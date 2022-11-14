The proof keeps piling up.

A new study by Cedars Sinai hospital in L.A. has found a major link between Covid infection and sudden heart attacks. The authors published their work in the Journal of Medical Virology in September.

Here’s the main findings:

Researchers found that although acute myocardial infarction deaths during the pandemic increased across all age groups, the relative rise was most significant for the youngest group, ages 25 to 44. By the second year of the pandemic, the “observed” compared to “predicted” rates of heart attack death had increased by 29.9% for adults ages 25-44, by 19.6% for adults ages 45-64, and by 13.7% for adults age 65 and older.

Yeah, that’s right.

They found a 30 percent increase in heart attacks for adults aged 25-44. That’s a big deal. You can’t disappear that information.

Doctors have been warning us for a solid year now that even a “mild” Covid infection would wind up having a major impact on healthy people. They also warned us that it would ripple through the population.

Almost nobody listened.

I’m not sure what it’s going to take to convince Americans to put their masks back on, but this is getting serious. (It’s been serious….)

Maybe nothing will, before it’s too late.

Children’s hospitals are overwhelmed right now with a combination of Covid, flu, and RSV. They’re setting up tents and field hospitals. It’s not just in a couple of places. It’s hitting everywhere, from San Diego to L.A. Soon, it’s going to be hitting every corner of the globe. In Ontario, ER wait times are 48 hours.

Naive optimists and irresponsible doctors are trying to explain this disaster away by pointing to “immunity debt,” the idea that masks and lockdowns somehow weakened everyone’s immune systems.

It’s flat out false.

Epidemiologists and immunologists have been speaking up. They’re calling the idea of immunity debt total nonsense:

But this notion that governments and public health officials have been “coddling” the public’s immune systems by wearing masks and staying home and that this has eroded people’s immunity to other viruses like influenza or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is simply not true, says Colin Furness, an infection control epidemiologist and assistant professor in the faculty of information at the University of Toronto.

And yet, major news outlets ranging from CNN to The Hill are still running with this dangerous piece of misinformation.

It’s more likely that Covid has damaged people’s immune systems by destroying T Cells, and that’s making them more vulnerable to all kinds of diseases. That fits with the other data we’re seeing.

Covid simply attacks every vital organ and system it can. Here’s some discussion of research by a vocal immunologist named Anthony Leonardi:

T cells are becoming hyperactivated by SARS-CoV-2 and are prematurely aging, harming organs, and becoming exhausted trying to rid the body of an immune-evasive virus.

Leonardi and others have been trying to raise awareness about the serious damage from Covid for a solid year now.

Even The Financial Times did an analysis of deaths from heart disease and found a preliminary 15 percent increase. They also warned about brain and organ damage. As one doctor they interviewed said:

The level of damage that’s been done […] it would be as if everybody suddenly decided to take up smoking in one go.

These spikes in chronic illness and sudden death have started to hit us personally. My friend’s husband died from a sudden heart attack just a few weeks ago, after having a mild Covid infection. He was healthy, young, and fit. Now she has to raise a child on her own. That’s the fallout.

The mainstream media has led everyone astray. They’ve presided over a campaign of bad information, and it has killed hundreds of thousands of people. It’s going to kill hundreds of thousands more.

There’s a reason I keep writing about this topic, and it’s not just shouting into the wind. Maybe articles like this don’t win over hardcore deniers, but they do something much more important. They help the rest of us stay informed. They keep us from caving into social pressure. They remind us why we’re wearing a mask in the first place, and making hard decisions.

It’s not easy to keep up these habits nearly three years into a pandemic, especially when almost everyone around you seems to think you’re overreacting or just straight up paranoid. None of us really like having to stay away from public spaces. It helps to have information. It helps to know you’re not alone. It helps to know you’re right, even if it doesn’t always feel that way.

That’s worth something.

It matters.