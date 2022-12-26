A little while ago, I stumbled across a tweet by a young woman who found a face mask stuffed in her winter coat from last year. She had such a violent reaction she threw the thing across the room. It made me a little angry. I couldn’t grasp the fragility that would solicit such disrelish.

Now I get it.

The human brain possesses an astonishing capacity to forget. Sometimes, it’s crucial to our survival. On an individual level, psychologists call it motivated forgetting. Societies have that same ability.

It’s called collective amnesia.

Alessandra Tanesini explores this phenomenon in Socially Extended Epistemology. As she writes, “Communities often respond to traumatic events in their histories by destroying objects that would cue memories of a past they wish to forget.” She goes on to describe how members “spread memory ignorance” in order to disregard mistakes and suppress divergent thoughts. This memory ignorance serves as “a form of self-deception or wishful thinking in the service of self-flattery,” and it shows a strong sense of “self-serving bias.”

That would be us.

Diseases pose a greater threat than ever, but our collective will to respond has been depleted. Worse, almost everyone actively rejects the slightest precautions. Collective amnesia helps explain why.

When schools refuse mask donations and shame mask wearers, they’re trying to suppress memory cues. When medical offices unplug their HEPA air purifiers and hide them away in closets, they’re doing the same thing. When our friends and neighbors mock our precautions and blame their illnesses on lockdowns, they’re spreading memory ignorance.

It hurts everyone.

It’s tragic irony at its finest that the tools we need to protect ourselves from airborne diseases have become cues for traumatic memories. Worse, our public health institutions have facilitated this turn by referring to masks as “scarlet letters,” emblems of shame. Anyone who actually reads the book knows that Hester Prynne transforms her shame into defiant pride.

Anyway…

Some experts say collective amnesia poses the greatest obstacle to our survival as a species. It’s right up there with normalcy bias and reactance. Combined, these three psychological hangups prevent us from mounting a collective sustainable response to ever-present threats. In a 2001 issue of the Canadian Veterinary Journal, Craig Stephen describes collective amnesia as “the tendency of societies to recognize a new potentially catastrophic threat, react to it for a few years, and then move on.” We’ve been doing that with pretty much everything.

Collective amnesia explains why we keep making the same mistakes, not even a year later. According to Thomas Blomberg and Karol Lucken in American Penology, we constantly “ignore history and precedent when responding to the present or informing the future.” We erase the immediate past. Once the amnesia sets in, “discarded ideas are repackaged; meanwhile, the expectations for these practices remain the same.” In other words, we talk about how to prepare better next time, and then we completely forget everything.

Society engages in “fits” of collective amnesia after difficult periods of upheaval. Public figures try to suppress unfavorable memories as they rewrite narratives to make themselves look good. The public desire to forget often clashes with memory rebels who insist on voicing what really happened, especially if threats remain and injustices continue to occur.

They’re often silenced.

It’s not hopeless.

Michel Foucault has an answer.

Foucault talks about collective amnesia in his 1980 book, Language, Counter-Memory, Practice. He offers a tool to fight against it, called the “counter-memory.” He describes it as “an individual's resistance against the official versions of historical continuity.” When you promote counter-memories, you’re doing activism. You document your own experiences. You report facts. You testify. You bear witness. You do it everywhere you can, including social media. You keep the inconvenient past in front of everyone. That’s what a lot of us are doing, and it works. It’s exhausting. Sometimes we need a break, but we have to keep doing it.

Counter-memories are vital.

As Bina Venkataraman writes in The Optimist’s Telescope, “What remains ablaze in memory guides how we prepare for the future.”

Venkataraman tells the story of a Japanese engineer named Yanosuke Hirai, who saved countless lives by unearthing the country’s history of devastating tsunamis. He convinced the government to relocate its Onagawa reactor. He was right. Decades later, that reactor survived the 2011 Tōhoku tsunami that caused the Fukushima disaster. It even served as a refuge for evacuees. Even more surprising, homes in some areas were spared the worst because construction companies had heeded stone tablets that read, “Do not build your homes below this point.” Other cities had similar stones, but they didn’t listen. Lesson: some cultures have a tendency to preserve their histories and heed warnings.

They’re the ones that last.

Other cultures erase their histories and learn nothing from the past. We’re currently on that course. As Venkataraman writes, we even pass our collective amnesia and normalcy biases onto computer models, which explains why they often fail to predict true worst-case scenarios. If we want to deal with our problems, we have to remember our past, even if it’s painful. We have to resist the larger push to portray tools and protections as objects of ridicule and scorn.

Everyone around us wants to forget.

Don’t let them.

The original version of this post had a factual error that’s been corrected.