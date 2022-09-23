Photo by CDC on Unsplash

As Western countries continue to focus on things that don’t matter at all, Ebola has been making a comeback in African countries. There’s an outbreak in Uganda, on top of cases being reported in Congo. Dig in a little, and you’ll see that Ebola has been popping up more and more over the last few years.

Yes, it’s a problem.

Correct me if I’m wrong, but we were supposed to have a response team that traveled around the world helping countries deal with outbreaks of deadly viruses. So far, I haven’t heard a peep from the CDC except when their director emerges every now and then to remind us that we’ll have to learn to “tolerate” death and suffering from diseases, or that we can have sex with a sick person as long as we don’t touch their pustules. Meanwhile, Africa collapses.

Americans have never paid much attention to African countries. It doesn’t matter what happens there. Some of our politicians don’t even understand that Africa is a continent, not just one big sprawling country.

We should’ve been paying attention the whole time, but we should pay special attention now. Several countries there are in a state of collapse. Drought and famine are creating tens of millions of displaced families.

It’s going to spread disease.

If there’s one thing we know about disease, it’s that disasters give it a big boost. It’s hard to track and treat disease among displaced populations, and those are always exposed to more viruses and bacteria.

Even for purely selfish reasons, it would be smart for U.S. politicians to actually provide aid and support for countries like Congo and Uganda, rather than dismissing them as hopless. We’ve given billions to Ukraine. We’ve given hundreds of millions to Taiwan. We spend a fortune on arming proxy countries to defend out interests. It would make sense to invest in Africa.

We simply aren’t.

This active disinterest not only smacks of racism, but it’s also going to bite us in the ass. See, Africa’s problems will become our problems sooner than we think. Climate change will see to it that people start to leave the continent in mass. Europe doesn’t need a huge influx of refugees right now. They can barely afford to heat and feed themselves this winter.

So far, African countries have managed to contain outbreaks of diseases like Ebola. They actually do an excellent job considering the resources they have. But as climate change depletes those resources and creates instability, they’re going to lose that ability. That guarantees diseases will get out.

They will come here.

This is not your typical fear mongering about refugees. I think Western countries are obligated to accept refugees from Africa and The Middle East, because it’s our reckless living and global brinkmanship that caused most of their strife.

However…

We could make all of this easier if we were proactive in providing aid and support, so that we’re creating fewer refugees. Meanwhile, we need to build a more robust immigration system and stop fear-mongering about immigration. Immigrants aren’t the problem. They’re a symptom of colonialism.

By the way, ICE might be able to arrest immigrants. Ron DeSantis might be able to engage in human trafficking. Neither one of them are prepared for a virus like Ebola, not remotely. They won’t be able to stop it.

God help us if we wind up with community spread of Ebola in the U.S. Our attitude toward disease has become something truly disturbing to witness over the last year. We slap the label “mild” on everything now, and justify doing almost nothing. We’re not even really trying to convince people to get vaccines anymore. We’ve simply adopted this ideology of “personal choice.”

We’re going to regret it, deeply.

This is just one more reason why we’d better get our shit together. We already let one disease spread out of Africa by failing to give these countries the resources they needed to get them under control.

For those who complain about “doomsaying,” let’s stop and consider the sheer number of overlapping disasters happening around the world right now. I really don’t remember it being like this a couple of years ago. Sure, bad things happened, but it wasn’t multiple unprecedented events occurring everywhere, all the time, nonstop. It wasn’t unprecedented storms, on top of unprecedented droughts, on top of unprecedented famines, on top of superpowers threatening overt nuclear war and mobilizing their armies. I really don’t think so.

Given what we’ve seen since the pandemic, it’s a real possibility that our governments might actually fail to contain a virus like Ebola this time. Like some of us have said before, we need to acknowledge the reality of the times we live in, and develop a mindset to stay on top of multiple threats.

We have to be sentinels.

We have to adopt a sentinel mindset.

That means being proactive and taking threats very seriously early on, before they have a chance to gather strength.

That’s what it takes.