Photo by Caroline on Unsplash

You want your writing to stand out. You want to be unique. But how? Tons of writing coaches will tell you to be original. Don’t write like anyone else. Don’t let yourself be influenced. I’m going to tell you the opposite.

Imitate everyone.

Kayne West once described his super power as his ability to not be influenced by other people. Honestly, it’s not working out well for him. Also, it’s just silly to think you can work in any creative industry and never be influenced by anyone. If you try not to be influenced, your work will stagnate.

So if you want my advice, it’s this.

Open yourself to influence.

It’s not dangerous.

It’s key.

There’s no such thing as “being original.”

Originality is a myth.

Every writer who ever existed was rebooting or remixing things they’d already read. This is true from big ideas all the way down to style. What we call “original” is just another word for something we’ve never seen.

That doesn’t mean it never existed.

New writers waste a lot of time and energy trying to sound original. They never achieve this goal, because it’s impossible to do intentionally.

Whatever we call “originality,” successful writers get there by accident. They write a lot. They experiment with different voices. They arrive at a tone that’s comfortable for them, and it jives with their readers.

Your writing style is always changing.

A lot of writers think one day you “find your voice,” and then that’s it.

Not really…

You don’t find your writing voice.

You make it.

Your voice is always changing. It evolves slowly, over time, as you continue to read and write and experiment. When I first started blogging, my style sounded a lot like Jenny Lawson. That’s who I was reading, along with a lot of other memoirists who sounded like her. That’s what I was going for.

Now I sound nothing like that.

Your writing style is bound to change, just like you change over time. Your identity changes. Your beliefs change.

Everything does.

Your writing style is a mix.

They say everyone is an average of the five people they spend the most time with. That’s true for writers, too. Your writing will always show traces and echoes of the writers you admire most. And it’s more than five.

Don’t run from it.

Embrace it.

Every writer you admire leaves a signature on you. This is how we learn to write, by studying and writing like authors we admire. We see how they wear language, and we try it on for ourselves.

You’ll never sound exactly like your favorite writers, because you’re not them. You have a different brain. You have a different set of filters. If we’re going to use the clothing metaphor, then think about how even the same shirt looks different on someone else, because you’re different.

Make imitation an exercise.

There’s a long tradition of imitation in the history of writing. For thousands of years, writers started by intentionally writing poems and speeches to imitate famous playwrights and mythical characters. They studied everything from sentence structure to word choice. Their teachers and peers rated them on how well they were able to sound like someone else.

This is how writers became aware of style, and gained control over it. Once you could successfully imitate someone else, then you started working on developing your own unique voice. You blended your influences.

The best writers tend to have a huge command of their genre. They read a lot. When they write, they’re imitating hundreds of the best writers before them.

Eventually, it becomes second nature.

That’s why it’s so good.

Imitation isn’t the opposite of originality.

It’s the foundation.

So try it. Try writing an essay or a blog post that blends together some of your favorite writers. Read your favorite essays over and over again. Figure out what makes you love them so much, and then do that.

Don’t imitate just one writer.

There’s one thing I should warn you about.

Don’t imitate just one writer.

Imitate a range.

If you try too hard to imitate just one writer, it’ll be obvious. It won’t offend anyone, but won’t make you stand out either.

Don’t just read the same tiny handful of writers over and over. You can have your favorites, and they’ll be your biggest influences. But you’ll always want to keep your eyes open for new writers.

Read different genres, too.

Your main genre might be blogging or nonfiction, but you can open yourself up to influence from poets, even song writers.

Make imitation work for you.

The question isn’t how to avoid influence.

That’s impossible.

The question is how to make it work for you and with you, instead of against you. The answer is to read broadly, and be conscious of style.

Once you gain control of your voice, it’ll become unconscious. You’ll still be controlling it, but it’ll feel natural.

Everything will flow.

Imitation isn’t the enemy.

It’s how we learn.