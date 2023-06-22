There’s a barrage of stories out this week about the latest drop in test scores. This time it’s middle schoolers, math, and reading. From The Washington Post to NPR, they sound like they were all written from the same press release. Almost every single one of them blames “pandemic disruptions.”

That excuse is getting old…

For the sake of argument, let’s assume that test scores are even worth paying attention to. (They’re not.) None of these stories mention the very obvious and glaring fact that Covid causes brain damage. That’s not a secret anymore. Even the mainstream media has been forced to admit, it’s a thing.

You can google it…

The real story is hiding in plain sight. Bankers and hedge fund managers forced students back to school so they could force their parents back to work. Everyone got Covid. Now they can’t think straight anymore. Plus, they’re watching their planet burn. They’re a little distracted.

It’s not a conspiracy theory.

It’s capitalism.

It’s also worth pointing out that almost all the good, veteran teachers have either quit, or they’re about to quit. States are so desperate for teachers now, they’re relaxing or even eliminating certificate requirements. In some states, you don’t even need a college degree anymore.

Americans have always said anyone can be a teacher.

Now it’s true.

Most people have no idea what’s going on in education. Again, it’s not classified. So why does nothing ever change? I think they just don’t care. It’s boring to read about education. It makes them think about school.

They hated school.

The media doesn’t exactly help. Day after day, it’s the same story: Student test scores are down. Students spend too much time on their phones. Students are slowly going nuts. They’re all depressed. They’re full of doom. Blame social media. Blame untrained teachers. Kids need to spend more time in school.

They need tutoring.

On and on…

Before social media, it was video games. Before video games, it was television. Before television, it was rock and roll.

Public education has been failing since the late 19th century. I’m not kidding. You can go back to the 1890s. You’ll find Harvard professors bitching about their students being unprepared and uneducated.

History shows us something else.

Teaching has always been an underpaid profession. Two hundred years ago, teachers were freezing to death in log cabins. Historically, most teachers were women for a reason. It didn’t pay enough.

There’s a term that librarians use, vocational awe. It describes the sense of wonder the public expresses toward essential workers. They expect teachers to sacrifice themselves for some higher calling. They’re expected to renounce wealth and devote all their time and energy to other people’s kids, at their own expense. Everyone worships teachers. Nobody respects them.

Over the last few years, we’ve lost about half of our teachers. Some of them died from Covid, without health insurance. Some of them got disabled and retired early. Others got fed up and quit. Even mainstream Democrats have been bashing teachers and inventing terms like “learning loss.”

We know that standardized tests don’t work. They do a terrible job measuring anyone’s knowledge or learning. It’s been covered over and over. And yet news networks still crank out these tedious stories.

Why?

Every now and then, the news features a journalist who talks about what’s really going on. They tell the truth. Students are miserable. Schools are run like prisons. Teachers can spend decades in the profession. They can win awards. They can get PhDs. They can publish book after book.

Nobody listens to them.

Teachers have zero control over the curriculum at public schools. Professors have zero control over how public universities are run. My university can raise tuition without my knowledge or approval. I get nothing. Overpaid administrators award themselves bonuses. I get a chocolate bar.

No, really. I actually got a chocolate bar one year.

I don’t think anyone really cares.

After all, millions of Americans are barely getting by. Most of them don’t make enough to support their families. They have to work extra jobs. When they hear about the plight of teachers, their eyes glaze. They get annoyed. They immediately shoot back, why should we pay teachers more?

What makes them so special?

Americans hate teachers because they think teachers are taking their tax money. That’s really the core of it.

Go back through American history. Public school originated as a way to train factory workers and keep them busy while their parents worked all day. In the mind of the average American, teachers are glorified babysitters. Everyone thinks they could do it better. They think it’s an easy job.

Red states have always fought hard against public education. After the civil war, they saw children as a source of cheap labor.

They wanted them in cotton mills.

Not schools.

There’s a reason why these same states have engaged in a systematic assault on education for the last century. They see public education as largely worthless. They regard teachers as a tax burden. Of course they’re not going to pay teachers well. They don’t believe in educating regular poor kids. Look at how fast they jumped at the chance to roll back child labor laws this year. They want poor kids at fast food restaurants, bars, and meat packing plants. It’s all about extracting as much labor from them as possible before they wear out.

We can’t fix education until we address the larger problems. It’s not test scores. It’s not phones. It’s not a mysterious mental health crisis. It’s a system designed to prepare young people for a life of exploitation.

Teenagers aren’t stupid.

They’ve figured it out.

They hear our politicians talking about cutting social security. They see the planet overheating. They see their leaders doing nothing. They get it. They know they’re being set up to spend the rest of their lives working to support an aging class of affluent baby boomers, who plan to throw them away once they’ve got robots good enough to replace them.

Test scores are plummeting for a lot of reasons. Our kids have brain damage from forced infection with Covid. They’re watching their home planet burn to ash in front of them. The tests themselves are worthless. They don’t see a future. They know they most likely won’t be able to afford a home or start a family. Finally, they see how adults evoke their well-being for political purposes, using it to ban books or kick them off their favorite apps.

We could design a really kickass education system if we wanted to. We could pay teachers well. We could make a curriculum that prepared everyone for 21st-century jobs. We could give students choices about what classes to take. We could reinvest in vocational programs. We could let them sleep in a little. We could give them more time to play outside, or just read a book. We could listen to real education experts instead of bureaucrats and corporate flunkies.

It wouldn’t even be that hard.

Most Americans would never say this out loud: If you pulled them aside, I bet they’d tell you they don’t care about education. They would rather knock down every school and put every kid to work at the age of 12.

Let’s stop blaming teachers for all this.

It’s not their fault.