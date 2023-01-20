The global elite gathered in the alpine resort town of Davos this week to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting. It’s basically a convention of James Bond villains in real life, but more boring. Anyway, there’s something especially interesting about this year’s conference.

To sum it up:

There’s lots of masks. Almost every room has expensive air filtration and purification devices. They also have special Covid tests. You can’t attend events if you’re sick. They won’t even let you in. Your badge deactivates.

(I’m not the only one talking about this, either.)

The elite know the value of clean air in the 21st century. It’s not just about Covid, either. It’s about other diseases.

It’s about pollution.

They’re hiding it.

For the last three years, this pandemic has highlighted global inequality in neon red. At the beginning, frontline and essential workers died in far higher numbers since they were constantly exposed to unmasked Covidiots. Women sacrificed their careers to take care of their children when daycares and preschools closed. They lost tremendous advances. Corporations won patents to vaccines made with taxpayer money, then they withheld them from developing countries while our governments imposed travel restrictions on them.

The world’s richest got richer, and then they decided to start making obscene profits off necessities like food, shelter, water, and medicine.

The Davos conference has a lot of epidemiologists, virologists, and immunologists steamed right now, and for good reason.

It’s a massive display of privilege.

Worse, it’s a complete contradiction of the narrative they’ve fed to the public. These wealthy elite have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the very protections they say the rest of us don’t need. In fact, the grand total for all of this equipment probably runs into the millions.

Politicians and billionaires have devoted even more resources to stigmatizing these kinds of measures in our schools and workplaces. They’ve lobbied against legislation requiring them in buildings. As it turns out, they’ve been using these measures for themselves the whole time.

It’s an old story in a new outfit.

The kind of CEOs and policymakers who attend World Economic Forum meetings aren’t kind or empathetic, but they’re smart. They know what Covid does to your brain and body. They know it’s not the flu.

We’ve seen this double standard elsewhere.

Anyone who works in the entertainment industry knows the amount of money studios spend on state-of-the-art HVAC equipment. Celebrities enjoy unfettered access to Paxlovid, while the rest of us beg.

It also recently came to light that the British parliament has invested gobs of money in upgrading their own air systems:

I don’t think any of us would be surprised to find out if Congress has done the same thing here in the U.S. It’s the only logical explanation for why so many on both ends of the spectrum continue to shun masks.

Unfortunately, the inequalities are only getting worse the deeper we get into the pandemic era. Those with the means have access to better tools than everyone else. They can pay for extensive upgrades to their children’s schools to keep them safe. Some of them even do it with our tax money.

There’s an entire class of professional Covid minimizer who writes op-eds for corporate media, promoting the exact opposite of what the elite do. Their job is to condition the public to adopt a highly individualistic approach to illness, because that’s economically expedient.

It’s not an accident.

If you’ve wondered like I have why they continue to act like they haven’t read a single study on Covid, that’s the reason. It’s intentional. They’re paid to be wrong. Their job isn’t public health. It’s persuasion. They’re encouraging everyone to shop and eat out because that’s the only way the economy keeps growing. We have to keep going to work in-person, because there’s too much money tied up in corporate real estate to let all those offices go unused. That means our children have to keep going to schools with dirty air. Schools have to reject masks and air purifiers. If they accepted them, that would mean we were right.

That can’t happen.

The last thing the global elite want is for billions of us to know the air we breathe is laced with viruses, bacteria, chemicals, and pollutants. They don’t want everyone thinking they’re entitled to clean air.

That’s expensive.

You might remember that the price of oil actually went negative during the early days of the pandemic. The World Economic Forum is never going to let that happen again. We have to drive, drive, drive. We have to fly, fly, fly. We have to go on vacations and pretend to be happy, even if half the friends we talk to about their trips secretly admit they were sick and miserable the whole time.

The professional Covid minimizers know they’re deceiving the public. They intentionally ignore the needs of the vulnerable and immuno-compromised, but they also mislead healthy individuals with assurances that Covid poses no more risk to them than the common cold.

The more you think about it, the more you start to realize something else. The members of the World Economic Forum did learn something vital from the last pandemic. Here it is:

Pandemics are terrible for the global economy. The working class is expendable. The middle class is easy to manipulate. Ongoing illness generates massive profits.

So, everything is going pretty much according to plan for the Davos crowd. The economy is humming right along, at the expense of the working class and the vulnerable. They honestly don’t care if the immunocompromised have to spend the rest of their lives in lockdown. According to the elite, their lives are only worth the amount of medical debt they can accrue.

Follow this logic, and you also begin to see why there’s been so little effort to track new variants and recombinants, coupled with an enormous divestment in public health in favor of privatized and individualized solutions. If there were a new coronavirus, or a mutated form of MERS spreading, you can count on the World Economic Forum wanting it to go largely undetected. As far as they’re concerned, it doesn’t matter what horrible diseases are unleashed on us.

After all, what do they care?

They have access to all the tools they could ever want. They can sterilize a room in minutes. In their view, a new pandemic won’t have an impact on them at all, as long as the rest of us keep working. That means keeping us in the dark, and reserving all the clean air for themselves.

So, the pandemic is not over. Not even close.

It’s all a gigantic propaganda campaign, and that couldn’t be clearer when you see the elite in Davos, doing exactly what we should all be doing, taking every precaution we’ve been pleading for the entire time.

Some of us were wondering when they would commoditize air.

Looks like they figured it out.