As Covid rips through Japan, alerting us to the possibility of a deadly new variant, bureaucrats in D.C. sit back and debate whether or not they’ll even offer most of us updated vaccines this fall. As far as I can tell, they’ve only announced which variant they’ll target. The Covid pundits are talking about “who really needs” an updated shot. Clearly, everyone does. Will we get it?

At this point, we don’t even know.

We’re assured that everyone who wants an updated booster this fall will probably be able to get one eventually. Given the current situation, it’s unsettling that it’s even a question. Even if we’re eligible, some of us are having a hard time finding these booster shots. They're rolled out with sanguine complacency now, more like an accessory. It’s yet another failure of the current administration, and yet another sign of public health’s unraveling.

Meanwhile, hospitals are collapsing (again) all over the world. It’s happening in Ireland and Australia. It’s likely happening in parts of the U.S., too, although Americans have grown quite a level of apathy in the face of collapse. They’re literally kite-surfing during wildfires now.

In the midst of a nearly complete media blackout, most of us have been forced to rely on social media for real-time info set against a larger backdrop provided by medical studies that are often hard to break down for our friends and family. The handful of good journalists left are piecing together bits of intel where they can. Some of us have felt like this for years. As you can imagine, it’s hard to be taken seriously. The average American asks for our sources and scoffs when all we can offer is a handful of tweets and local news stories.

That’s the point.

As for fall boosters: According to a recent update in JAMA, the FDA held a lengthy meeting in June to talk about everything except the obvious. They debated which variants to target. They debated the benefits of hybrid immunity. They debated whether Covid was seasonal. They debated whether or not they were offering too many vaccines. They talked about public trust.

Here’s what they didn’t really say:

We need new vaccines.

We need them now.

Currently, the Biden administration has invested about $5 billion in developing better vaccines that actually stop transmission and reduce the risk of Long Covid. The new vaccines would also stand up against new variants. The project isn’t proceeding with the brisk pace of Operation Warp Speed. We don’t know when they’ll be ready. The agency overseeing the development of these vaccines doesn’t even offer a timeline, so we can assume—not anytime soon.

Whenever the media mentions Project NextGen, they dismiss it as an afterthought, pointing out that the public health emergency has ended.

There’s no thought to the present.

One thing becomes painfully clear when you dig into the details of all these meetings and press briefings: Nobody is acting or even thinking with a sense of urgency right now. Nobody in government makes a peep about Long Covid or any of the other post-infection outcomes like brain damage or heart disease, even as our agencies officially recognize that as many as 1 in 5 people are walking around with a range of severe health problems thanks to their infections. They either accept or dare not challenge the dogma that the pandemic has ended.

Our biggest newspapers continue to give platforms to Covid minimizers who repeat the same tired lies from their cozy home offices.

Three years into a pandemic, we don’t have a good sense of how well our vaccines and boosters are working. The evidence we do have isn’t encouraging. A study in the New England Journal of Medicine puts the effectiveness of bivalent boosters at roughly 62 percent against severe disease. Another study in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that bivalent boosters wear off fast, especially for anyone over 60. In May, a study in JAMA found that vaccines and boosters drop to 9-13 percent effectiveness against symptomatic illness after 9 months. Leana Wen calls 50 percent vaccine effectiveness against critical illness “robust.”

You know what I call it?

Better than nothing.

That’s where we are now. We’re being told to accept vaccines that are better than nothing, because our government squandered the last three years and insisted on making pharma giants rich, instead of protecting us.

We know vaccines reduce the risk of Long Covid, but nobody can agree on how much. All we know is that you’re better off boosting and masking than not. And yet, only a fraction of the public bothered getting the bivalent booster. Now that the government has ended the state of emergency and shut down virtually every tool we had to track the virus, we won’t have any good way of measuring vaccine effectiveness at all. That seems to be an intentional strategy.

Here’s what the FDA doesn’t want to say:

This vaccine campaign has failed.

The vaccines don’t work as promised. At the very least, we would need boosters every six months to stay protected. The public has made it clear they’re not willing to do that. The government sees more boosters as a waste of time and resources. Only a quarter of us will get them. They’re a stopgap. From their perspective, they might as well do the bare minimum—pretend to care.

Basically, we need to start over.

We need Operation Warp Speed 2.0.

The FDA will never admit that out loud. It contradicts the political narrative that we beat Covid. It would jeopardize reelection bids.

It would hurt the precious economy.

Our current governments continue to ignore the long-term costs of letting Covid rip through the world. For the last hundred years, they’ve managed to get away with the same strategy of pretending to fix problems and then distracting everyone with geopolitical and culture wars.

It’s not working this time.

They thought they could cover up Covid, that it would continue to eat away at the poor and vulnerable while sparing “the healthy.” Instead, it’s quietly killing civilization. The rich are scared. They’re surrounding themselves with air purifiers and hiring private companies to make their events Covid safe. They’re lying their butts off to Americans in a desperate attempt to avoid a commercial real estate apocalypse, something I wrote about just last week.

We need a clear message: Everyone needs a booster as soon as possible. We need better vaccines. Even when they arrive, we need to invest in clean air technologies to deal with the increased threat of viral, bacterial, and fungal infections.

Covid wasn’t a once-a-century pandemic.

It was a wake-up call.