps gaining momentum. It keeps accelerating. One tipping point amplifies another, until suddenly you have no idea what’ll happen next.

We’re at the beginning of that.

Nobody could’ve predicted exactly when power lines would start melting or people would start winding up in the ER with 3rd-degree burns from the pavement. Nobody could’ve exactly known that a tornado would destroy a Pfizer production facility and put our entire healthcare system at (more) risk.

These seem like extremely rare events.

And yet, they were inevitable.

Dragon king theory helps us understand: These aren’t just random unlikely events. They’re part of the same destabilizing system. The same climate change that destroys drug factories puts more patients in the ER.

The raging wildfires in Palermo that send people to the hospital with smoke inhalation also set the hospitals themselves on fire. You wind up with problems on top of problems, and they knot together.

That’s the dragon king in action.

That’s amplification.

You might’ve noticed that the baking planet is also facilitating the spread of disease, bringing us malaria, bird flu, MERS, and several other diseases. The WHO is trying to predict “the next pandemic.”

They don’t get it.

The dragon king age is cooking up several pandemics. See, a pandemic is exactly the kind of rare event that becomes probable once unforeseen dynamics drive a complex system over into a new paradigm.

So, is it hopeless?

No, that’s not what I’m saying. Things are going to get a lot harder for us. We have to start thinking about dragon kings. We have to start anticipating and planning for things to get worse than we expect. We have to think about how one problem causes another problem, even if it’s “rare.” We should be doing it at a societal level, but we should also be doing it on an individual level.

They’re connected.

Your individual behavior does have an effect on how others think and respond. You do have power, even when you think you don’t. In fact, that’s exactly what dragon king theory tells us. The seemingly insignificant actions of individual people and variables matter, a lot. Groups are made up of individuals.

Behaviors stack.

In the psychology of decision-making, optimism isn’t a positive attitude. It’s a bias that leads to big mistakes that get people killed. We don’t need optimism right now. We need dragon king pragmatism.

This is what climate scientists and sociologists mean when they joke about the “new abnormal,” except they’re not joking.

Dragon kings don’t just make the “impossible” probable.

They make it inevitable.

Reading:

https://arxiv.org/ftp/arxiv/papers/0907/0907.4290.pdf

https://www.sigmarisk.com/news/2017/7/25/black-swans-and-dragon-kings

https://encyclopedia.pub/entry/30734

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1209/0295-5075/134/34006

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/25/italy-wildfires-palermo-temperatures-sicily-airport-heatwave

https://www.kcra.com/article/arizona-doctors-heat-stroke/44629485#

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/08/world-on-brink-five-climate-tipping-points-study-finds