“Is curing patients a sustainable business model?”

That’s what an actual report from Goldman Sachs analysts said back in 2018. It’s something you don’t want to believe at first. Then you put on your sociopath cap and think for a couple of minutes, and it makes perfect sense. The answer is no. If you didn’t care about people, then you wouldn’t want to cure their diseases. You’d want to milk them for profit until they died.

You’d sell everyone drugs and treatments that worked just well enough to keep them alive and sort of functional. You’d invest a lot of money in that model. This idea already courses throughout capitalism.

Sustainable business model = more money.

If curing patients doesn’t make enough money, it stands to reason that ending a pandemic doesn’t either. It makes more sense to keep it going, and to convince everyone they’re safe as long as they get your mediocre vaccine, which carries the added bonus of accelerating viral evolution. You’d especially want to convince everyone they shouldn’t be wearing a mask or installing air ventilation and purification. That’d shrink your customer base.

Every billionaire knows the best way to make money is to produce and ship things as cheaply as possible, as fast as possible, to as many people as possible. You don’t want to sell durable products. You want to sell cheap ones that need a steady stream of updates, upgrades, and replacements.

If you’re in healthcare, you don’t want to sell vaccines anymore.

You want to sell a vaccine subscription service.

It’s called minimum viable product.

Drug companies want to keep diseases in circulation.

Healthcare experts used to try and eradicate viruses.

Now it’s 2022, and experts no longer dominate medicine. CEOs and lobbyists do. They decide the government's response to threats. They don’t do what’s best for everyone. They don’t care about the greater good.

They do what’s most profitable.

I’m not usually into conspiracy theories, but this one has gained traction. It’s logical. It explains so much about what’s going on right now, including why Scott Gottlieb keeps talking out both sides of his mouth, one minute downplaying masks, next minute sharing info like this:

Of course, Gottlieb wants to sell vaccines and boosters.

He doesn’t want to sell masks.

Or ventilation…

The profit model also explains why Monica Gandhi, Leana Wen, Vinay Prasad, and Francois Balloux continue to pump out a steady stream of op-ed columns in major newspapers, doing the exact same thing. Over the last year, they’ve committed to ridiculous claims that always turn out to be wrong. And yet, the media keeps bringing them in as guests to sabotage public health.

Why?

Nothing they say or do makes any sense until you rethink their motives. They want to keep the virus in circulation. All of them do. Every single one of them, from the head of Pfizer down to the last pundit, has a range of stated and unstated reasons to keep Covid going for as long as possible.

It’s good for business.

They’re selling a crappy vaccine.

I think it’s pretty clear at this point.

The Pfizer vaccine sorta works. It keeps most of us from immediately getting sick and dying. It sorta mitigates your risk of Long Covid. It doesn’t prevent infection or transmission. It’s actually the lowest dose of mRNA that would generate an immune response, which says a lot all by itself.

There was no health reason for this decision. Moderna went with the highest safe dose, and their vaccine seems to be more potent and effective across the board. In other words, they didn’t skimp.

Pfizer says they’ll update their boosters once a year. They’re not scheduling vaccine updates to keep up with the latest variants. They’re scheduling them to maximize profits. It helps them to get on a regular, predictable production cycle—regardless of the facts on the ground.

It’s not exactly a secret.

It’s the minimum.

They lobby politicians nonstop.

Pfizer spends roughly $10 million a year lobbying D.C. politicians and making direct campaign contributions. That’s 10 times more than their competitors.

They have extreme influence.

That also makes sense.

If your profits depend on government decisions, then you’d want to make sure they do what you want, even if it’s not in the public’s interest.

Earlier this year, they used that influence to delay the approval of Moderna’s vaccine for children under five. It was some of the most transparent favoritism I’ve ever seen, and they did it right out in the open.

Other people saw it, too.

Pfizer buys politicians. I suspect they buy media outlets, too. They buy healthcare influencers. It’s how every industry works. If corporations don’t own them outright, they support them with advertising. They buy them nice stuff. Even I’ve been offered money to write stories about current events with a certain slant or angle. I’ve been offered hundreds of dollars, and I turned it down. If random bloggers are getting hundreds of dollars to say things, imagine what someone with an audience of millions must rake in. It could be six figures.

Healthcare is about money.

Not health.

Real solutions are too affordable.

It’s all perfectly logical, and simple.

It’s downright elegant.

If you want to maximize your profits off a pandemic, then you don’t promote masks and ventilation. Those are cheap solutions. Anyone can do them. An N95 mask costs a quarter to manufacture. Most importantly, they’re highly effective. We could virtually wipe out diseases if we wanted to, just by keeping our guard up and cleaning the air. That’s an elegant solution, too.

Masks and vaccines aren’t mutually exclusive, either.

They work together.

Of course, stopping transmission isn’t a viable business model. That’s what a Goldman Sachs analyst would say. If Goldman executives are asking that question, I guarantee you Pfizer is doing the same.

They don’t want viruses to go away.

They like them.

They’re selling the virus.

I’ve got Don Ford on Twitter to thank for this pearl:

If eradication is not their goal then the product they are selling you on is the virus itself.

Hey, it’s not that crazy at all.

It’s logical. It’s elegant. Pfizer invested a good deal of time and money into making sure everyone kept going out and spreading the virus. They couldn’t just come out and tell the truth about why. They had to come up with convincing reasons. So they got all of our politicians and the media advocating for the virus. They spent months saying mild infections were good for us. Then they spent months telling us infection was inevitable. Now they’re telling us it’s over.

It’s all a lie. The opposite is true.

They want customers.

The truth will come out this winter.

Pfizer actually did too good of a job.

They convinced everyone the pandemic was over, so now they’re not even getting the latest booster. They accidentally killed their own revenue stream. That’s what unchecked capitalism does, in the end.

It consumes itself.

Oops.

Pfizer actually would’ve made more money if they’d just been honest. A lot of people would’ve kept masking and getting boosters, if they’d been told the truth. Instead, they moved in the direction of lies.

Everyone’s going to learn the hard way this winter. The media might even start telling the truth again. Pfizer isn’t going to invest more money in lies if there’s no profit in it. Once they’ve sold as much vaccine as they can, they’ll cut the purse strings. Maybe we’ll eventually get nasal vaccines that work, like the ones being used in China. Maybe our government will expand access to Novavax, and allow us to get it as a booster. It’s in the works.

Maybe they’ll stop slamming masks…

Fingers crossed.

We need to keep doing the right thing.

Here’s the most important part:

We all need to keep speaking up about masks and air ventilation. We need to keep calling out mainstream media when they lie and distort facts. It doesn’t matter how many vaccines and boosters we get. Masks and ventilation stop the spread of disease. It’s that simple. We should be doing it. They’re a powerful asset in the toolbox. It’s easy to get discouraged and give up. It’s easy to say you’ll just keep masking forever, and let everyone else do what they want.

I know, we all need a break sometimes. So if you’re exhausted, take your break. Wait for the right time and place to advocate for masks and ventilation. Nobody expects you to squawk about it 24/7.

Just don’t give up forever.

If we truly give up, we really will be wearing masks forever, because Covid will keep spreading and mutating. It’ll keep getting worse.

It won’t stop.