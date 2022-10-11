You hear it all the time.

Some tech bro just made a fortune trading crypto, or trading stocks, or trading non-fungible tokens. Either that, or he’s going to make a fortune doing it, and he’s sick of having to pay taxes.

He thinks the government screwed him by printing trillions of dollars and handing it out to poor people.

He’s not going to support all those homeless junkies. He’s going to move to Austin, Texas. He’s going to live in a mansion with a library full of self-help books and a harem of sexbots.

He’s going to hire a tax expert with mad skills. He’s going to incorporate himself. He’s going to declare himself a sovereign state. He’s going to move his money around like a criminal.

Bro, listen to me.

Bro, I fully support you.

Look here.

I know you don’t like paying taxes. Nobody likes paying taxes. Here’s the thing, I fully support you. I don’t mean I agree with you. I’m not talking about moral support. My taxes literally take care of you.

Some of us pay an insane amount in taxes. That includes a lot of the people you think are mooching off the state.

You benefit from the taxes we pay.

Yes, you.

Bro, you benefit from hospitals.

I know something about you.

You’re alive.

You’re not dead from a treatable injury. At some point, you got sick or hurt. You didn’t stitch yourself up. You didn’t splint your own broken bones. You didn’t administer your own IV.

Someone else did.

You got help from a nurse and a doctor. Maybe it cost more than you wanted to pay, but that help was there. That help was funded by taxpayers. Those doctors and nurses went into debt to learn how to provide expert medical care, so they could fix you.

You’re lucky, bro.

Bro, you benefit from sanitation.

I know something else about you.

You’re healthy.

At least, you’re healthy compared to a lot of other places. You’re not riddled with diseases like some people in other parts of the world that don’t enjoy the same insane amount of wealth.

You get first dibs on all the coolest vaccines, even if you don’t want them. Almost everyone else gets those shots. It protects you. It keeps you from catching polio and cholera.

I bet you don’t like drinking or bathing in raw sewage. I bet you like relatively clean running water that comes right out of the kitchen faucet, whenever you want it.

That was taxes, bro.

Bro, you benefit from education.

I know another thing about you.

You’re literate.

Someone taught you how to read and write. They taught you how to spell. They taught you how to do basic math. They did it even if you tried to ignore them. They did it even if they didn’t make enough money to take care of their own kids. They did it even if they were tired from working their second or third job.

You know how to trade crypto because some poor, overworked, underpaid public servant showed you how to count. They showed you how to add and subtract and multiply and divide.

They nurtured your mind, bro.

That was taxes.

Bro, you benefit from roads and bridges.

Here’s something else I know about you.

I bet you like to drive.

Maybe you own a Tesla, or you’re thinking about getting one. You’re going to drive it around just to show off to your friends while you tell them the juicy secret behind your wealth and success.

I bet you like roads. I bet you like bridges. I bet you like them relatively free of potholes and craters.

I bet you’d get pretty upset if you ruined your car trying to drive across the kinds of roads and bridges other countries have. I bet you also like ordering stuff from Amazon, and having it arrive the next morning. I bet you’d get pretty angry if it never showed up. I bet you’d complain if it took weeks or months for your stuff to ship.

Taxes pay for all that, bro.

Bro, you benefit from 9–1–1.

I know all kinds of things about you.

I know you like having a safe place to sleep at night. I know you like having a special number you can dial in case someone robs or mugs you. You like knowing that if someone steals your stuff, or if you get hit by a bus, someone’s going to take care of you.

Someone’s going to try and get your stuff back. Someone’s going to drive your unconscious ass to a hospital.

If your house catches on fire, someone’s going to race over to spray a shit ton of water on it for you. That someone will also crash into a burning building and drag you out.

They’ll risk their life to save yours.

That’s a great number, isn’t it? You can call that number anytime, 24 hours a day. Someone will always answer. There will always be someone to help you out if you’re in danger.

Do you know what pays for that?

Taxes, bro.

Bro, you benefit from a strong military.

I especially know this about you:

You probably think tanks are cool. Say what you will about our military, they could kick any other military’s ass. We have all kinds of fancy, cool weapons. We have a million people who do nothing but guard us against threats and train for warfare. We have an entire industry that does nothing but crank out missiles and stealth jets.

We have robots that swoop down from the sky and rain hellfire upon our enemies in distant lands.

We have a global network of spies and assassins constantly gathering information about anyone who plans to do us harm. For the most part, they do a pretty good job.

Sometimes they overdo their job.

That’s where the vast amount of your taxes go, by the way. You’re paying for an incredibly strong military and national guard, so strong it allows leaders on your behalf to impose their will on the entire rest of the world, to make sure you always get the best of everything.

How cool is that, bro?

Do you want to stop paying taxes, bro?

You have a pretty awesome life.

You make a living talking about gratitude and stoicism. You cruise around the internet, trashing public education and selling online courses. You talk about how you’re rich or going to be rich.

You sing the praises of blockchain.

You quote books like Rich Dad, Poor Dad.

You live in a world where everyone lives to serve you, and all you can do is laugh when they talk about their basic needs. You try to sell them your pyramid schemes. That’s where your wealth comes from, preying on the ones who keep you safe and healthy.

Imagine if all that stopped, bro.

Think about a world where there’s nobody around to teach you or your kid how to read and write. There’s no hospitals, or they’re so broken down it takes 16 hours to get stitches.

There’s no clean drinking water. You have power a few hours a day. Sometimes your toilet flushes, but not always. You have to get your water from a stream nearby, and do your best to boil out any diseases or other contaminants that could kill you.

There might be police or firefighters, and they might show up if you need help. It might take a while.

Be patient, bro.

Think you can handle it, bro?

I know what you’re thinking.

You’re going to make so much money that you can pay for all these public services yourself. You’ll just have your own personal doctors, nurses, waiters, tutors, engineers, and guards.

Good luck with that, bro.

I hate to break it do you, but nobody can actually make that much money. Nobody. Elon Musk. Jeff Bezos. Mark Zuckerburg. Do you know where they get the overwhelming majority of their money?

They get it from taxpayers, bro.

We pay for it.

These billionaires get ungodly amounts of cash from the government they claim to dislike so much. The government hands them a blank checkbook in the form of grants and loans. It’s all forgiven. They don’t even have to pay their employees enough to live. A lot of them train their workers in how to get on food stamps and other forms of public assistance to make ends meet.

Taxes are a billionaire’s best friend.

They love it, bro.

I’ll be there for you, bro.

Bro, I got you.

When your crypto schemes fail, I’ll be there. When your NFT bubble pops and you lose millions, my tax money will give you a safety net.

I’ll pay for your unemployment while you look for a real job.

I just want you to understand:

In a world without taxes, billionaires would have nothing. Odds are, they wouldn’t know how to read or write. They wouldn’t know how to do math. They wouldn’t be rich. They wouldn’t be healthy.

They wouldn’t be safe.

Take away public funding, and you wind up with a dictatorship constantly on the brink of civil war and anarchy, a hellhole where everyone’s constantly trying to kill each other.

That’s a world without taxes, bro.

You wouldn’t last long.