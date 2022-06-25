We’re months into a global food crisis, and it’s getting worse by the day. Some countries have already started to report famine. Others are weeks away. It’s hitting impoverished nations first.

From there, it’s only going to get deeper.

Americans won’t escape.

Food banks across the country are struggling to keep up with rising costs. Every week, more of them have to scale down their operations because they don’t have enough money, and too many people need help. The lines just keep getting longer. Food insecurity (a nice word for hunger) has gone up 47 percent since the beginning of this year. Meanwhile, states are cutting assistance to food programs. They’re making it harder for everyone to eat. The federal government either can’t or won’t do anything. All of the funding they approve goes to states first, and then they decide whether or not to distribute the money. Some states have price gouging laws, but there’s really nothing at the national level to stop corporations from jacking up prices as high as they can, on anything they want.

It’s a disgrace.

Diplomats and experts are urging action, but our leaders aren’t doing anything to stop hunger from spiraling out of control, unless you count sitting around and talking shit about Russia. And while the war in Ukraine might have triggered the alarms, this crisis has been a long time coming.

We’ve practically engineered it.

Here’s The Washington Post:

Though the effects of the Ukraine conflict have focused attention on mounting hunger, experts say that food security has been eroding for years, driven in part by a global food supply chain that is increasingly concentrated and vulnerable to disruption. Those factors have more than doubled the number of people who fall into the ranks of severely food insecure in recent years, bringing it above 300 million worldwide, according to the U.N. World Food Program (WFP). Among the countries that are hardest hit are Ethiopia, Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan, where up to 750,000 people are in what the United Nations says are catastrophic conditions.

Honestly, we’ve done a bad job with food.

Now extreme heat and severe drought are making it harder to grow staples like wheat, soy, and corn. Despite some moves toward sustainable agriculture, we haven’t been smart about how we grow crops or how we use water. We’ve thrown away enormous amounts of food that could’ve been stockpiled.

Believe it or not, you can store foods like beans and wheat for 2+ decades, but we in the west have acted like mana was going to keep raining down from heaven forever, and we didn’t have to think about the future.

Well, the future is here.

Currently, Joe Biden is galavanting around Europe acting like a hero, talking about how American farmers are going to grow more wheat and help save the world. This guy doesn’t have the first clue.

Here’s USA Today:

Wheat produced this year in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, three of the nation's largest wheat-producing states, is in "very poor to fair" condition as result of the droughts, according to Goule. All three states are lagging behind their three years averages in production. The heavy moisture in the upper Midwest has put Minnesota and the Dakota states behind as well.

Anyone who’s actually paying attention to climate change or sustainable agriculture knows that America is not in a position to feed the world right now. We’re not even feeding our own citizens.

The things Biden is doing now to encourage more food production aren’t practical, and they’re not having any genuine impact.

Farmers are struggling.

If we were smart, we would listen to experts on climate and sustainable agriculture, and we would’ve done it a lot sooner. There were things we could’ve done to prepare for a crisis like this one. For starters, we could’ve paid farmers to grow drought-tolerant crops like amaranth and tepary beans. We could’ve shifted our subsidies and grants in order to encourage food preservation and stockpiling. We could’ve started public awareness campaigns on food waste.

We could still do these things.

In fact, we should.

What politicians in D.C. don’t seem to understand is that it takes time to grow food. You can’t just order farmers to grow more to have ready for a food crisis that’s happening now. For example, 70 percent of our own wheat supply comes from crops grown during the winter. You actually can’t grow wheat during the summer months, at least not in most places. It’s too hot and dry.

Unfortunately, I don’t think our politicians are going to listen to reason. As the media has finally started to acknowledge, western leaders are turning the war in Ukraine into an existential crisis. They’re increasingly willing to sacrifice their own citizens and their futures, saying that it’s somehow essential to the survival of democracy. They’re sacrificing us on their altars.

The Biden administration has devoted nearly all of their attention and resources to the conflict in Ukraine, as if it somehow benefits us. Meanwhile, moms have turned to the black market for baby formula.

Here’s Yahoo News:

Lauren Galvin needed to get extra milk into her baby. He was spitting up so much after nursing that he wasn't gaining weight and had to be taken to hospital, twice. But, with the US in the grips of a severe national shortage of infant formula, she couldn't find any to buy. So Lauren turned to the black market, going online to order a Dutch-made brand that is barred from import to the United States.

It’s hard to believe this is happening in America, where politicians continue to insist we’re the richest and most prosperous nation in the world, even though our mortality and life expectancy rates lag behind almost every other developed country. Our pride just doesn’t jive with reality.

And yet, our politicians continue flying around on private jets, acting like we all have the resources and moral responsibility to save the world. If this logic extends to our food supply, we’re in trouble.

Think about it…

If our leaders decide that America’s reputation as world police matters more than feeding and caring for their own citizens, it doesn’t take a genius to contemplate how they’ll square a global food shortage that benefits Russia. They’ll stop at nothing, even if that means sending food overseas that we can’t afford to let go. Meanwhile, they’ll lecture us about how entitled we are.

Don’t doubt it for a second.

In case you haven’t noticed, Democrats are desperate and panicked right now. They’re not interested in governing. They’re busy campaigning. They’ve over-committed to Ukraine, and they’ve made that the hill they’re going to die on. I suspect they’re going to make it the hill the rest of us die on, too. As Americans go hungry and die from diseases like Covid and monkeypox, they’ll continue to strip us of resources and plunge us into a true humanitarian crisis, all in order to avoid the appearance of defeat on the global stage.

Finally, let’s stop for a minute and talk about how screwed up it is for our politicians to take a third of our income, and then sit on it while people skip meals and quit jobs because they can’t afford gas. These same politicians then call on us to donate and crowdsource support, when we’re often barely getting by ourselves. The media reinforces this message, that somehow it’s always the ever-mounting responsibility of taxpayers to open up their wallets.

Many of us (myself included) already support food banks. We already donate to charities and nonprofits. We literally can’t do anymore without hurting ourselves. That’s why we have governments, except now our governments seem to spend more time and energy creating problems we have to solve.

There’s only one way out of this, I think, and it’s for ordinary Americans to team up and start growing their own food, at least to help supplement the volatile prices. You don’t have to live on a ranch to do it. You just need a network. Meanwhile, brace yourself. As if the last few years weren’t enough, I think our leaders are going to put their greed and stupidity on full display soon.

What a world.