It started with that funny little feeling.

Two days later, I was in bed.

I had the deluxe Covid experience, with everything from severe headaches to cold sweats. The only thing I didn’t get was shortness of breath, and I’m relieved. I’ve managed to stay out of the hospital.

Fingers crossed on my recovery.

There really doesn’t seem to be any escape from Covid at this point, thanks to everyone who kept insisting everyone was going to get it. They’ve condemned the rest of us to a future filled with varying levels of infection. If I weren’t a parent, I might stand a chance by sealing myself in a bunker.

Honestly, I’d like that fine.

This isn’t a society.

A society is a group of people who act with a common sense of purpose, for a greater good, while taking care of each other.

I’m not seeing that right now.

What I’m seeing is a bunch of hedonists engage in loosely-connected social activities like shopping, dining out, and going on vacations. They’re very impressed with themselves, and they’re all running or hiding from reality, instead of actually trying to do something about it.

It’s irritating.

This is not something I want to participate in. I don’t find it comforting or reassuring to be out among people like this, watching them actively disregard the needs of the vulnerable and disabled, acting as if considering someone else’s health is a rude imposition. I find it awkward and alienating.

It’s alarming to see so many people engaging in groupthink, swallowing yet another batch of lies about how “mild” reinfections are, and how well everyone’s T Cells are working to keep them safe.

It creeps me out.

It’s hard to think about the future.

Living is hard without people.

The future used to be full of events like birthdays, holidays, promotions, and various milestones. Now those have largely withered, because the friends and relatives who’d be attending my daughter’s birthday parties can’t be trusted to all vaccinate, isolate, or wear a mask. Everything feels smaller, more remote.

Work feels like a ladder to nowhere. I used to envision a future where I’d be a department head or a dean. Not anymore. The last several years made it very clear to me what kind of person you have to be to thrive in administration. You have to be the kind of person who loves not sleeping, eating crap to go in a box, living in your campus office, and holding pointless meetings all the time.

There was this brief window during the pandemic where everyone imagined a better way to live, and now that life has become controversial. Once again, we’re having to fight over things like remote work and fair pay.

This is how things are going to be.

Honestly, it’s a little depressing. The worst part is all these precautions don’t even completely protect you from infection anymore.

We’re simply reducing the odds now, and lowering the number of infections, along with the risk of Long Covid. Our reasoning is that as long as we can keep the viral load in our house fairly low through ventilation and HEPA air purifiers, we’ll improve our odds of making it through this.

Of course, we don’t know when this will end.

It’s the best we can do.

People are acting like idiots.

Sorry, I’ve got to call it like I see it.

When someone acts shocked they caught Covid, then talks about how careful they’re being when they describe all the sports games and restaurants they’ve been going to, it’s hard not to roll your eyes.

Because that’s not careful…

When someone uses the phrase “pandemic fatigue” to describe going around everywhere without a mask, they’re throwing out the lamest excuses, like a student who hasn’t done their homework and wants to skip the humiliating part where they just admit they didn’t want to do the work.

People coast on an astonishing amount of bullshit. If you stripped it all down, you’d find that the vast majority of Americans right now just can’t be bothered to change their habits to protect their health.

Schools just can’t be bothered to upgrade their ventilation or try to work out remote learning options and other accommodations for parents. They’d rather cling to this myth nothing really bad’s going to happen to them.

That’s it.

We’re in a strange state of defeatism.

As we speak, scientists are working on nextgen vaccines and treatments to deal with Covid and long-term illness. Meanwhile, congress has basically stalled on funding and the White House is having to reshuffle its budget just to keep us from completely running out of stock on medicine.

It’s a weird situation.

Covid has clearly regained its footing. Omicron completely kicked our ass and shredded our economy. Each wave is getting worse, and all we’re doing about it is spinning the story and manipulating data to keep people from panicking, at least until after they get infected. Right now, stuff is going out of stock. Businesses are closing again because everyone’s sick. More and more people I know are quietly struggling with chronic illness, reluctant to say it out loud.

Slowly, the world is filling up with people who regret their decision not to take Covid more seriously after getting vaccinated.

The damage of each wave is starting to get harder to ignore. The economy and supply chains are coming back slower.

Everyone’s tired.

This has been an agonizing year, in the sense that we keep going through the exact same cycle, except each time it becomes less socially acceptable to talk about Covid with people you actually know. Even if people seem to understand what a mess we’re in, a lot of us just don’t want to talk about it.

They want to go with the flow.

There won’t be a flow soon.

The only real question for me is how many more waves it’ll take before things start to completely break down, and we realize we can’t do this anymore. I’m wondering how far the BA.5 wave will take us down this path, how many unofficial deaths and chronic illnesses we’ll have by the end.

It’s going to be a lot.

This toxic new normal we’ve embraced is coming undone. Another year of this, and it won’t matter if you want to go on a vacation. It won’t matter if you want to go out to eat, or go shopping for a new phone. You won’t be able to, because there won’t be a staff to run the restaurants or airports, not safely.

It’s going to be hell.

In many places, it already is.

Call me an optimist, but I’m still hoping the saner voices will prevail as reality becomes ever more impossible to ignore, and everyone is forced to admit that we made some catastrophically bad choices.

I just wish we didn’t keep waiting for the bad things to happen before we actually did anything about them. Every single wave seems to present a new big lie to contend with, and this one seems to be that reinfections aren’t worth worrying about. Well, once again, reality says otherwise.

I guess we’ll have to see.