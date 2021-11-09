Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

His daughter wanted pancakes.

Instead, uber life coach author Dave Hollis stayed on a live stream for two hours promoting his book and talking about himself, including what a good dad he was. He gives a long speech about why he left a very lucrative and very comfortable job to go find his purpose. Meanwhile, his daughter sits crying on the porch. It’s a sad, dismaying sight.

And people wonder why I’m so hard on self-help…

If you’re a parent, I bet you’ve stayed awake at night asking what you’d give up to achieve financial security for your kids.

The answer was simple.

Everything.

If you’re like me, you’d work the most worthless, banal job in history in exchange for the kind of salary and benefits Dave Hollis walked away from to go journal in the desert. When I first heard about his meltdown from Shannon Ashley, I judged him. Then I decided to give the guy a fair shake and watch the video. (Well, most of it.) It was so much worse than I imagined. What I saw wasn’t just a tired, frustrated dad. What I saw was a man so consumed by his greatness, he was ignoring desperate pleas from his own fans to turn off his phone and take care of his family.

He couldn’t do it.

Parents face endless Catch-22s.

When you have kids, you’re juggling double-edged knives all day and night. You work your ass off to provide. The work pulls you away from the people you love. If you’re not careful, you’ll forget why you’re working so hard in the first place. You kill their love.

I’ve lived it.

My dad didn’t come home most nights until after I’d gone to sleep. He was busy working, trying to gain promotions and make himself indispensable. He tried to spend time with me on the weekends.

He was always a little grumpy.

Sometimes he preferred to spend Saturdays taking care of the lawn. Now I kind of understand why. It was the only way he could ever get any time to himself. It was his way of escaping.

Most parents have neglected their kids, because they wanted to sleep a little longer, or because they had another responsibility tugging at them. Very few of us ever reach a point where we can just tell the world no, declare our boundaries, and devote more time to our families.

It’s a convenient myth.

We dream of that day. Some of us chase after it.

Those of us who aren’t steeped in cash, we have to remind ourselves of the balance. We have to remember the hard reality. The only thing we can really guarantee our children is our time.

We have to give it.

We have to give it even if we’re tired, even if we’d rather be doing something else, and even if we’re worried about what we’re sacrificing. For us, it’s a very literal choice between offering them the love and attention they need now, versus the money they’ll need later.

It’s never a comfortable decision. There’s never a perfect balance, just an endless uneasy compromise.

We hide it.

Some people have nicer treadmills.

Like so many influencers, Hollis talks about how much of his life he spent on a treadmill, chasing illusory achievements. Here’s the thing. Dave Hollis never got off the treadmill. He just thinks he did.

It’s a point David Colarossi makes eloquently.

Dave Hollis tries to sell the image of someone who’s figured it all out, including the balance between work and life.

Clearly, he hasn’t.

This is why he’s sitting on his porch on a Saturday morning, desperately plugging his book on social media instead of making his daughter pancakes. I want to try to understand.

I can’t.

Dave Hollis is like many ultra privileged Americans who could’ve been very happy. Like he says, he had a seat at the big table. He had one of those rare bosses who actually wanted to pay him well and take care of him. That wasn’t good enough for Hollis. When his wife became a famous author, he clearly felt jealous. So he piggybacked on her success.

Now here he is, divorced, desperate, neglecting his own children while trying to tell the rest of us how to live.

Why?

The guy has money.

He’s not rich enough to live on a ranch for the rest of his life, but he doesn’t need to spend hours pontificating and spewing platitudes about purpose while his kids compete for his attention. The truth is, Dave Hollis is like everyone else. He hasn’t transcended. He’s still looking for a nicer seat at a bigger table. He’s still on the treadmill.

He’s just got a very nice one.

Let’s stop trying to escape.

Every parent on earth has disappointed their children. Our work has spilled over into the time we try to reserve for them. When that happens, we feel the full weight of their sadness.

It hurts.

This is why some of us don’t do it very often.

I’m not angry with Dave Hollis because he didn’t jump right up and make pancakes for his daughter the minute she asked for them. I’m angry because he kept her waiting for two hours, while talking down to her, while having her run errands for him, while lecturing the rest of us about how we should all get off our phones and find our purpose.

He doesn’t get it.

This is sadly typical of what happens to people who jump on the self-help treadmill. They look everywhere for their purpose or their reasons for gratitude except the people in front of them. Dave’s purpose is staring right at him, and he doesn’t see it.

He’s too busy explaining ours.

Nothing could sum up my critique of self-help better than this video of a white dude from the upper echelons of the middle class, preaching to millions about the transformations in his own life, while so clearly demonstrating such a staggering lack of self-awareness.

Still, there’s a lesson here.

It’s why I suffered through the video.

I don’t think it was a waste of time. I think I’ll remember that video for the rest of my life, and the deep cringes it gave me. In Hollis, I see the worst impulses in myself. I see the bad parent or friend or spouse we’re all capable of being if we’re not careful. I see the arrogance in every human who thinks they’re a walking fountain of wisdom, when they’re really just another clueless know-it-all. We can all forget our purpose, regardless of how sure we are we’ve found it. Every single one of us has confused money with love, and time with freedom. We can get so consumed with escaping the treadmill, that we wind up clinging to it harder than ever.

So, let’s cut the shit.

There’s no way off the treadmill.

Ninety percent of us are doomed to work for the rest of our lives. One way or another, we trade our time for money or goods. We’ll never free ourselves from this thing called a job. Some of us will always have to disappoint the ones we love a little bit in order to keep a roof over their head, or food on the table. We’ll always be making it up to them, and hoping they understand. It’s never easy. It’s a string of hard decisions and trade-offs.

It doesn’t matter what we do for a living, or how free we think we are. All we can do is adjust the pace, and learn to take breaks.

And now I have to go. I’m out of time.

My daughter wants pancakes.