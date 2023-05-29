While politicians were busy trying to ban TikTok to protect teens, a McDonald’s in Kentucky was working 10-year-olds until 2 am.

They weren’t even paying them.

Where’s the outrage?

We don’t see lawmakers tripping over each other to ban fast food companies. If anything, they’re trying to make it easier for these giant corporations to exploit children. According to the Economic Policy Institute, companies have been hiring migrant children as young as 13 to work overnight shifts cleaning dangerous equipment in meatpacking plants and slaughterhouses. Vehicle manufacturing plants and sanitation services have also been secretly hiring children, and they’ve been suffering physical injuries on the job. These violations are on the rise in eight states across the South and Midwest.

It’s happening practically everywhere.

It just so happens that these states with the worst violations are the exact same ones pushing to relax child labor laws. There’s a lot of specific bills being proposed and passed, so let me sum it up this way:

Politicians are trying to make it legal for teenagers as young as 14 to work everywhere from construction sites and meatpacking plants to bars. They want 16-year-olds serving them beer and liquor. If these kids aren’t in school, they want them free to work as many hours as possible.

In South Dakota, lawmakers even briefly tried to float a bill making it legal for children under 14 to work longer hours.

In Iowa, lawmakers have essentially pushed for the complete decriminalization of child labor. They even want to make it legal for children and parents to lie about their age in order to get a job. The governor just recently signed a version of this bill that lets teens as young as 14 work up to six hours a day while they’re in school. They can work in meat packing plants and industrial laundries. If they’re 16, they can serve alcohol. They can operate heavy machinery.

That’s the endgame.

As we’ve seen, these far-right lawmakers start floating bills that sound insane at first. They keep bringing them up, over and over. They find influencers and opinion writers to shill for them, gradually wearing down public resistance and passing evermore audacious laws until they get what they want.

Ten-year-olds working at McDonald’s until 2 am.

It doesn’t bother them.

Not really.

The far right hasn’t said a word about child labor this year, except to give it a huge thumbs up. If they’re not fearmongering over social media apps, they’re storming Target and screaming about yellow hoodies. They want to drive a retail company out of business for daring to support pride, but they won’t do a thing to the joint that serves their Big Macs.

They act like they want to give white middle-class teens more “opportunities” to earn income and independence. I can assure you, most affluent families wouldn’t be caught dead letting their kids work these jobs.

I know because they’ve told me.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen just how little Americans care about essential workers. They’ve been exposed to deadly pathogens. They’ve been threatened with guns. They’ve been shot, sometimes over things as petty as cream cheese and dipping sauce. They’ve been forced to work through dangerous storms, and in some cases even told to keep delivering packages. If their coworker dies, they’re told to keep working right next to their dead body.

Between mass shootings and evangelicals walking up and accusing them of satanism, it’s not safe to work in retail or fast food, or shipping.

Over the course of the pandemic, essential workers have accounted for the vast majority of deaths. In fact, occupations with the highest mortality have been restaurant workers, warehouse workers, farm workers, bakers, and construction workers. The official Covid death toll looks bad enough. Now factor in the excess deaths resulting from heart attacks, strokes, and organ failure that Americans are trying to ignore. Finally, add the millions of workers who can barely walk or think straight anymore. You wind up with a grim snapshot.

These are the areas where politicians are pushing to relax child labor laws, and the pandemic still isn’t over. Pathogens still pose a risk, and these industries have made zero effort at providing cleaner air or other protections. If anything, lawmakers have fought any effort here tooth and nail.

Now they want kids working these jobs.

There’s nobody left to do them.

Look, there’s really no debate over letting high schoolers sling fries at Chick-Fil-A. That’s a textbook example of a noncontroversial issue. There’s absolutely nothing to stop a 16-year-old from getting a job.

That’s not the real argument.

It’s a distraction.

In reality, giant corporations that rely on essential workers have finally realized their mistake. They killed their workforce. They let them all die from disease, or wind up permanently disabled. They didn’t do anything to protect them, and now they don’t have enough disposable labor. If it wasn’t the virus, it was just the punishing work conditions and overall disregard for humanity.

There’s clear evidence of that. A leaked memo from last year even shows that Amazon is worried about running out of workers. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce put it in blunt terms: “If every unemployed person in the country found a job, we would still have 4.2 million open jobs.”

I’ll say it again: Corporations killed their workforce.

Now they’re coming for our kids.

It’s not hard to see through these lies about giving teenagers more opportunities and freedoms. One minute, teenagers are too sweet and innocent to learn about sexuality or civil rights. When the far right loses an election, suddenly young people shouldn’t be allowed to vote until they turn 25. The next minute, they should be getting jobs and cranking out babies at age 14.

Jeez, make up your mind.

Teenagers definitely deserve more opportunities and freedoms. They deserve well-funded public schools with vocational programs. They deserve to learn practical skills for high-paying jobs. They deserve apprenticeships and internships with carpenters, plumbers, electricians, hair stylists, and whatever other careers they want to explore. High schools used to offer those programs.

They were defunded.

Teenagers don’t deserve to get thrown into service jobs where they’re going to be harassed and abused all day long. That’s exactly what’s going to happen. It won’t be rich kids filling these jobs. It’s going to be poor kids and immigrants. They’ll take lower-middle class kids as a bonus. At least half of Americans won’t even know it’s happening. They’re going to keep yelling about TikTok and Disney reboots while fast food restaurants work 10-year-olds to death.

Corporations want to groom your kids for a life of indentured servitude.

Don’t let them.