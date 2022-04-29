“It’s only one guy from Colorado.”

That’s one of the first comments on a story I shared about a Colorado inmate who just tested positive for avian flu. The media has already rushed out to assure everyone we don’t need to panic.

It’s a mild case.

Anyway, don’t worry. I’m not really writing about avian flu. I’m just getting ready to make a point.

But first…

Apparently all the inmate felt was some fatigue, and he’s recovered. Later on the story mentions he’s taking Tamiflu. Given what we’ve been through, I’m going to assume we probably don’t have a huge amount of that in stock. Then again, I don’t know. I can’t find a lot of information on how much Tamiflu we keep on hand. What I can find is an old story from 2014 complaining about how much money we waste stockpiling it.

That’s a good sign.

As far as mortality goes, our own health institutes don’t really know. They put it at roughly 60 percent for humans, but it could be way lower than that because of unreported and asymptomatic cases.

This all feels familiar.

Oh, and there was another human case of bird flu reported in China the other day, a different strain. That story also assures us that it’s very rare for bird flu to pop up in humans, and even more rare for it to transmit between humans. I’ve read a few articles describing how this time, avian flu is here to stay. It’s endemic to bird populations now.

Anyway, I’m sure we’ll be fine.

There’s reasons to care about avian flu, including ecological ones. Scientists are mourning the loss of millions of birds, including endangered ones. The implications of endemic bird flu are enormous when you think about the role birds play in our world. This is going to affect the planet in huge ways, which we barely understand.

So there’s that.

Even if we aren’t taking it seriously, I feel a new emotion toward all of this, and that’s what I want to talk about.

I feel fine.

We’re living in the boring apocalypse.

I remember the first time I felt a real sense of doom, back when the former guy was elected. Full disclosure, I was shocked.

I thought it wasn’t going to happen.

I didn’t think America would send a washed up reality television star to the white house, but we did. I thought he would mature into the role, but he didn’t. It’s been kinda downhill since then.

Nothing shocks me anymore.

Psychologist Adam Grant calls this attitude the “boring apocalypse,” a phenomenon where humans acclimate to a perpetual state of emergency. They simply stop responding. Grant goes on to caution us about overusing alerts, because it wears people out.

Here’s the thing, though…

Grant is a psychologist, but he’s not a climate change expert or an epidemiologist. I’m not sure he has any advice for us as we cross into an era where the threats are all real, numerous, and endless. I’m not sure many human brains can handle this new world. A lot of them seem to lapse into a state of casual dismissal.

It’s weird.

I guess there’s five stages of doom.

I think I’ve finally settled into my post-apocalyptic normal. As of this week, I no longer feel any burning sense of urgency or obligation to warn anybody else about what I think is likely to happen. I don’t feel any sense of denial either, just a steady sense of responsibility, garnished with residual anger and grief. It’s all there, in the appropriate mix.

It’s a huge relief.

That was the part that was stressing me out. It wasn’t the doom. It was the exhaustion of trying to make other people care. After some good sleep and reflection, I’ve realized there’s a cycle.

It’s unmistakable:

People dismiss the earl warning signs.

They bash doomsayers for fun.

The threat becomes real.

There’s a rash of panic.

Magical thinking kicks in.

This is what always happens, no matter what we do. I’m starting to think it’s baked into our DNA. There’s five stages of grief, so it makes sense that there would be five stages of doom.

Like I said, some of us are evolving a healthier orientation to the doom. We get it now. The doom isn’t going to stop coming, but there’s a rhythm to it. Every time, it gets easier. Those of us who took the last pandemic seriously know what to do this time.

We’re mentally prepared.

We’ve already got an ample stock of N95 masks.

Some of us even learned to start keeping an actual emergency supply of food and water on hand. You can call us doomers if you want, but let’s face it. The last several years have given us plenty of reason.

We’re ready.

Doom imitates art.

Here’s a cool word, verisimilitude:

The appearance of being true or real.

That’s the thing that gets me when I read about endemic avian flu jumping to humans, right on the heels of pandemic and global war and global economic uncertainty. It feels like something out of a post-apocalyptic movie or a science fiction novel.

Normally we use the word verisimilitude to praise a work of art or literature’s ability to represent reality.

Well, this time some of us are doing the opposite. It’s weird and fascinating that all of the things preppers and doomers predicted are happening, and that so many people refuse to act.

I don’t get it.

I don’t understand why Americans would spend so much time watching the end of the world happen on television if they were going to act like this when it really started going down.

I mean, we see the politicians ignoring the scientists in those movies. We laugh and say it would never happen like that. World leaders would never be that dumb. They would never try to keep secrets like that from us. The news would never stir up a bunch of panic and then suddenly fall into this eerie habit of constantly telling us it’s all fine.

Millions of us have seen the world end a hundred times. We witness all the incredible moments of stupidity.

We still do it.

Choose your own apocalypse.

People think I’m obsessed with doom.

Not really.

What fascinates me most is how people react to it. Some people spend their entire lives bracing for doom that never happens.

Others win the Darwin awards.

The rest of us are trying to find some middle ground here. We’re trying to live our lives and protect the ones we care about. We’re trying to make some kind of space where we can feel normal.

It’s a little different for everyone.

When I say I don’t care about avian flu, what I mean is that I’ve been watching it for months now. I’m not surprised that it jumped to humans, and I’m not dismissing it either. If other people want to dismiss it, that’s their call. That seems to be where society is heading.

You do the apocalypse your way.

I’ll do it mine.