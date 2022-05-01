Avian flu has started jumping to humans, but let’s put a pin in that for now — because new Covid variants are tearing up South Africa. They’ve already been detected in the U.S., so at least we won’t have to spend weeks dreading the inevitable future. It’s all happening fast these days.

I appreciate that.

These new variants share spike protein mutations with Delta. They’re even more contagious, and more immune evasive.

The general public has grown numb to these kinds of warnings, but those of us who still care know what’s up. We’re not panicking.

We predicted this months ago.

That said, it really does look like anyone with any sense is planning to spend the foreseeable future as a digital hermit, or in a homesteading enclave. It’s okay. Society in the death throes of end stage capitalism didn’t offer a helluva lot in the first place. The latent selfishness and narcissism we already saw emerging before the pandemic has turned into full blown mass psychosis. Everyone runs around parroting the same mantras about personal responsibility and individual risk assessment, which they use to rationalize the exclusion of vulnerable people, even if those vulnerable people happen to be healthy unvaccinated children.

It’s anything but responsible.

Like many of our institutions, the CDC seems to doing the opposite of what it was designed to now. Instead of controlling disease, they’re facilitating its spread and putting a considerable amount of effort into spin. They just recently, finally, went on record that approximately 40 percent of Covid deaths occur among vaccinated people now.

Again, smart people aren’t running around breathless with panic, but we’re old enough to remember when vaccinated people only accounted for a tiny slice of Covid deaths.

That’s a big jump.

Reasonable people aren’t fuming about vaccines. We just know that it’s far passed time for mask mandates to come back. It’s far passed time for governments and health organizations to get on the ball with new vaccines and treatments, and ramp up production of drugs like Paxlovid and expand their availability.

Team Biden is doing absolutely none of that. They’ve doubled down on their own narrative, and I see no effort on their part to see reality. They’ve opted for inaction and complacency.

As I’ve written elsewhere, the Biden administration entered office with zero plan for continued pandemic management. They were simply going to roll out vaccines and take credit for ending it. Reality didn’t conform to their expectations. Instead of dealing with it, they gave up.

It’s all documented.

Now our politicians are escalating the war in Ukraine, spending hundreds of billions on aid while turning a blind eye to the huge number of problems we have at home. It’s one thing to provide aid and support to a country that’s fighting off a fascist invasion. That’s fine, and something we should support. Biden isn’t doing that. Democrats and the media have simply co-opted Ukraine’s struggles, and they’re using it as a distraction and an excuse for their own incompetence.

More progressive Democrats like Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have gone on record, warning their party about what’s at stake. They’ve been clear. Neglecting our domestic problems will cost them the 2022 and 2024 elections. Biden doesn’t seem to notice.

This administration has failed to protect its citizens. You really don’t have to look hard to see how voters are reacting.

They’re not taking it well.

The dumbest thing Democrats can do is blame inflation on Putin and continue giving grand speeches about defending democracy in Ukraine. The problem isn’t that we’re sending aid overseas. The problem is that our politicians are bragging about it constantly, and acting like that’s somehow sufficient, or that it somehow outweighs the working moms who can’t afford healthcare for their children, or the children getting arrested for stealing food. Once again, war takes priority over people.

It shouldn’t.

The moral calculus of the world is complicated, but it’s not grey. There’s a clear right and wrong, even if it’s not convenient to acknowledge. You can do two things at once. You can fight fascists overseas and at home. You can defend a country and promote genuine peace.

The U.S. has always pretended it can solve everyone else’s problems, while doing nothing to solve its own.

Our current politicians either don’t understand or don’t care that fascism overseas is directly connected to fascism at home. You can’t fight fascism with weapons alone. We learned that from WWII. Economic despair is what allows fascist movements to arise and take root. When people feel constantly let down, abandoned, and gaslit by their own leaders, they get desperate. They turn to despots and tyrants.

Right now, a lot of Americans are desperate.

They’re turning to tyranny.

Essential workers are hurting. The working class is hurting. Vulnerable and disabled people are hurting. The Biden administration has erased them. When Biden wobbles on student debt forgiveness, making statements like “I’m more open to it than ever,” voters don’t feel hopeful.

They feel taunted.

Biden has a history of making bold promises and then gradually walking them back, and he’s even doing it right now, saying he’ll exclude “high earners” from debt forgiveness.

This is the same way childcare assistance died.

So much has changed in the last year. We’ve gone from a slow reopening of society to a complete schism. Now half of Americans feel completely cutoff and abandoned, and they’re genuinely wondering how they’re any better off under a president who says nice things but always seems to throw his hands up and leave them hanging in the wind.

Regardless of what you think about Republicans, it’s a fair question to ask. The far right fascists aren’t simply going to fade into the ether should Democrats pull of a miracle midterm election victory. All of our problems are going to be there waiting for them, including recalcitrant Democrats who will never, ever do anything to help the average American.

It’s now or never to show their commitment.

I think at this point, a lot of Americans don’t even care about stalled legislation. They just want to hear some honest words from our president. We want him to see our hurt.

We want him to show us that he shares our frustrations.

It would go a long way.