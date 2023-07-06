An immunocompromised woman recently got fired for wearing an N95 mask to work. She can’t prove it. That’s the whole point. They didn’t have to make it official. They simply made her job impossible to do.

My own boss is now pressuring me to teach classes in person again. He changed the fall schedule without even telling me. The class I’ve been assigned to will meet in the oldest building on campus. They haven’t upgraded the HVAC system since it was built back in the late 1970s. We used to have faculty offices there. They all moved because it smells like sewage anytime it rains.

I might finally have to quit.

My boss makes twice as much as I do. His boss makes three times as much. The affluent get angry when anyone suggests they do anything to deal with the wide range of existential threats we face.

They prefer to let us die.

Meanwhile, the average American is scared to talk about real problems. As survey after survey shows, most of them are deeply concerned about the future of public health and the planet. They don’t talk about it because they’ve been conditioned to see it as impolite or uncivil, or “unproductive.”

They don’t want to be a buzzkill.

There’s nothing worse.

Deep down, people want to talk about these problems. They really don’t want to be forced to play this charade of normal, but they’re forced into it so they can keep earning a paycheck to support their families. They sincerely believe if they just keep their heads down and work hard enough, somehow they’ll manage to get through all of this chaos. They keep waiting for some kind of soothing light at the end of the tunnel, even if it’s just a freight train speeding at them. It’s a future of coerced infection, heat waves, and toxic wildfire smoke.

They long for a sense of collective purpose.

They crave a leader who will tell them the truth and motivate them toward real action, someone who will stand up for them.

Those are in short supply.

It’s hard to believe rich Americans would go kite surfing as the world burns. On the other hand, it’s not that hard to believe. They’ve done it for years. And let’s face it, if someone even has a jet ski or the time to spend on a lake these days, they enjoy a level of privilege most of us don’t. It’s also hard to believe that July 4th partiers would leave mounds of trash, even folding chairs, on the beach.

Then again, we see it all the time.

For the last two years, we’ve been pathologized. Politicians and media outlets have routinely asserted that if you care deeply enough about public health or the climate emergency to change how you live, there’s something wrong with you. They make you feel like the crazy ones.

More and more, we’re actively prevented from even making our own choices. There’s all kinds of new buzzwords now to make caring sound like a form of mental illness. They want us to believe that talking about pandemics or climate change is trauma dumping, or that we have “Covid anxiety.”

It makes everyone “uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, we broke back-to-back records for the hottest day in human history this past week. We’re now breaking through the 1.5C red line, and scientists predict that 1.5C+ will become normal by 2027, if not permanent. Around the world, governments are anticipating 2-3 degrees of warming. Instead of adapting, Americans are moving toward the hottest, driest parts of the country.

Half of our bee population has collapsed.

Few people even know.

Drought continues to plague farmers around the world. Boreal forest is going up in smoke. Oceans are warming to the point that it threatens all marine life, everywhere. The average person has no idea that half the oxygen they breathe comes from microscopic creatures who live there, called plankton. They’ve already been in decline since 1950. It’s accelerating.

Japan faces its 9th wave of Covid, after trying to downgrade it to the flu barely two months ago. News stories coming out of the country describe a hospital system in freefall. People can’t find doctors, even for their sick children. Western media won’t cover that. They talk about Japan’s smiling coaches.

Again, it’s hard to believe at first.

But it fits.

Activists are shamed when they disrupt normal life. Even those of us who wear masks have gotten used to insults from passing strangers. In a world that claims to value difference and diversity, we’re treated as outcasts.

Here’s the thing:

Most Americans are hiding a deep, throbbing chorus of negative emotions right now. It’s spilling out in anger and aggression, often directed at those of us who keep reminding them that nothing is normal anymore. People are increasingly desperate to defend their eroding comfort zone. Many of them are trying to cram as much “fun” in as possible before things go to hell.

I suspect many of them are telling themselves it might be the last great concert they go to. It might be the last vacation they take.

There’s a roaring 20s vibe out there.

“Live it up while you can.”

I know it sounds weird to say don’t take it personally, but it’s kind of true. The anger directed at the Covid and climate cautious belies a deep sense of anguish and a larger refusal to acknowledge reality. You don’t have to accept it or even approve of it, but it helps to understand the psychology behind it.

You’re not crazy. These days, everyone leverages their own version of normal to push their own agenda. The right has made gaslighting a common strategy against their opponents. Sadly, the left has adopted it.

Roughly a third of everyone you know will probably never, ever admit how wrong they’ve been during the pandemic—or anything else. You might lose your job. You might get yelled at for continuing to protect your health. Just remember, the evidence keeps proving us right, over and over.

Keep struggling.